7 Habits Of Moms Who Make Time For Reading : Episode 492

Who has time to read these days? Let's discuss how to keep your love of reading alive, even when it feels like there's no time to pick up a book. We'll share a few simple ways to stay connected to our bookish selves (even during the busiest seasons) as well as tips for developing your own sense of self as a reader that doesn't have to participate in trends and goals that don't serve you. Grab a cozy drink, settle in, and enjoy!HELPFUL LINKS:Want to support an independent bookshop? Visit Meagan's family business, Paper Mill Books, via Bookshop.orgWant to buy our book? Click here.Episodes From The Archives About Books:Books & Reading Reflections for 2023: Episode 445More Than Mom: Books Talk! (What & How We're Reading Lately)Books We're Loving Lately: Voices 72 With Joanna Martin & Katherine DeVriesRaising Readers & Our Favorite Holiday Books: Episode 186Cultivating A Reading Life: Voices 73 With Amy ClarkMore Than Mom: Podcast Listening & Book Reading Habits (Plus A Few We're Loving Lately)Blog Posts About Reading and Books:Spring Into Summer Reading (How I Get Ready To Enjoy Great Books All Summer Long)12 Picture Books About Starting SchoolExploring Nature Through Books: 7 Beautiful Nonfiction Nature Book Series For KidsSpring Into Summer Reading (How I Get Ready To Enjoy Great Books All Summer Long)7 Picture Books To Spring Your Family Into Climate ActionHispanic Heritage Month Picture Books For KidsThe Girl Next Door Podcast talks about books often. Check out the latest Fall Reading Roundup episode.Substack is a popular platform where writers can publish articles, newsletters and more!Laura Tremaine's 20-minute reading timer trickLink up your kindle to your library's Libby App.Neck Reading Lights help with reading at night.OTHER HELPFUL LINKS:Visit our websiteCheck out deals from our partnersFollow us on InstagramJoin our private listener group on Facebook (be sure to answer the membership questions!)Sign up for our newsletter