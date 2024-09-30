7 Habits Of Moms Who Make Time For Reading : Episode 492
Who has time to read these days? Let's discuss how to keep your love of reading alive, even when it feels like there's no time to pick up a book. We'll share a few simple ways to stay connected to our bookish selves (even during the busiest seasons) as well as tips for developing your own sense of self as a reader that doesn't have to participate in trends and goals that don't serve you. Grab a cozy drink, settle in, and enjoy!HELPFUL LINKS:Want to support an independent bookshop? Visit Meagan's family business, Paper Mill Books, via Bookshop.orgWant to buy our book? Click here.Episodes From The Archives About Books:Books & Reading Reflections for 2023: Episode 445More Than Mom: Books Talk! (What & How We're Reading Lately)Books We're Loving Lately: Voices 72 With Joanna Martin & Katherine DeVriesRaising Readers & Our Favorite Holiday Books: Episode 186Cultivating A Reading Life: Voices 73 With Amy ClarkMore Than Mom: Podcast Listening & Book Reading Habits (Plus A Few We're Loving Lately)Blog Posts About Reading and Books:Spring Into Summer Reading (How I Get Ready To Enjoy Great Books All Summer Long)12 Picture Books About Starting SchoolExploring Nature Through Books: 7 Beautiful Nonfiction Nature Book Series For KidsSpring Into Summer Reading (How I Get Ready To Enjoy Great Books All Summer Long)7 Picture Books To Spring Your Family Into Climate ActionHispanic Heritage Month Picture Books For KidsThe Girl Next Door Podcast talks about books often. Check out the latest Fall Reading Roundup episode.Substack is a popular platform where writers can publish articles, newsletters and more!Laura Tremaine's 20-minute reading timer trickLink up your kindle to your library's Libby App.Neck Reading Lights help with reading at night.
8 Boring (But Powerful) Ways We're Caring For Ourselves
Self care sometimes looks a little like tough love – and it's definitely not always glamorous. Whether it's appointing that follow-up, making a lifestyle change, or hitting pause for some serious rest, today we're talking about the ways we're 'treating ourselves' to some actual – if rather boring – midlife lady self care. Join us!This is Part 2 of 3 in our 'Treat Yo Self' series this fall. Check out Part 1 here!HELPFUL LINKS:How To Take Yourself On A Date, And Why It Matters is the first episode in this three-part series.Episodes From The Archives Similar To This Episode:(Very Specific!) Self-Care Strategies For Stressful Seasons: Episode 253Self-Care As Self-Preservation: Episode 104Radical Self Care & Cultivating Creativity with Doña Bumgarner: Voices 08Rethinking Instagram: Episode 456Some of Meagan's favorite Non-Alcoholic BeerHOP WTRPartake BrewingAthletic BrewingFULO
What's Your Thanksgiving Mom Personality?: Episode 491
Turkey, traditions and lightning-round fun! In this festive episode, Meagan and Sarah banter through a series of Thanksgiving-themed questions, from favorite dishes to décor and more. We also reflect on how Thanksgiving has evolved for us over the years—sharing stories from childhood, family traditions, and how we make the holiday work for our families today. Join us for laughs, nostalgia, and all things Thanksgiving!HELPFUL LINKSEpisodes From The Archives You May Enjoy:Do This Now; Enjoy The Holidays Later: Episode 437Tricky Family Dynamics: Episode 438Holiday Hills To Die On (And How To Let Go A Little): Episode 388Sane & Satisfying Holiday Entertaining: Episode 130Is Your Family Table Growing Or Shrinking?: Episode 481Family Food Values & What's Working For Us: Episode 244
Reclaiming Our Kitchens: Episode 490
In early motherhood the kitchen can be full chaos: sippy cups, art projects, and endless daily responsibilities. But as kids get older, there may be room for moms to reclaim this space for ourselves. Meagan and Sarah explore the physical changes our kitchens have undergone—decluttering countertops, creating inviting cooking spaces, and personalizing our surroundings. We also dive into the mental and emotional aspects of this journey and the small steps you can take to make it happen – even if you're not quite done with the sippys. Join us!HELPFUL LINKS:Pre-Order Meagan's book, The Last Parenting Book You'll Ever Read: How We Let Our Kids Go And Embrace What's Nest (This is an affiliate link.)Sarah loved IKEA's kids tableware when her kids were littleSarah mentioned reading House Love by Patric Richardson, a joyful guide to cleaning, organizing and loving the home you're in.(This is an affiliate link.)Episodes From The Archives You May Enjoy:Is Your Family Table Growing Or Shrinking?: Episode 481The Muscle Memory Of Motherhood: Episode 363"Always In Rotation" Dinners: Episode 453Small Home Refreshes To Kick Off Summer: Episode 466Kitchen Gadgets & Gear, Part 1: Episode 431 and Kitchen Gadgets & Gear, Part 2: Episode 432
Thinking Globally, Acting Locally: Episode 489
The world feels pretty heavy right now, and doom-scrolling doesn't help. Today Meagan and Sarah talk about the tricky balance between staying informed as global citizens and not letting it all overwhelm us. We look at how overwhelm can lead to inaction and, on the flip side, how taking small actions – especially in our local communities – can provide a sense of purpose and even hope. Plus, we've got some practical ideas on how you can make a real difference in your community. Join us!HELPFUL LINKS:Interested in donating blood? Start here.Episodes From The Archives You May Enjoy:Headlines, Heartache & Helping: Episode 124More Than Mom: Social MediaReal Vs. Artificial (And How We Help Our Kids Tell The Difference)Rethinking Instagram: Episode 456
Co-hosts Meagan Francis and Sarah Powers have eight kids between them, little to grown. Weekly conversations offer practical tips and real-life encouragement for moms who want to enjoy motherhood more, and cut back on comparison, worry, and stress. We’re not experts, we’re moms who’ve been there. We’re not perfect, we’re real. Welcome to The Mom Hour.