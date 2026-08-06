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408 episodes
- Are you ready to get A+ certified? Watch our free training course:
In this month's CompTIA A+ Core 1 Study Group, you'll learn:
Cloud models
Authentication methods
IP addressing
Printer configurations
And more!
Keep the study process going! Watch additional A+ Study Group video replays on the Professor Messer website.
- Are you ready to get A+ certified? Watch our free training course:
In this month's CompTIA A+ Core 2 Study Group, you'll learn:
Malware types
Troubleshooting mobile app issues
Ticket categorization
Proxy server configuration
And more!
Keep the study process going! Watch additional A+ Study Group video replays on the Professor Messer website.
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About Professor Messer's A+ Study Group
This is the replay of my monthly CompTIA A+ Study Group. You can also watch a video version of this podcast from my website at http://www.professormesser.com.Podcast website
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