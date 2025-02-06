Powered by RND
The Set Up
Listen to The Set Up in the App
The Set Up

My Cultura and Sonoro
When Juan, a lonely museum curator, meets Fernando on a dating app, he thinks he's found the one. He's witty, charming, and ridiculously attractive. He seems to...
FictionSociety & Culture

  The Set Up - Trailer
    1:55
  Introducing: The Set Up
    1:55

About The Set Up

When Juan, a lonely museum curator, meets Fernando on a dating app, he thinks he's found the one. He's witty, charming, and ridiculously attractive. He seems too good to be true - and that's because he is. Fernando confesses that he's actually a notorious con artist and explains he was intending to use Juan to access a famous painting from the museum. But now, he thinks the two of them can work together.    Juan, faced with the toughest decision of his life, must decide between playing it safe or throwing caution to the wind to join Fernando on one final con. Starring Harvey Guillén and Christian Navarro.
