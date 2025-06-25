Future Generations Podcast with Dr. Stanton Hom

254: The Missing Link Between Trauma, Healing, and Your Nervous System

Welcome to a new episode of the Future Generations Podcast! Today we’re joined by Jessica Maguire, a leading voice in the world of nervous system healing and the founder of “Repairing the Nervous System.” Jessica is a physiotherapist, educator, and nervous system regulation expert who has helped over 20,000 people through her programs and work online. In this episode, we dive into the importance of interoception, neuroplasticity, and vagus nerve function in healing trauma, restoring trust, and building vibrant families. Whether you’re a parent, a clinician, or someone navigating life after chronic stress, this conversation offers deep wisdom and practical insight into how to reconnect with your inner voice and regulate your body’s signals, not suppress them. Highlights: “The antidote to anxiety is not calm, it’s trust.” “Pain doesn’t always equal tissue damage, pain is a protective system.” “True self-regulation is not about being calm all the time. It’s about being authentic.” “Babies aren’t born with self-regulation. It’s given to them through co-regulation.” Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction 01:22 The Importance of Nervous System Regulation 05:55 Jessica McGuire's Journey and Insights 09:19 Understanding Interoception and the Vagus Nerve 21:38 The Role of Community and Connection 30:09 Understanding Sensory Systems and Neuroplasticity 31:33 Corrective Sensory Experiences and Trauma 32:53 Noble Task Homestead: Health Products with Integrity 33:53 Chiropractic and Sensory Experience 34:38 Explaining the Nervous System and Self-Regulation 36:59 Parenting and Self-Regulation Challenges 45:12 The Importance of Community and Connection 52:30 Future Vision for Neuroplasticity and Community Support 55:20 Closing Thoughts Resources: Remember to Rate, Review, and Subscribe on iTunes and Follow us on Spotify! Links: https://www.thehivemethod.co/ https://www.instagram.com/thehivemethod.co About Jessica Maguire: Jessica stands at the forefront of nervous system regulation as a renowned physiotherapist and groundbreaking vagus nerve researcher. Her international bestseller, "The Nervous System Reset," has established her as the definitive voice in helping individuals overcome dysregulation. Jessica's teachings represent an important paradigm shift in understanding the brain-body connection. She distills over two decades of rigorous study, groundbreaking research, and proven clinical experience into practical, actionable frameworks. that have transformed thousands of lives worldwide. Through her innovative frameworks, and protocols Jessica has empowered thousands of students across six continents to fundamentally transform their nervous systems, resulting in: Enhanced resilience to stress and environmental triggers Improved cognitive function and emotional regulation Sustainable physiological balance and improved overall wellbeing Jessica has delivered keynotes to New South Wales Police and is also a distinguished TEDx speaker. She has shared thought leadership pieces with the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age that included her personal story: the loss of her two brothers, Sam and Luke. 