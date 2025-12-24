Holy Christmas
12/24/2025 | 25 mins.
Before we celebrate Christmas, it helps to revisit where it all began. Dr. Tony Evans takes us back to Bethlehem to uncover what was happening behind the scenes that holy night and how those truths can strengthen our walk with God today.
The Celebrity-Ship of Jesus Christ
12/23/2025 | 25 mins.
When thinking of holiday celebrities, many names come to mind—but only one truly matters. Dr. Tony Evans redirects our focus to Jesus Christ, explaining why His name stands above every other name and why His arrival changed everything.
How’s Your Worship This Christmas
12/22/2025 | 25 mins.
At Christmas, we’re faced with an important question: what is Jesus really worth to us? Dr. Tony Evans looks at how people at the first Christmas responded to Christ and challenges us to examine the sincerity of our worship today.
The True Light of Christmas, Part 2
12/19/2025 | 25 mins.
You can’t navigate a dark room until someone turns on the light—and the same is true spiritually. Dr. Tony Evans reminds us that Jesus came as the Light of the World, bringing clarity and truth to every corner of our lives.
The True Light of Christmas, Part 1
12/18/2025 | 25 mins.
Being close to something doesn’t mean you see it clearly. Dr. Tony Evans shows how many people at the first Christmas missed the Savior entirely—and how our own blind spots can keep us from recognizing Him today.
