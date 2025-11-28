In this episode of Tech Talks, Roblox founder and CEO David Baszucki speaks with Matt Kaufman and Eliza Jacobs about how Roblox is advancing its commitment to safety, civility, and freedom at scale. They discuss new features like Trusted Connections and age verification, how AI and human moderation work together to protect the community, and the importance of building systems that adapt to cultural norms and parental expectations worldwide. The conversation also covers how Roblox empowers developers and parents with tools to create safe, age-appropriate experiences and how these innovations are setting a new standard for online platforms.