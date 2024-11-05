Un(con)Trolled is a raw, gripping first-person (POV) dramatic thriller following the life of social media influencer, Kenah, who has mastered the art of uncover...

Phones off (maybe), bags packed, and a helluva lot of secrets. Girl time just got real.

A little bit of snooping ain't never hurt nobody, right. I mean, unless you got something to hide. Then you should worry.

Start with Episode 1, there are spoilers here. Also, WHAT IN THE F*CK happened last night?

About Un(con)Trolled

Un(con)Trolled is a raw, gripping first-person (POV) dramatic thriller following the life of social media influencer, Kenah, who has mastered the art of uncovering her Internet trolls' darkest secrets and exacting her own brand of karmic justice. As her journey twists between unsettling encounters and mental manipulation, the line between control and chaos blurs, raising one chilling question: who is really in control?