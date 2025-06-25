Future Generations Podcast with Dr. Stanton Hom

Show your eyes some love with a pair of daylight or sunset (or both!) blue-light blocking glasses from Ra Optics. They have graciously offered Future Generations podcast listeners 10% off any purchase. Use code FGPOD or click here to access this discount, and let us know how your glasses are treating you! It’s time to build your family’s future on a foundation of true health and freedom. Join us at Future Foundations—because your future generations deserve the best start to the mission that will outlive us… Check it out here. Use code FREEDOM25 for 25% off! Whether you're looking for tinctures, topicals or teas or a deeper connection to your INNATE healing capacity, Noble Task Homestead is here to serve you. Join the movement. Visit NobleTaskHomestead.com/noblestan today and enjoy a 10% discount on your order. San Diego area residents, take advantage of our special New Patient offer exclusively for podcast listeners here. We can’t wait to experience miracles with you! Welcome to a new episode of the Future Generations Podcast! In this eye-opening conversation, we’re joined by Catherine Edwards, a holistic biologist and natural health practitioner for both humans and animals.Catherine shares her journey from working in environmental management to uncovering the deep connections between soil health, the microbiome, and chronic illness that are often observed in animals long before humans. She dives into animal communication (yes, telepathy is real!), the dangers of glyphosate and toxins, and how cancel culture and mass programming keep us from the truth. This episode is for anyone questioning mainstream narratives, seeking holistic health solutions, or curious about the unseen intelligence of animals. If you’re ready to challenge your beliefs and embrace radical self-healing, this conversation is a must-listen. Highlights: "Animals show us the issues quicker. Something might show up in a horse at 10 that wouldn’t show up in a human until their fifties." "One horse told me their owner was pregnant before she’d even told her partner. Animals are that aware of our energy." "When you are feeling fit and vibrant, you are much less easy to control. Are you brave enough to speak your truth?" "We don’t need to know everything to speak up. We just need to stop pretending we don’t see what’s right in front of us." Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction 04:00 Why Animals Heal Faster Than Humans 07:15 Miraculous Recoveries with Natural Methods 11:00 Animal Communication and Intuition 15:00 What Is Iridology? 24:00 Mass Programming and Modern Stress 31:00 Cancel Culture in the Truth Movement 39:00 The Legacy of Dr. Andrew Wakefield 43:45 Red Flags in the Freedom Movement 51:00 Imagining a Healing Future Resources: Remember to Rate, Review, and Subscribe on iTunes and Follow us on Spotify! Learn more about Dr. Stanton Hom on: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drstantonhom Website: https://futuregenerationssd.com/ Podcast Website: https://thefuturegen.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/drstantonhom LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stanhomdc Stay Connected with the Future Generations Podcast: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/futuregenpodcast Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/futuregenpodcast/ About Catherine Edwards: Catherine Edwards is a Holistic Biologist, natural health practitioner, and host of The Live-Love-Learn Podcast. With a degree in Biology, a Master’s in Business Studies, and over 20 years of experience supporting both animals and humans, she blends modern science with nature’s wisdom to get to the root causes of dis-ease and imbalance — physically, emotionally, and energetically. After a varied corporate career in telecoms, business, and environmental management, Catherine followed her deep-rooted love for animals and nature into holistic health. Since launching her Deprogrammed podcast series in 2020, she’s connected with thought leaders and truth-seekers worldwide to explore what’s really making us — and our animals — sick, stressed, and disconnected. Catherine is known for making complex topics — from Redox signalling and nervous system healing to mindset, mind control, and critical thinking — practical and accessible. Her mission remains the same: to help people and animals reclaim their sovereignty and thrive — physically, emotionally, and energetically. A common theme with her guests is that we’re all questioning the system that serves so few — and proactively taking responsibility for changing it. In addition to her podcast, Catherine works one-on-one with both animal and human clients and runs an online academy offering natural health and consciousness-based courses to empower others on their healing journey. Contact & Links Website: www.catherineedwards.life Instagram: @catherineedwardslife YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CatherineEdwards007 Podcast: The Live-Love-Learn Podcast (Apple, Spotify): https://www.catherineedwards.life/the-live-love-learn-podcast/ Consultations & Courses: https://www.catherineedwards.life/holistic-consults/ Email: [email protected]
