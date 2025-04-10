Hey, it’s Justin again from Planet M!
We've got another podcast we think you might like, and we’re sharing the first episode of the first season of Derelict, an immersive and cinematic sci-fi podcast inspired by movies like Aliens and 2001: A Space Odyssey. Millions of people have already discovered a loved Derelict, and we think EOS10 listeners will, too. Enjoy.
Listen to seasons one and two of Derelict here or on any of your favorite platforms.
--------
49:45
503 — Our Lost Time: Everywhere Anytime
The crew of EOS10 races against time — literally — to save the station from a time loop of destruction that never ends. Part 3 of 3.
--------
55:49
502 — Our Lost Time: Time To Leave
On the trail of One Arm and the stolen Xenomorph, Ryan — and friends — embark on a clandestine, unsanctioned mission where no one has gone before: the Void. Part two of three.
--------
51:45
501 — Our Lost Time: The Xenomorph Will Shock
Ryan Dalias returns to EOS10 after the battle with Dr. Ecobar to find that not only has a lot changed, but the station has a guest that likes to eat arms and might be from another quantum universe. Part one of three.
--------
1:11:29
408 — Beautiful Golden Scars
In the season four finale, Ryan finally begins to understand his place in the universe—but it comes at significant cost. Meanwhile, Jane takes on a new role on the station. Starring Dan Barry, Justin McLachlan, Charles Lipper, Lena Winter and Natalie Cutcher. Written by Justin McLachlan.