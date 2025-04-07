Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsFictionTales Unrolled
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Tales Unrolled
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Tales Unrolled

Sonoro
FictionLeisureGamesComedy
Tales Unrolled
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Tales Unrolled: Alma - Trailer
    Discover Tales Unrolled. A new, Dungeons & Dragons actual-play series set in a small, tropical town called Alma that is suddenly plagued by a mysterious curse. Four of the villagers must come together to save their town - and those they love that live in it. They will have to face and defeat demons, real and imagined, otherwise they risk falling victim to the curse. Watch or listen to the first episode of Tales Unrolled on April 29th - available as a video series on YouTube, and as a podcast, wherever you listen.
    --------  
    1:18

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Tales Unrolled

A Dungeons & Dragons actual-play series from Sonoro. Our first campaign, Tales Unrolled: Alma, launches April 29th, and tells the story of four villagers who must come together to save their town - and those they love that live there - from a mysterious curse.
Podcast website
FictionLeisureGamesComedyImprov

Listen to Tales Unrolled, Table Read and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Tales Unrolled: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast SASKIA
    SASKIA
    Government, News, Politics, Society & Culture
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.15.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/16/2025 - 10:41:03 PM