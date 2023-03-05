Logan Bartlett is a Software Investor at Redpoint Ventures - a Silicon Valley-based VC with $6B AUM and investments in Snowflake, DraftKings, Twilio, Netflix. I... More
Available Episodes
5 of 69
EP 62: Keith Rabois (Partner, Founders Fund) Lessons from Peter Thiel & Reid Hoffman, and Why He'd Never Invest in a Remote-First Company
(0:00) Intro(1:14) Welcome back, Keith(5:35) Hating OKRs(10:03) On making decisions(14:09) Not believing in remote work(17:33) Social Issues in the Workplace(19:00) What is the role of a VC?(22:08) Thinking about what can go right(29:35) The "why you" in a potential investment(34:28) Fitting the founder to the story(37:59) The most successful founders are trending older(43:21) The firm brand at Founders Fund(47:57) Lessons learned from Keith's only five bosses in his career(55:48) Thoughts on AI(59:36) Artificial Intelligence in China(1:03:23) What is your most contrarian view today?(1:06:56) On Elon & using Twitter Show Notes:https://twitter.com/raboishttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fQHLK1aIBshttps://delian.io/lessons-3 Mixed and edited: Justin HrabovskyProduced: Rashad AssirExecutive Producer: Josh MachizMusic: Griff Lawson 🎙 Listen to the showApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/three-cartoon-avatars/id1606770839Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5WqBqDb4br3LlyVrdqOYYb?si=3076e6c1b5c94d63&nd=1Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zaW1wbGVjYXN0LmNvbS9zb0hJZkhWbg 🎥 Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCugS0jD5IAdoqzjaNYzns7w?sub_confirmation=1 Follow on Socials📸 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theloganbartlettshow🐦 Twitter - https://twitter.com/loganbartshow🎬 Clips on TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@theloganbartlettshow About the ShowLogan Bartlett is a Software Investor at Redpoint Ventures - a Silicon Valley-based VC with $6B AUM and investments in Snowflake, DraftKings, Twilio, and Netflix. In each episode, Logan goes behind the scenes with world-class entrepreneurs and investors. If you're interested in the real inside baseball of tech, entrepreneurship, and start-up investing, tune in every Friday for new episodes.
4/28/2023
1:11:54
EP 61: Dan Runcie (Founder, Trapital) on the Business of Music and What Founders Can Learn from the Top Artists
(0:00) Intro(1:02) Welcome Dan Runcie(9:15) Primer on the music industry today(16:19) The impact of streaming(20:43) Artist-Label dynamic now vs 20 years ago(30:55) Artists selling their back catalog(35:35) Touring is broken(40:54) TikTok's dominating influence(46:05) Lessons entrepreneurs can take from hip-hop artists(1:01:13) The Trapital Story(1:12:47) The state of Trapital today(1:15:06) Lessons internalized in creating Trapital(1:20:48) Determining who is an interesting podcast guest Show Notes:https://trapital.co/ Mixed and edited: Justin HrabovskyProduced: Rashad AssirExecutive Producer: Josh MachizMusic: Griff Lawson 🎙 Listen to the showApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/three-cartoon-avatars/id1606770839Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5WqBqDb4br3LlyVrdqOYYb?si=3076e6c1b5c94d63&nd=1Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zaW1wbGVjYXN0LmNvbS9zb0hJZkhWbg 🎥 Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCugS0jD5IAdoqzjaNYzns7w?sub_confirmation=1 Follow on Socials📸 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theloganbartlettshow🐦 Twitter - https://twitter.com/loganbartshow🎬 Clips on TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@theloganbartlettshow About the ShowLogan Bartlett is a Software Investor at Redpoint Ventures - a Silicon Valley-based VC with $6B AUM and investments in Snowflake, DraftKings, Twilio, Netflix. In each episode, Logan goes behind the scenes with world-class entrepreneurs and investors. If you're interested in the real inside baseball of tech, entrepreneurship, and start-up investing, tune in every Friday for new episodes.
4/21/2023
1:30:23
EP 60: Scott Raney and Satish Dharmaraj (Investors, Redpoint) Breakdown Venture Capital and Why AI Will Be Bigger Than Mobile
(0:00) Intro(1:24) Welcome Satish and Scott(7:27) Venture firm structures(19:02) Partner dynamics(27:31) Operating with imperfect information(32:52) How do you think about pricing?(37:10) Great managers vs great leaders(40:16) Getting into venture(48:32) Thoughts on AI(54:04) VC Industry dynamics and trends Show Notes:https://www.redpoint.com/our-people/satish-dharmaraj/https://www.forbes.com/profile/satish-dharmaraj/?sh=5567bf761409https://www.redpoint.com/our-people/scott-raney/https://www.forbes.com/profile/scott-raney/?sh=6f67cc227fbb Satish Dharmaraj is an American entrepreneur, speaker, angel investor and venture capitalist, who currently serves as a general partner with Redpoint Ventures. In 2021, he was placed #6 on the Forbes Midas List of top 100 Venture Capital investors. Prior to Redpoint Ventures, Satish Dharmaraj founded Zimbra, which he then sold to Yahoo! for $350 million, in 2007. Scott Raney is a Partner with Redpoint Ventures focusing on information and consumer technology with a particular emphasis on cloud computing, on-demand software, enterprise infrastructure, and mobile apps and platforms. In 2022, he was placed #39 on the Forbes Midas List of top 100 Venture Capital investors. Prior to venture capital, Raney worked at two startups that ultimately went out of business. Mixed and edited: Justin HrabovskyProduced: Rashad AssirExecutive Producer: Josh MachizMusic: Griff Lawson 🎙 Listen to the showApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/three-cartoon-avatars/id1606770839Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5WqBqDb4br3LlyVrdqOYYb?si=3076e6c1b5c94d63&nd=1Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zaW1wbGVjYXN0LmNvbS9zb0hJZkhWbg 🎥 Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCugS0jD5IAdoqzjaNYzns7w?sub_confirmation=1 Follow on Socials📸 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theloganbartlettshow🐦 Twitter - https://twitter.com/loganbartshow🎬 Clips on TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@theloganbartlettshow About the ShowLogan Bartlett is a Software Investor at Redpoint Ventures - a Silicon Valley-based VC with $6B AUM and investments in Snowflake, DraftKings, Twilio, Netflix. In each episode, Logan goes behind the scenes with world-class entrepreneurs and investors. If you're interested in the real inside baseball of tech, entrepreneurship, and start-up investing, tune in every Friday for new episodes.
4/14/2023
1:10:34
EP 59: Robin Hanson (Economist) -So AI Is Not Going to Kill Us All?
(0:00) Intro(0:54) Introducing Robin Hanson(5:47) Defining basic concepts(9:47) The alignment problem(19:43) Property rights in A.I.(21:48) The recent A.I. ecosystem (30:01) GPT4(33:51) A.I. Doomerism(38:04) Rabbit hole analogy(43:47) A.I. Critic Scenario(51:57) Risks associated with A.I.(57:24) Pausing development on A.I. to focus on implications(1:02:33) Predictions by 2028 A.I. will not be able to cross(1:08:15) Fast takeoff scenario(1:15:39) Brain emulation(1:22:19) Cryonics Show Notes:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TuXl-iidnFY Mixed and edited: Justin HrabovskyProduced: Rashad AssirExecutive Producer: Josh MachizMusic: Griff Lawson 🎙 Listen to the showApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/three-cartoon-avatars/id1606770839Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5WqBqDb4br3LlyVrdqOYYb?si=3076e6c1b5c94d63&nd=1Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zaW1wbGVjYXN0LmNvbS9zb0hJZkhWbg 🎥 Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCugS0jD5IAdoqzjaNYzns7w?sub_confirmation=1 Follow on Socials📸 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theloganbartlettshow🐦 Twitter - https://twitter.com/loganbartshow🎬 Clips on TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@theloganbartlettshow About the ShowLogan Bartlett is a Software Investor at Redpoint Ventures - a Silicon Valley-based VC with $6B AUM and investments in Snowflake, DraftKings, Twilio, Netflix. In each episode, Logan goes behind the scenes with world-class entrepreneurs and investors. If you're interested in the real inside baseball of tech, entrepreneurship, and start-up investing, tune in every Friday for new episodes.
4/7/2023
1:30:08
EP 58: Annie Lamont (Co-founder, Oak HC/FT) - The State of the Market and Being a VC in the 90s
0:00 Intro2:18 State of the Market16:23 State of the Venture Industry28:00 Qualities of a Good Founder32:00 Annie’s Background35:44 Steve Jobs Stories41:48 Gender Imbalance in the Venture Industry49:16 Fintech1:07:07 CT Covid Response1:19:08 Elizabeth Holmes1:23:18 Almost Getting Fired Mixed and edited: Sam DeweesProduced: Rashad AssirExecutive Producer: Josh MachizMusic: Griff Lawson 🎙 Listen to the showApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/three-cartoon-avatars/id1606770839Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5WqBqDb4br3LlyVrdqOYYb?si=3076e6c1b5c94d63&nd=1Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zaW1wbGVjYXN0LmNvbS9zb0hJZkhWbg🎥 Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCugS0jD5IAdoqzjaNYzns7w?sub_confirmation=1 Follow on Socials📸 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theloganbartlettshow🐦 Twitter - https://twitter.com/loganbartshow🎬 Clips on TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@theloganbartlettshowAbout the ShowLogan Bartlett is a Software Investor at Redpoint Ventures - a Silicon Valley-based VC with $6B AUM and investments in Snowflake, DraftKings, Twilio, Netflix. In each episode, Logan goes behind the scenes with world-class entrepreneurs and investors. If you're interested in the real inside baseball of tech, entrepreneurship, and start-up investing, tune in every Friday for new episodes.
Logan Bartlett is a Software Investor at Redpoint Ventures - a Silicon Valley-based VC with $6B AUM and investments in Snowflake, DraftKings, Twilio, Netflix. In each episode, Logan goes behind the scenes with world-class entrepreneurs and investors. If you're interested in the real inside baseball of tech, entrepreneurship, and start-up investing, tune in every Friday for new episodes.