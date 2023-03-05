Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Logan Bartlett Show

The Logan Bartlett Show

Podcast The Logan Bartlett Show
Podcast The Logan Bartlett Show

The Logan Bartlett Show

Logan Bartlett, Redpoint Ventures
Logan Bartlett is a Software Investor at Redpoint Ventures - a Silicon Valley-based VC with $6B AUM and investments in Snowflake, DraftKings, Twilio, Netflix.
Logan Bartlett is a Software Investor at Redpoint Ventures - a Silicon Valley-based VC with $6B AUM and investments in Snowflake, DraftKings, Twilio, Netflix. I... More

Available Episodes

  • EP 62: Keith Rabois (Partner, Founders Fund) Lessons from Peter Thiel & Reid Hoffman, and Why He'd Never Invest in a Remote-First Company
    (0:00) Intro(1:14) Welcome back, Keith(5:35) Hating OKRs(10:03) On making decisions(14:09) Not believing in remote work(17:33) Social Issues in the Workplace(19:00) What is the role of a VC?(22:08) Thinking about what can go right(29:35) The "why you" in a potential investment(34:28) Fitting the founder to the story(37:59) The most successful founders are trending older(43:21) The firm brand at Founders Fund(47:57) Lessons learned from Keith's only five bosses in his career(55:48) Thoughts on AI(59:36) Artificial Intelligence in China(1:03:23) What is your most contrarian view today?(1:06:56) On Elon & using Twitter
    4/28/2023
    1:11:54
  • EP 61: Dan Runcie (Founder, Trapital) on the Business of Music and What Founders Can Learn from the Top Artists
    (0:00) Intro(1:02) Welcome Dan Runcie(9:15) Primer on the music industry today(16:19) The impact of streaming(20:43) Artist-Label dynamic now vs 20 years ago(30:55) Artists selling their back catalog(35:35) Touring is broken(40:54) TikTok's dominating influence(46:05) Lessons entrepreneurs can take from hip-hop artists(1:01:13) The Trapital Story(1:12:47) The state of Trapital today(1:15:06) Lessons internalized in creating Trapital(1:20:48) Determining who is an interesting podcast guest
    4/21/2023
    1:30:23
  • EP 60: Scott Raney and Satish Dharmaraj (Investors, Redpoint) Breakdown Venture Capital and Why AI Will Be Bigger Than Mobile
    (0:00) Intro(1:24) Welcome Satish and Scott(7:27) Venture firm structures(19:02) Partner dynamics(27:31) Operating with imperfect information(32:52) How do you think about pricing?(37:10) Great managers vs great leaders(40:16) Getting into venture(48:32) Thoughts on AI(54:04) VC Industry dynamics and trends

Show Notes:
https://www.redpoint.com/our-people/satish-dharmaraj/
https://www.forbes.com/profile/satish-dharmaraj/?sh=5567bf761409
https://www.redpoint.com/our-people/scott-raney/
https://www.forbes.com/profile/scott-raney/?sh=6f67cc227fbb

Satish Dharmaraj is an American entrepreneur, speaker, angel investor and venture capitalist, who currently serves as a general partner with Redpoint Ventures. In 2021, he was placed #6 on the Forbes Midas List of top 100 Venture Capital investors. Prior to Redpoint Ventures, Satish Dharmaraj founded Zimbra, which he then sold to Yahoo! for $350 million, in 2007.

Scott Raney is a Partner with Redpoint Ventures focusing on information and consumer technology with a particular emphasis on cloud computing, on-demand software, enterprise infrastructure, and mobile apps and platforms. In 2022, he was placed #39 on the Forbes Midas List of top 100 Venture Capital investors. Prior to venture capital, Raney worked at two startups that ultimately went out of business.
    4/14/2023
    1:10:34
  • EP 59: Robin Hanson (Economist) -So AI Is Not Going to Kill Us All?
    (0:00) Intro(0:54) Introducing Robin Hanson(5:47) Defining basic concepts(9:47) The alignment problem(19:43) Property rights in A.I.(21:48) The recent A.I. ecosystem (30:01) GPT4(33:51) A.I. Doomerism(38:04) Rabbit hole analogy(43:47) A.I. Critic Scenario(51:57) Risks associated with A.I.(57:24) Pausing development on A.I. to focus on implications(1:02:33) Predictions by 2028 A.I. will not be able to cross(1:08:15) Fast takeoff scenario(1:15:39) Brain emulation(1:22:19) Cryonics
    4/7/2023
    1:30:08
  • EP 58: Annie Lamont (Co-founder, Oak HC/FT) - The State of the Market and Being a VC in the 90s
    0:00 Intro2:18 State of the Market16:23 State of the Venture Industry28:00 Qualities of a Good Founder32:00 Annie's Background35:44 Steve Jobs Stories41:48 Gender Imbalance in the Venture Industry49:16 Fintech1:07:07 CT Covid Response1:19:08 Elizabeth Holmes1:23:18 Almost Getting Fired
    3/31/2023
    1:28:23

About The Logan Bartlett Show

Logan Bartlett is a Software Investor at Redpoint Ventures - a Silicon Valley-based VC with $6B AUM and investments in Snowflake, DraftKings, Twilio, Netflix. In each episode, Logan goes behind the scenes with world-class entrepreneurs and investors.
