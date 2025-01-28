The Experience Miracles™ Podcast

73. Healing Starts with Hope: The Science That Proves It
In this special 1-Year Anniversary Experience Miracles episode, Dr. Tony Ebel shares his personal story of his son Oliver's medical emergency and recovery, exploring how hope plays a crucial role in healing. He discusses the scientific evidence behind hope's impact on the nervous system and explains why maintaining hope is essential for recovery.[00:00-02:00] IntroductionPurpose of the Experience Miracles podcastFocus on hope, answers, and drug-free help[02:00-25:00] Oliver's StoryBirth complications and life-flightECMO surgery and medical interventions20% survival rate prognosisConflict between conventional medicine and alternative approaches[25:00-35:00] Six Reasons Medical System Removes HopeRisk mitigation/legal concernsOutdated genetic theoryTime constraintsTraining and cultureBias against alternative approachesFear as a motivator[35:00-45:00] The Science of HRVHeart Rate Variability explanationConnection to nervous system functionRole in measuring stress and recovery[45:00-55:00] Neuroscience of HopeAmygdala and prefrontal cortex functionImpact on brain chemistryNeuroplasticity and healing[55:00-70:00] Research and EvidenceStudies on prayer and healingConnection between hope and immune functionImpact on treatment outcomesSource: Fredrickson, B. L., & Levenson, R. W. (1998). "Positive emotions speed recovery from the cardiovascular sequelae of negative emotions." Source: Kubzansky, L. D., & Thurston, R. C. (2007). "Emotional vitality and incident coronary heart disease: Benefits of positive well-being." Psychological Science.Source: Tugade, M. M., & Fredrickson, B. L. (2004). "Resilient individuals use positive emotions to bounce back from negative emotional experiences."Source: McCraty, R., & Childre, D. (2010). "Coherence: Bridging personal, social, and global health."Source: Garnefski, N., Kraaij, V., & Spinhoven, P. (2001). "Negative life events, cognitive emotion regulation and emotional problems."Source: Kok, B. E., et al. (2013). "How positive emotions build physical health: Perceived positive social connections account for the upward spiral between positive emotions and vagal tone." Source: Krause, N., & Hayward, R. D. (2014). Found that individuals who prayed for others reported higher levels of hope and emotional well-being.Source: Koenig, H. G. (2004). Explored how religious practices like prayer help alleviate anxiety in patients with severe illnesses.Source: Levin, J. S., & Vanderpool, H. Y. (1989). Reviewed links between religion, prayer, and physical health-- Follow us on Socials: Instagram: @pxdocs Facebook: Dr. Tony Ebel & The PX Docs Network Youtube: The PX Docs For more information, visit PXDocs.com to read informative articles about the power of Neurologically-Focused Chiropractic Care. To watch Dr. Tony's 30 min Perfect Storm Webinar: Click Here Find a PX Doc Office near me: PX DOCS Directory Subscribe, share, and stay tuned for more incredible episodes unpacking the power of Nervous System focused care for children!