72. Q&A: More Sleep, More Energy, More Resilience: Why Parents Need This Care Too

In this episode of the Experience Miracles podcast, Dr. Tony Ebel addresses how nervous system-focused chiropractic care can benefit stressed parents and adults. He discusses why parents today are both "wound up and worn out," explaining how traditional interventions like supplements, diet changes, and lifestyle modifications often only scratch the surface. He outlines six key benefits and explains why parental health is crucial for family healing.[00:00:00] Introduction and episode overview[00:01:00] Main question: Can PX docs help adults?Addressing seasonal stressWinter challenges for parentsAdditional stress from children's health conditions[00:02:00] Common parent health challengesBrain fogExhaustionAdult ADHD and anxiety[00:05:00] Benefits of chiropractic care for adultsWhy regular care creates "raving fans"Current statistics on adult chiropractic usage[00:08:00] Common health interventions parents tryHormone panelsBlood workFunctional medicine approaches[00:12:00] The Six Benefits:Reduced stress/anxiety through improved resilienceBetter sleep qualityEnhanced mental clarityPain and muscle tension reliefIncreased energyCo-regulation benefits for the whole family[00:24:00] Co-regulation and family healingHow parent's health affects childrenImportance of entire family care[00:27:00] Call to actionJanuary "Gift of Health" programVIP family care options[00:29:00] Closing and contact information