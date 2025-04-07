Tales Unrolled: Alma - Trailer

Discover Tales Unrolled. A new, Dungeons & Dragons actual-play series set in a small, tropical town called Alma that is suddenly plagued by a mysterious curse. Four of the villagers must come together to save their town - and those they love that live in it. They will have to face and defeat demons, real and imagined, otherwise they risk falling victim to the curse. Watch or listen to the first episode of Tales Unrolled on April 29th - available as a video series on YouTube, and as a podcast, wherever you listen.