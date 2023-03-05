EP 60: Scott Raney and Satish Dharmaraj (Investors, Redpoint) Breakdown Venture Capital and Why AI Will Be Bigger Than Mobile

(0:00) Intro(1:24) Welcome Satish and Scott(7:27) Venture firm structures(19:02) Partner dynamics(27:31) Operating with imperfect information(32:52) How do you think about pricing?(37:10) Great managers vs great leaders(40:16) Getting into venture(48:32) Thoughts on AI(54:04) VC Industry dynamics and trends Show Notes:https://www.redpoint.com/our-people/satish-dharmaraj/https://www.forbes.com/profile/satish-dharmaraj/?sh=5567bf761409https://www.redpoint.com/our-people/scott-raney/https://www.forbes.com/profile/scott-raney/?sh=6f67cc227fbb Satish Dharmaraj is an American entrepreneur, speaker, angel investor and venture capitalist, who currently serves as a general partner with Redpoint Ventures. In 2021, he was placed #6 on the Forbes Midas List of top 100 Venture Capital investors. Prior to Redpoint Ventures, Satish Dharmaraj founded Zimbra, which he then sold to Yahoo! for $350 million, in 2007. Scott Raney is a Partner with Redpoint Ventures focusing on information and consumer technology with a particular emphasis on cloud computing, on-demand software, enterprise infrastructure, and mobile apps and platforms. In 2022, he was placed #39 on the Forbes Midas List of top 100 Venture Capital investors. Prior to venture capital, Raney worked at two startups that ultimately went out of business. Mixed and edited: Justin HrabovskyProduced: Rashad AssirExecutive Producer: Josh MachizMusic: Griff Lawson