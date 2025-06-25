Powered by RND
Future Generations Podcast with Dr. Stanton Hom
Future Generations Podcast with Dr. Stanton Hom
Future Generations Podcast with Dr. Stanton Hom

Weekly discussions with incredible influencers in Health Freedom, Self-Heal
Health & WellnessKids & Family
Future Generations Podcast with Dr. Stanton Hom
  • 255: The Battlefield is NOT overseas: Redefining Leadership and Legacy
    Show your eyes some love with a pair of daylight or sunset (or both!) blue-light blocking glasses from Ra Optics. They have graciously offered Future Generations podcast listeners 10% off any purchase. Use code FGPOD or click here to access this discount, and let us know how your glasses are treating you! It’s time to build your family’s future on a foundation of true health and freedom. Join us at Future Foundations—because your future generations deserve the best start to the mission that will outlive us… Check it out here. Use code FREEDOM25 for 25% off!  Whether you're looking for tinctures, topicals or teas or a deeper connection to your INNATE healing capacity, Noble Task Homestead is here to serve you. Join the movement. Visit NobleTaskHomestead.com/noblestan today and enjoy a 10% discount on your order. San Diego area residents, take advantage of our special New Patient offer exclusively for podcast listeners here. We can’t wait to experience miracles with you! Welcome to a new episode of the Future Generations podcast! In this solocast, Dr. Stanton Hom reflects on the meaning of Memorial Day, the lessons learned from military service, and the urgent need for leadership in today’s world. This episode is for parents, veterans, and anyone passionate about freedom, family, and the future of our children. Tune in to gain insights on nervous system regulation, the importance of faith, and how to lead your family through challenging times.   Highlights: “Fight and die for your children, but also live, love, and lead for them.”   “Choosing not to lead is still a form of leadership.”   “Pray and believe more than ever, as spiritual health and faith are crucial for modeling for your children.”   “Most people live in a perpetual state of fear, but we must choose to live in love and light.”   Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction 04:16 The Sacrifice of Military Personnel  06:34 The War at Home and Societal Segregation  19:48 Leadership and Parental Responsibility  23:28 Faith and Spiritual Health  34:47 The Battle for Humanity    Resources:   Remember to Rate, Review, and Subscribe on iTunes and Follow us on Spotify!   Learn more about Dr. Stanton Hom on:   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drstantonhom  Website: https://futuregenerationssd.com/    Podcast Website: https://thefuturegen.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/drstantonhom  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stanhomdc  Stay Connected with the Future Generations Podcast:   Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/futuregenpodcast  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/futuregenpodcast/  The desire to go off grid and have the ability to grow your own food has never been stronger than before. No matter the size of your property, Food Forest Abundance can help you design a regenerative layout that utilizes your resources in the most synergistic and sustainable manner. If you are interested in breaking free from the system, please visit www.foodforestabundance.com and use code “thefuturegen” to receive a discount on their incredible services.   Show your eyes some love with a pair of daylight or sunset (or both!) blue-light blocking glasses from Ra Optics. They have graciously offered Future Generations podcast listeners 10% off any purchase. Use code FGPOD or click here to access this discount, and let us know how your glasses are treating you!   One of the single best companies whose clean products have supported the optimal wellness of our family is Earthley Wellness. Long before there was a 2020, Kate Tetje and her team have stood for TRUTH, HEALTH and FREEDOM in ways that paved the way for so many of us. In collaboration with this incredible team, we are proud to offer you 10% off of your first purchase by shopping here.   Are you concerned about food supply insecurity? Our family has rigorously sourced our foods for over a decade and one of our favorite sources is Farm Match and specifically for San Diego locals, “Real Food Club PMA”. My kids are literally made from their maple breakfast sausage and the amazing carnitas we make from their pasture raised pork. We are thrilled to share 10% off your first order when you shop at this link.   Another important way to bolster food security is by supporting local ranchers. Our favorite local regenerative ranch is Perennial Pastures. They have the best nutrient-dense meats that are 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised. You can get $10 off of your first purchase when you use the code: "FUTUREGENERATIONS" at checkout. Start shopping here.
    35:14
  • 254: The Missing Link Between Trauma, Healing, and Your Nervous System
    Show your eyes some love with a pair of daylight or sunset (or both!) blue-light blocking glasses from Ra Optics. They have graciously offered Future Generations podcast listeners 10% off any purchase. Use code FGPOD or click here to access this discount, and let us know how your glasses are treating you! It's time to build your family's future on a foundation of true health and freedom. Join us at Future Foundations—because your future generations deserve the best start to the mission that will outlive us… Check it out here. Use code FREEDOM25 for 25% off!  Whether you're looking for tinctures, topicals or teas or a deeper connection to your INNATE healing capacity, Noble Task Homestead is here to serve you. Join the movement. Visit NobleTaskHomestead.com/noblestan today and enjoy a 10% discount on your order. San Diego area residents, take advantage of our special New Patient offer exclusively for podcast listeners here. We can’t wait to experience miracles with you!   Welcome to a new episode of the Future Generations Podcast! Today we’re joined by Jessica Maguire, a leading voice in the world of nervous system healing and the founder of “Repairing the Nervous System.” Jessica is a physiotherapist, educator, and nervous system regulation expert who has helped over 20,000 people through her programs and work online. In this episode, we dive into the importance of interoception, neuroplasticity, and vagus nerve function in healing trauma, restoring trust, and building vibrant families. Whether you’re a parent, a clinician, or someone navigating life after chronic stress, this conversation offers deep wisdom and practical insight into how to reconnect with your inner voice and regulate your body’s signals, not suppress them. Highlights: “The antidote to anxiety is not calm, it’s trust.”   “Pain doesn’t always equal tissue damage, pain is a protective system.”   “True self-regulation is not about being calm all the time. It’s about being authentic.”   “Babies aren’t born with self-regulation. It’s given to them through co-regulation.”   Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction  01:22 The Importance of Nervous System Regulation 05:55 Jessica McGuire's Journey and Insights 09:19 Understanding Interoception and the Vagus Nerve 21:38 The Role of Community and Connection 30:09 Understanding Sensory Systems and Neuroplasticity 31:33 Corrective Sensory Experiences and Trauma 32:53 Noble Task Homestead: Health Products with Integrity 33:53 Chiropractic and Sensory Experience 34:38 Explaining the Nervous System and Self-Regulation 36:59 Parenting and Self-Regulation Challenges 45:12 The Importance of Community and Connection 52:30 Future Vision for Neuroplasticity and Community Support 55:20 Closing Thoughts   Resources:   Remember to Rate, Review, and Subscribe on iTunes and Follow us on Spotify!   Learn more about Dr. Stanton Hom on:   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drstantonhom  Website: https://futuregenerationssd.com/    Podcast Website: https://thefuturegen.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/drstantonhom  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stanhomdc  Stay Connected with the Future Generations Podcast:   Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/futuregenpodcast  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/futuregenpodcast/    Links:    https://www.thehivemethod.co/ https://www.instagram.com/thehivemethod.co   About Jessica Maguire: Jessica stands at the forefront of nervous system regulation as a renowned physiotherapist and groundbreaking vagus nerve researcher. Her international bestseller, "The Nervous System Reset," has established her as the definitive voice in helping individuals overcome dysregulation. Jessica's teachings represent an important paradigm shift in understanding the brain-body connection. She distills over two decades of rigorous study, groundbreaking research, and proven clinical experience into practical, actionable frameworks. that have transformed thousands of lives worldwide. Through her innovative frameworks, and protocols Jessica has empowered thousands of students across six continents to fundamentally transform their nervous systems, resulting in: Enhanced resilience to stress and environmental triggers Improved cognitive function and emotional regulation Sustainable physiological balance and improved overall wellbeing Jessica has delivered keynotes to New South Wales Police and is also a distinguished TEDx speaker. She has shared thought leadership pieces with the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age that included her personal story: the loss of her two brothers, Sam and Luke.    Claim your spot at Enter here: https://www.jessicamaguire.com/enter?utm_medium=social&utm_source=linktree&utm_campaign=enter+%7C+in-person+event&fbclid=PAQ0xDSwKoWX5leHRuA2FlbQIxMQABp4sOtX7545QwZ0DXKa4zTeZA1U9j1ZL4YfQ_N5l9BUGI1DKUaylJcQs95q6H_aem_7rhxABXcuQJ01l14WX1jrQ    The desire to go off grid and have the ability to grow your own food has never been stronger than before. No matter the size of your property, Food Forest Abundance can help you design a regenerative layout that utilizes your resources in the most synergistic and sustainable manner. If you are interested in breaking free from the system, please visit www.foodforestabundance.com and use code “thefuturegen” to receive a discount on their incredible services.   Show your eyes some love with a pair of daylight or sunset (or both!) blue-light blocking glasses from Ra Optics. They have graciously offered Future Generations podcast listeners 10% off any purchase. Use code FGPOD or click here to access this discount, and let us know how your glasses are treating you!   One of the single best companies whose clean products have supported the optimal wellness of our family is Earthley Wellness. Long before there was a 2020, Kate Tetje and her team have stood for TRUTH, HEALTH and FREEDOM in ways that paved the way for so many of us. In collaboration with this incredible team, we are proud to offer you 10% off of your first purchase by shopping here.   Are you concerned about food supply insecurity? Our family has rigorously sourced our foods for over a decade and one of our favorite sources is Farm Match and specifically for San Diego locals, “Real Food Club PMA”. My kids are literally made from their maple breakfast sausage and the amazing carnitas we make from their pasture raised pork. We are thrilled to share 10% off your first order when you shop at this link.   Another important way to bolster food security is by supporting local ranchers. Our favorite local regenerative ranch is Perennial Pastures. They have the best nutrient-dense meats that are 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised. You can get $10 off of your first purchase when you use the code: "FUTUREGENERATIONS" at checkout. Start shopping here.
    58:40
  • 253: Healing Beyond the System: Iridology, Energy, and Speaking Truth
    San Diego area residents, take advantage of our special New Patient offer exclusively for podcast listeners here. We can’t wait to experience miracles with you!   Welcome to a new episode of the Future Generations Podcast! In this eye-opening conversation, we’re joined by Catherine Edwards, a holistic biologist and natural health practitioner for both humans and animals.Catherine shares her journey from working in environmental management to uncovering the deep connections between soil health, the microbiome, and chronic illness that are often observed in animals long before humans. She dives into animal communication (yes, telepathy is real!), the dangers of glyphosate and toxins, and how cancel culture and mass programming keep us from the truth. This episode is for anyone questioning mainstream narratives, seeking holistic health solutions, or curious about the unseen intelligence of animals. If you’re ready to challenge your beliefs and embrace radical self-healing, this conversation is a must-listen.   Highlights: "Animals show us the issues quicker. Something might show up in a horse at 10 that wouldn’t show up in a human until their fifties."   "One horse told me their owner was pregnant before she’d even told her partner. Animals are that aware of our energy."   "When you are feeling fit and vibrant, you are much less easy to control. Are you brave enough to speak your truth?" "We don’t need to know everything to speak up. We just need to stop pretending we don’t see what’s right in front of us."   Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction 04:00 Why Animals Heal Faster Than Humans 07:15 Miraculous Recoveries with Natural Methods 11:00 Animal Communication and Intuition 15:00 What Is Iridology? 24:00 Mass Programming and Modern Stress 31:00 Cancel Culture in the Truth Movement 39:00 The Legacy of Dr. Andrew Wakefield 43:45 Red Flags in the Freedom Movement 51:00 Imagining a Healing Future   Resources:   Remember to Rate, Review, and Subscribe on iTunes and Follow us on Spotify!   Learn more about Dr. Stanton Hom on:   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drstantonhom  Website: https://futuregenerationssd.com/    Podcast Website: https://thefuturegen.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/drstantonhom  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stanhomdc  Stay Connected with the Future Generations Podcast:   Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/futuregenpodcast  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/futuregenpodcast/  About Catherine Edwards: Catherine Edwards is a Holistic Biologist, natural health practitioner, and host of The Live-Love-Learn Podcast. With a degree in Biology, a Master’s in Business Studies, and over 20 years of experience supporting both animals and humans, she blends modern science with nature’s wisdom to get to the root causes of dis-ease and imbalance — physically, emotionally, and energetically.   After a varied corporate career in telecoms, business, and environmental management, Catherine followed her deep-rooted love for animals and nature into holistic health. Since launching her Deprogrammed podcast series in 2020, she’s connected with thought leaders and truth-seekers worldwide to explore what’s really making us — and our animals — sick, stressed, and disconnected.   Catherine is known for making complex topics — from Redox signalling and nervous system healing to mindset, mind control, and critical thinking — practical and accessible. Her mission remains the same: to help people and animals reclaim their sovereignty and thrive — physically, emotionally, and energetically. A common theme with her guests is that we’re all questioning the system that serves so few — and proactively taking responsibility for changing it.   In addition to her podcast, Catherine works one-on-one with both animal and human clients and runs an online academy offering natural health and consciousness-based courses to empower others on their healing journey.   Contact & Links Website: www.catherineedwards.life Instagram: @catherineedwardslife YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CatherineEdwards007 Podcast: The Live-Love-Learn Podcast (Apple, Spotify): https://www.catherineedwards.life/the-live-love-learn-podcast/ Consultations & Courses: https://www.catherineedwards.life/holistic-consults/ Email: [email protected] All Links: https://linktr.ee/CatherineEdwardsLife The desire to go off grid and have the ability to grow your own food has never been stronger than before. No matter the size of your property, Food Forest Abundance can help you design a regenerative layout that utilizes your resources in the most synergistic and sustainable manner. If you are interested in breaking free from the system, please visit www.foodforestabundance.com and use code “thefuturegen” to receive a discount on their incredible services.   Show your eyes some love with a pair of daylight or sunset (or both!) blue-light blocking glasses from Ra Optics. They have graciously offered Future Generations podcast listeners 10% off any purchase. Use code FGPOD or click here to access this discount, and let us know how your glasses are treating you!   One of the single best companies whose clean products have supported the optimal wellness of our family is Earthley Wellness. Long before there was a 2020, Kate Tetje and her team have stood for TRUTH, HEALTH and FREEDOM in ways that paved the way for so many of us. In collaboration with this incredible team, we are proud to offer you 10% off of your first purchase by shopping here.   Are you concerned about food supply insecurity? Our family has rigorously sourced our foods for over a decade and one of our favorite sources is Farm Match and specifically for San Diego locals, “Real Food Club PMA”. My kids are literally made from their maple breakfast sausage and the amazing carnitas we make from their pasture raised pork. We are thrilled to share 10% off your first order when you shop at this link.   Another important way to bolster food security is by supporting local ranchers. Our favorite local regenerative ranch is Perennial Pastures. They have the best nutrient-dense meats that are 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised. You can get $10 off of your first purchase when you use the code: "FUTUREGENERATIONS" at checkout. Start shopping here.
    1:04:16
  • 252: Biohacking Your Family’s Health with Anthony & Tereza Lolli
    San Diego area residents, take advantage of our special New Patient offer exclusively for podcast listeners here. We can’t wait to experience miracles with you!   Welcome to a new episode of the Future Generations podcast! Today, we’re joined by Anthony and Tereza Lolli, filmmakers, health advocates, and the creators behind the groundbreaking Biohack Yourself documentary series. From Anthony’s 315-pound weight loss journey to Tereza’s fight to heal their son from mold toxicity, this couple has turned personal struggles into a mission to empower families with real health solutions. Anthony and Tereza cover topics like how to overcome chronic illnesses and the dangers of EMFs and overmedicalization. They also share the story of how conventional medicine failed their son, and how they’re expanding their media empire as global health advocates. This episode is a must-watch for parents, health advocates, and people who are looking to educate themselves and move beyond fear-based healthcare!   Highlights: "Health is not fitness, and fitness is not health."   "Parenting should be treated like a job, study it, certify in it, and keep learning."    "The FDA took the black box off testosterone. This is the kind of news that should go viral, not celebrity divorces."   "If you’re serious about health, invest in infinity, your mattress, water filter, and EMF protection last a lifetime."    Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction 05:11 Tereza’s Fight for Their Son’s Health 09:48 Why Most Health Docs Fail Us 13:19 Health vs. Fitness: The Big Difference 20:36 Parenting Like a CEO 31:28 The 4 Drivers of Childhood Chronic Illness 35:20 EMF Sensitivity & ADHD Link 41:14 Media, Politics & Health Freedom 56:07 Neurologically Focused Chiropractic Care 01:05:19 Budgeting for Lifelong Health   Resources:   Remember to Rate, Review, and Subscribe on iTunes and Follow us on Spotify!   Learn more about Dr. Stanton Hom on:   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drstantonhom  Website: https://futuregenerationssd.com/    Podcast Website: https://thefuturegen.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/drstantonhom  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stanhomdc  Stay Connected with the Future Generations Podcast:   Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/futuregenpodcast  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/futuregenpodcast/    Links:    https://www.thehivemethod.co/ https://www.instagram.com/thehivemethod.co   About Anthony Lolli: I’m Anthony Lolli, entrepreneur, transformation advocate, and Editor-in-Chief of Biohack Yourself Media. After building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire, I lost 125 pounds and turned my life around, documented in the film From Fat Lolli to 6 Pack Lolli. With my wife TereZa, I co-created the Biohack Yourself docuseries streaming on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Roku, and Tubi. Together we launched a national magazine Biohack Yourself and spearheaded the MAHA movement by hosting the MAHA Ball featuring RFK Jr. My mission: make wellness mainstream. Health isn’t a privilege—it’s a pursuit.   Socials handle: @anthonylolli   About Tereza Lolli: I’m TereZa Hakobyan-Lolli—Editor-in-Chief of Biohack Yourself Magazine, award-winning documentary filmmaker, and wellness visionary. With my husband Anthony, I’ve co-created viral films like From Fat Lolli to 6 Pack Lolli, Biohack Yourself and sHEALed, the most powerful women’s health documentary to date. I'm a two-time Bikini Pro, actress, recording artist, and proud mom to Love and Legend, the youngest real estate investors and successful child actors.. We spearheaded the MAHA movement by  hosting RFK Jr’s Inaugural MAHA Ball to ignite a national wellness revolution. I live the values I promote by merging media, longevity practices, family and advocacy to spark global healing.   Socials handle: @terezalolli   The desire to go off grid and have the ability to grow your own food has never been stronger than before. No matter the size of your property, Food Forest Abundance can help you design a regenerative layout that utilizes your resources in the most synergistic and sustainable manner. If you are interested in breaking free from the system, please visit www.foodforestabundance.com and use code “thefuturegen” to receive a discount on their incredible services.   Show your eyes some love with a pair of daylight or sunset (or both!) blue-light blocking glasses from Ra Optics. They have graciously offered Future Generations podcast listeners 10% off any purchase. Use code FGPOD or click here to access this discount, and let us know how your glasses are treating you!   One of the single best companies whose clean products have supported the optimal wellness of our family is Earthley Wellness. Long before there was a 2020, Kate Tetje and her team have stood for TRUTH, HEALTH and FREEDOM in ways that paved the way for so many of us. In collaboration with this incredible team, we are proud to offer you 10% off of your first purchase by shopping here.   Are you concerned about food supply insecurity? Our family has rigorously sourced our foods for over a decade and one of our favorite sources is Farm Match and specifically for San Diego locals, “Real Food Club PMA”. My kids are literally made from their maple breakfast sausage and the amazing carnitas we make from their pasture raised pork. We are thrilled to share 10% off your first order when you shop at this link.   Another important way to bolster food security is by supporting local ranchers. Our favorite local regenerative ranch is Perennial Pastures. They have the best nutrient-dense meats that are 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised. You can get $10 off of your first purchase when you use the code: "FUTUREGENERATIONS" at checkout. Start shopping here.
    1:15:12
  • 251: Cancel Culture, Consciousness & the Coming Age of AI
    San Diego area residents, take advantage of our special New Patient offer exclusively for podcast listeners here. We can’t wait to experience miracles with you!   Welcome to a new episode of the Future Generations Podcast! Today, Dr. Stanton Hom sits down with Laura Matsue, a psychospiritual coach, evolutionary astrologer, and co-host of The Cosmic Matrix Podcast. This episode dives deep into the intersection of psychology, spirituality, trauma healing, and the emerging AI-driven future. Whether you're a parent, provider, healer, or someone passionate about reclaiming personal and collective sovereignty, this episode is for you. Laura’s wisdom sheds light on how to raise emotionally intelligent children, face societal challenges with courage, and walk the line between spiritual awareness and grounded discernment.   Highlights: "Pain is the portal to spirit."   "To say what you think in these times is really powerful."   "The kids that will be coming in will benefit from all of the work that we’re doing, the world that we’re creating."   "We repair previous generations by doing that, and also future generations."   Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction  01:30 Laura's Journey: From Addiction to Healing 06:45 The Crisis of Meaning and Modern Challenges 12:10 Generational Astrology: Understanding Pluto in Capricorn 19:53 Navigating the Spiritual and Psychological Landscape 34:19 Spiritual Bypassing and Trauma Healing 38:11 Impact of AI on Human Interaction 41:22 Human Relationships and AI 44:49 Generational Wisdom and Individuality 54:02 Ancestral Strength and Modern Challenges 59:43 Conclusion and Final Thoughts Resources:   Remember to Rate, Review, and Subscribe on iTunes and Follow us on Spotify!   Learn more about Dr. Stanton Hom on:   Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drstantonhom  Website: https://futuregenerationssd.com/    Podcast Website: https://thefuturegen.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/drstantonhom  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stanhomdc  Stay Connected with the Future Generations Podcast:   Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/futuregenpodcast  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/futuregenpodcast/    Links:    https://www.thehivemethod.co/ https://www.instagram.com/thehivemethod.co   About Laura Matsue: Bio: After a decade of trauma and addiction—Laura experienced a spiritual awakening in 2012 that led her to daily yoga, meditation, and global study of healing traditions. She now integrates psychospiritual and somatic therapies, Jungian psychology, psychosynthesis, and evolutionary astrology. Trained in Compassionate Inquiry and psychosynthesis coaching, she is also a certified yoga and meditation teacher and holistic counsellor. Laura offers trauma-informed, soul-centered coaching with her husband Bernhard Guenther, and together they’ve supported hundreds through courses, retreats, and private work. They also host the Cosmic Matrix podcast and the online psycho spiritual group program Embodied Soul Awakening.  Social links: Substack: www.lauramatsue.com  Podcast: www.cosmicmatrixpodcast.com  IG: www.instagram.com/lauramatsue The desire to go off grid and have the ability to grow your own food has never been stronger than before. No matter the size of your property, Food Forest Abundance can help you design a regenerative layout that utilizes your resources in the most synergistic and sustainable manner. If you are interested in breaking free from the system, please visit www.foodforestabundance.com and use code “thefuturegen” to receive a discount on their incredible services.   Show your eyes some love with a pair of daylight or sunset (or both!) blue-light blocking glasses from Ra Optics. They have graciously offered Future Generations podcast listeners 10% off any purchase. Use code FGPOD or click here to access this discount, and let us know how your glasses are treating you!   One of the single best companies whose clean products have supported the optimal wellness of our family is Earthley Wellness. Long before there was a 2020, Kate Tetje and her team have stood for TRUTH, HEALTH and FREEDOM in ways that paved the way for so many of us. In collaboration with this incredible team, we are proud to offer you 10% off of your first purchase by shopping here.   Are you concerned about food supply insecurity? Our family has rigorously sourced our foods for over a decade and one of our favorite sources is Farm Match and specifically for San Diego locals, “Real Food Club PMA”. My kids are literally made from their maple breakfast sausage and the amazing carnitas we make from their pasture raised pork. We are thrilled to share 10% off your first order when you shop at this link.   Another important way to bolster food security is by supporting local ranchers. Our favorite local regenerative ranch is Perennial Pastures. They have the best nutrient-dense meats that are 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised. You can get $10 off of your first purchase when you use the code: "FUTUREGENERATIONS" at checkout. Start shopping here.
    1:07:22

About Future Generations Podcast with Dr. Stanton Hom

The Future Generations podcast is for practitioners, professionals, parents who are committed to natural living and health freedom and especially our future generations. Powerful weekly conversations with doctors, scientists, influencers and parents that have catalyzed the transformation of families, communities and the planet with their expertise, inspiration and leadership in natural living, brilliance, and self-healing.
Health & WellnessKids & FamilyAlternative HealthParenting

