Tony Evans' Podcast
Tony Evans' Podcast

Tony Evans
Religion & Spirituality
Tony Evans' Podcast
Latest episode

137 episodes

  • Tony Evans' Podcast

    Holy Christmas

    12/24/2025 | 25 mins.

    Before we celebrate Christmas, it helps to revisit where it all began. Dr. Tony Evans takes us back to Bethlehem to uncover what was happening behind the scenes that holy night and how those truths can strengthen our walk with God today.

  • Tony Evans' Podcast

    The Celebrity-Ship of Jesus Christ

    12/23/2025 | 25 mins.

    When thinking of holiday celebrities, many names come to mind—but only one truly matters. Dr. Tony Evans redirects our focus to Jesus Christ, explaining why His name stands above every other name and why His arrival changed everything.

  • Tony Evans' Podcast

    How’s Your Worship This Christmas

    12/22/2025 | 25 mins.

    At Christmas, we’re faced with an important question: what is Jesus really worth to us? Dr. Tony Evans looks at how people at the first Christmas responded to Christ and challenges us to examine the sincerity of our worship today.

  • Tony Evans' Podcast

    The True Light of Christmas, Part 2

    12/19/2025 | 25 mins.

    You can’t navigate a dark room until someone turns on the light—and the same is true spiritually. Dr. Tony Evans reminds us that Jesus came as the Light of the World, bringing clarity and truth to every corner of our lives.

  • Tony Evans' Podcast

    The True Light of Christmas, Part 1

    12/18/2025 | 25 mins.

    Being close to something doesn’t mean you see it clearly. Dr. Tony Evans shows how many people at the first Christmas missed the Savior entirely—and how our own blind spots can keep us from recognizing Him today.

About Tony Evans' Podcast

Listen to free sermons from Dr. Tony Evans on The Alternative. Get more free resources, books, and series from Dr. Evans on tonyevans.org.
Religion & Spirituality

Listen to Tony Evans' Podcast, Timothy Keller Sermons Podcast by Gospel in Life and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

