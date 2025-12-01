Powered by RND
  • Ep. 21 | The Art of Receiving
    In today's episode, I'm talking about the art of receiving — and how letting in love, help, or abundance can sometimes be the hardest spiritual practice of all. I share a story about my amazing assistant Kathy, and how her generosity became a mirror for the parts of me that still resist being helped. It reminded me that receiving isn't weakness — it's sacred balance. We'll explore how to soften the instinct to control, trust the flow, and begin healing the scar tissue that keeps us from letting love and support in. Question to carry into your day: Where in your life are you being invited to receive — help, love, support, abundance — and can you let it in without apology or control? Connect with Molly Carmel:  Email: [email protected] Instagram: @mollycarmel Website: www.mollycarmel.com Subscribe on YouTube Amazon Storefront (in case you want to hang out with my Pocket Sages) If this episode reminded you to open your hands — not just your heart — share it with someone who might need that same reminder. 🌿 An Operation Podcast production | @OperationPodcast
    --------  
    9:49
  • Ep. 20 | Lead with Your Heart
    In today's episode, I'm talking about the power of leading with heart — how sharing your truth honestly and courageously can connect even the most divided spaces. I share the story of Congressman David Trone, who turned his grief into purpose and united Congress around the addiction crisis by speaking straight from the heart. His story reminded me that we don't create change by convincing people — we do it by connecting with them. We'll explore what it means to live, speak, and love from the heart — especially when the world feels disconnected. Question to carry into your day: Where in your life can you share your heart — not to convince or defend, but simply to connect? Connect with Molly Carmel:  Email: [email protected] Instagram: @mollycarmel Website: www.mollycarmel.com Subscribe on YouTube Amazon Storefront (in case you want to hang out with my Pocket Sages) If this episode reminded you to keep leading with heart, share it with someone who might need that reminder too. ❤️ An Operation Podcast production | @OperationPodcast
    --------  
    9:28
  • Ep. 19 | The Power of Vulnerability (When You Finally Tell the Truth)
    In today's special Thanksgiving episode, I'm talking about vulnerability — the quiet, brave kind that shows up when we stop pretending and start telling the truth. I share the story of saying yes to an expensive weekend trip because I wanted to be liked, then avoiding the truth for months — until I finally sent a shaky voice memo that changed everything. We'll explore how vulnerability, especially during the holidays, helps us trade perfection for peace — and how telling the truth restores our self-respect and deepens our relationships. Question to carry into your day: Where in your life — especially this week — are you tempted to say "I'm fine" when you're really not? Connect with Molly Carmel:  Email: [email protected] Instagram: @mollycarmel Website: www.mollycarmel.com Subscribe on YouTube Amazon Storefront (in case you want to hang out with my Pocket Sages) If this episode helped you find a little more peace this Thanksgiving, share it with someone who might need that reminder too. 🧡 An Operation Podcast production | @OperationPodcast
    --------  
    11:01
  • Ep. 18 | The Gift of Just Being There
    In today's episode, I'm talking about the spiritual power of presence — how witnessing instead of fixing can be one of the most healing acts of love we can offer. I share the story of a client who was so overwhelmed by the suffering around her that she was hurting herself through food — until she realized that witnessing was even an option. It changed everything. We'll explore how presence isn't passive — it's transformative — and how learning to witness, rather than rescue, brings relief, compassion, and real healing to ourselves and the people we love. Question to carry into your day: Where in your life are you trying to fix what simply needs your witness? Connect with Molly Carmel:  Email: [email protected] Instagram: @mollycarmel Website: www.mollycarmel.com Subscribe on YouTube Amazon Storefront (in case you want to hang out with my Pocket Sages) If this episode helped you find a little more peace in the chaos, pass it along to someone who could use it too. 🌙 An Operation Podcast production | @OperationPodcast
    --------  
    9:58
  • Ep. 17 | When Life Humbles You (But You Keep Going Anyway)
    In today's episode, I'm talking about the power of perseverance — how to stay open when life humbles you, and how to turn humiliation into humility. I share the chaotic, funny, and (yes) mortifying story of The Daily Ascent's first launch and the deeper lesson it taught me about being seen in your humanness and not giving up. We'll explore how courage, humility, and self-compassion are the real foundation of spiritual growth — especially when things fall apart. Question to carry into your day: Where in your life are you being invited to keep going — not because it's easy or perfect, but because it's yours? Connect with Molly Carmel:  Email: [email protected] Instagram: @mollycarmel Website: www.mollycarmel.com Subscribe on YouTube Amazon Storefront (in case you want to hang out with my Pocket Sages) If The Daily Ascent helps you rise a little higher, share it with someone who might need that reminder today. 🌿 An Operation Podcast production | @OperationPodcast
    --------  
    9:37

Welcome to The Daily Ascent. I'm Molly Carmel — and this is the podcast I always wished existed: a bite-sized, on-the-ground spiritual note that can shift your thinking and your outlook on life. Because sometimes, that's all it takes — a small shift in what we choose to believe — to make the day a little better, and to make us a little more awake, alive… and ascending. Each weekday, we climb together — rising above the noise, finding the flow, and getting grounded in what really matters so you can live your day with more meaning, connection, and ease.
