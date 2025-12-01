Ep. 21 | The Art of Receiving
In today's episode, I'm talking about the art of receiving — and how letting in love, help, or abundance can sometimes be the hardest spiritual practice of all. I share a story about my amazing assistant Kathy, and how her generosity became a mirror for the parts of me that still resist being helped. It reminded me that receiving isn't weakness — it's sacred balance. We'll explore how to soften the instinct to control, trust the flow, and begin healing the scar tissue that keeps us from letting love and support in. Question to carry into your day: Where in your life are you being invited to receive — help, love, support, abundance — and can you let it in without apology or control? Connect with Molly Carmel: Email: [email protected]
