The Experience Miracles™ Podcast

Dr. Tony Ebel
Welcome to the "Experience Miracles" Podcast w/ Dr. Tony Ebel – where we provide HOPE, ANSWERS, and DRUG-FREE HELP to parents navigating their children's chronic health challenges.
Health & Wellness

  • 73. Healing Starts with Hope: The Science That Proves It
    In this special 1-Year Anniversary Experience Miracles episode, Dr. Tony Ebel shares his personal story of his son Oliver's medical emergency and recovery, exploring how hope plays a crucial role in healing. He discusses the scientific evidence behind hope's impact on the nervous system and explains why maintaining hope is essential for recovery.[00:00-02:00] IntroductionPurpose of the Experience Miracles podcastFocus on hope, answers, and drug-free help[02:00-25:00] Oliver's StoryBirth complications and life-flightECMO surgery and medical interventions20% survival rate prognosisConflict between conventional medicine and alternative approaches[25:00-35:00] Six Reasons Medical System Removes HopeRisk mitigation/legal concernsOutdated genetic theoryTime constraintsTraining and cultureBias against alternative approachesFear as a motivator[35:00-45:00] The Science of HRVHeart Rate Variability explanationConnection to nervous system functionRole in measuring stress and recovery[45:00-55:00] Neuroscience of HopeAmygdala and prefrontal cortex functionImpact on brain chemistryNeuroplasticity and healing[55:00-70:00] Research and EvidenceStudies on prayer and healingConnection between hope and immune functionImpact on treatment outcomesSource: Fredrickson, B. L., & Levenson, R. W. (1998). "Positive emotions speed recovery from the cardiovascular sequelae of negative emotions." Source: Kubzansky, L. D., & Thurston, R. C. (2007). "Emotional vitality and incident coronary heart disease: Benefits of positive well-being." Psychological Science.Source: Tugade, M. M., & Fredrickson, B. L. (2004). "Resilient individuals use positive emotions to bounce back from negative emotional experiences."Source: McCraty, R., & Childre, D. (2010). "Coherence: Bridging personal, social, and global health."Source: Garnefski, N., Kraaij, V., & Spinhoven, P. (2001). "Negative life events, cognitive emotion regulation and emotional problems."Source: Kok, B. E., et al. (2013). "How positive emotions build physical health: Perceived positive social connections account for the upward spiral between positive emotions and vagal tone." Source: Krause, N., & Hayward, R. D. (2014). Found that individuals who prayed for others reported higher levels of hope and emotional well-being.Source: Koenig, H. G. (2004). Explored how religious practices like prayer help alleviate anxiety in patients with severe illnesses.Source: Levin, J. S., & Vanderpool, H. Y. (1989). Reviewed links between religion, prayer, and physical health-- Follow us on Socials: Instagram: @pxdocs Facebook: Dr. Tony Ebel & The PX Docs Network Youtube: The PX Docs For more information, visit PXDocs.com to read informative articles about the power of Neurologically-Focused Chiropractic Care. To watch Dr. Tony's 30 min Perfect Storm Webinar: Click Here Find a PX Doc Office near me: PX DOCS Directory Subscribe, share, and stay tuned for more incredible episodes unpacking the power of Nervous System focused care for children!
    1:09:45
  • 72. Q&A: More Sleep, More Energy, More Resilience: Why Parents Need This Care Too
    In this episode of the Experience Miracles podcast, Dr. Tony Ebel addresses how nervous system-focused chiropractic care can benefit stressed parents and adults. He discusses why parents today are both “wound up and worn out,” explaining how traditional interventions like supplements, diet changes, and lifestyle modifications often only scratch the surface. He outlines six key benefits and explains why parental health is crucial for family healing.[00:00:00] Introduction and episode overview[00:01:00] Main question: Can PX docs help adults?Addressing seasonal stressWinter challenges for parentsAdditional stress from children's health conditions[00:02:00] Common parent health challengesBrain fogExhaustionAdult ADHD and anxiety[00:05:00] Benefits of chiropractic care for adultsWhy regular care creates "raving fans"Current statistics on adult chiropractic usage[00:08:00] Common health interventions parents tryHormone panelsBlood workFunctional medicine approaches[00:12:00] The Six Benefits:Reduced stress/anxiety through improved resilienceBetter sleep qualityEnhanced mental clarityPain and muscle tension reliefIncreased energyCo-regulation benefits for the whole family[00:24:00] Co-regulation and family healingHow parent's health affects childrenImportance of entire family care[00:27:00] Call to actionJanuary "Gift of Health" programVIP family care options[00:29:00] Closing and contact information-- Follow us on Socials: Instagram: @pxdocs Facebook: Dr. Tony Ebel & The PX Docs Network Youtube: The PX Docs For more information, visit PXDocs.com to read informative articles about the power of Neurologically-Focused Chiropractic Care. To watch Dr. Tony's 30 min Perfect Storm Webinar: Click Here Find a PX Doc Office near me: PX DOCS Directory Subscribe, share, and stay tuned for more incredible episodes unpacking the power of Nervous System focused care for children!
    29:27
  • 71. Mouth Breathing Matters: The Impact of Airway Health on Your Child’s Development
    In this transformative episode, Dr. Tony Ebel interviews Dr. Bahar Esmaili, a pioneering force in pediatric dental health and airway function. Dr. Bahar shares her personal journey from traditional dentistry to discovering the critical connection between proper breathing, nervous system function, and overall health. Through her daughter Melody's story, she reveals how conventional medical approaches often miss the root cause of many childhood health issues. The conversation explores the vital importance of proper breathing patterns, cranial development, and the integration of various healthcare approaches for optimal child development.Get connected with Dr. Bahar:https://www.airwayarchitect.comInstagram: @airwayqueenLinkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bahar-esmaili-009b9238/[00:05:00] Dr. Bahar's Personal JourneyBackground in traditional dentistryTransition from mainstream practice to holistic approachEarly experiences with her daughter's health challenges[00:10:00] Sleep Apnea in ChildrenDetailed explanation of sleep apnea metricsDiscussion of conventional treatments and their limitationsCritique of traditional medical approaches[00:15:00] The Missing QuestionImportance of asking "How does the child breathe?"Discussion of proper breathing patternsConnection between breathing and overall development[00:20:00] Understanding Body SystemsExplanation of the connection between dental and nervous systemDiscussion of cranial developmentImpact of birth trauma and early development[00:25:00] The Vivos ApproachIntroduction to alternative treatment methodsNon-surgical, non-pharmaceutical solutionsDiscussion of appliance therapy[00:30:00] The Importance of Proper DiagnosisModern diagnostic tools and methodsHome sleep testing advantagesIntegration of various treatment modalities[00:35:00] The Role of Integrated CareImportance of chiropractic careCoordination between different healthcare providers[00:50:00] Signs of Breathing DysfunctionVisual indicators parents should watch forConnection to posture and developmentImpact on overall health[00:55:00] Effective Care ApproachesAge-specific interventionsRole of appliance therapyImportance of proper treatment sequencing-- Follow us on Socials: Instagram: @pxdocs Facebook: Dr. Tony Ebel & The PX Docs Network Youtube: The PX Docs For more information, visit PXDocs.com to read informative articles about the power of Neurologically-Focused Chiropractic Care. To watch Dr. Tony's 30 min Perfect Storm Webinar: Click Here Find a PX Doc Office near me: PX DOCS Directory Subscribe, share, and stay tuned for more incredible episodes unpacking the power of Nervous System focused care for children!
    1:15:37
  • 70. Q&A: Everything About Newborn Chiropractic Care
    Enter into our 1 Year Celebration Podcast Giveaway: Click HereIn this episode of the Experience Miracles podcast, Dr. Tony Ebel discusses the importance of chiropractic care for newborns, outlining six key reasons why babies should be checked by a pediatric chiropractor as soon as possible after birth. He emphasizes how the nervous system's development and function in early life is crucial for overall health and development and explains how chiropractic care can help optimize this process, especially following birth trauma.[00:00:00] - Introduction and episode overviewFocus on pediatrics and nervous system healthcare[00:01:00] - Main question addressed: Why should newborns get checked by a chiropractor?Evolution of chiropractic care beyond just adult careIntroduction to the concept of nervous system focus[00:02:00] - Discussion of ideal birth scenariosImportance of prenatal careRole of chiropractic during pregnancy[00:03:00] - Birth trauma and interventionsDiscussion of various birth interventionsImpact on baby's nervous system[00:04:00] - Understanding birth trauma and its effectsPhysical, emotional, and chemical aspects of birth traumaImportance of early intervention[00:14:00] - Key reasons for newborn chiropractic careOptimization of nervous system functionPrevention of common newborn issues[00:17:00] - Discussion of breastfeeding and nervous system connectionRole of nervous system in feeding issuesConnection between subluxation and feeding difficulties[00:24:00] - Neurodevelopmental trackingImportance of monitoring milestonesCritique of conventional milestone tracking[00:25:00] - Benefits for mother and babyPostpartum recoveryCo-regulation between mother and infant[00:30:00] - Community aspects of careImportance of having a healthcare teamRole of chiropractor in overall wellness[00:34:00] - Closing thoughts and contact informationReferenced in this episode: @beginwellco-- Follow us on Socials: Instagram: @pxdocs Facebook: Dr. Tony Ebel & The PX Docs Network Youtube: The PX Docs For more information, visit PXDocs.com to read informative articles about the power of Neurologically-Focused Chiropractic Care. To watch Dr. Tony's 30 min Perfect Storm Webinar: Click Here Find a PX Doc Office near me: PX DOCS Directory Subscribe, share, and stay tuned for more incredible episodes unpacking the power of Nervous System focused care for children!
    34:47
  • 69. Debunking the Chemical Imbalance Theory: The Neurological Truth About ADHD and Anxiety
    In this powerful episode of the Experience Miracles podcast, Dr. Tony Ebel challenges the conventional "chemical imbalance" theory behind ADHD and anxiety, revealing its origins in pharmaceutical marketing rather than scientific evidence. Drawing from both personal and professional experience, he explains the real root causes of these conditions through the lens of nervous system function and environmental factors, offering hope through natural, drug-free approaches to healing.[00:00:00] - Introduction to chemical imbalance theory challengeOrigins in pharmaceutical marketing vs. scientific evidenceLack of actual testing for chemical imbalances[00:02:00] - Personal connection to ADHD and anxietyDr. Tony's experience with ADHDReframing ADHD as a potential advantageImportance of understanding true root causes[00:04:00] - Breaking down the pharmaceutical approachMarketing strategies behind diagnosesHow conditions are presented as purely negative[00:08:00] - Understanding nervous system regulationIntroduction to vagus nerve functionConnection to neurotransmitter balance[00:10:00] - Current state of ADHD treatmentStatistics on diagnosis ratesDiscussion of medication classifications[00:13:00] - Problems with current diagnostic practicesSurvey-based diagnosis processLack of personalization in careIssues with medication dosing approaches[00:17:00] - The real science of nervous system functionDr. Bruce Lipton's research insightsRole of environment in nervous system responseConnection between behavior and nervous system state[00:20:00] - The perfect storm conceptEnvironmental stress factorsImpact of modern lifestyleEarly life influences on nervous system development[00:26:00] - Nervous system dynamics explainedGas pedal vs. brake pedal analogyRole of sympathetic dominanceImpact on focus and behavior[00:29:00] - Chiropractic approach to healingExplanation of care phasesImportance of consistency in careIntegration with lifestyle changesSources used in this episode:https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/psychiatry/articles/10.3389/fpsyt.2022.1062484/full?utm_source=chatgpt.comhttps://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2022/jul/analysis-depression-probably-not-caused-chemical-imbalance-brain-new-study?utm_source=chatgpt.comhttps://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/kids-and-adhd/201304/the-truth-about-adhd?utm_source=chatgpt.com-- Follow us on Socials: Instagram: @pxdocs Facebook: Dr. Tony Ebel & The PX Docs Network Youtube: The PX Docs For more information, visit PXDocs.com to read informative articles about the power of Neurologically-Focused Chiropractic Care. To watch Dr. Tony's 30 min Perfect Storm Webinar: Click Here Find a PX Doc Office near me: PX DOCS Directory Subscribe, share, and stay tuned for more incredible episodes unpacking the power of Nervous System focused care for children!
    37:58

About The Experience Miracles™ Podcast

Welcome to the "Experience Miracles" Podcast w/ Dr. Tony Ebel – where we provide HOPE, ANSWERS, and DRUG-FREE HELP to parents navigating their children’s chronic health challenges. In each episode, we bring you inspiring stories and dig into the latest science of resilience, breakthroughs, and healing shared by fellow moms and leading experts in pediatric health. We’re here to answer all of your burning questions and empower you to advocate for your family!  We believe that every child has the capacity to thrive, and no challenge is too big when met with hope and neurological healing. So, it’s time to expect and experience miracles! Join us every Tuesday and Friday!
