Episode 6: Implications for other cases

The bad science in Jane’s case has implications for many other cases in San Diego County as well. The work of Jane’s lawyers led the District Attorney’s office to send out a Brady letter to defense attorneys warning them that evidence used in other cases could be questionable. But there’s no list of all those cases, and the DA deletes emails after 90 days so tracking them all down is difficult. We do have a few indications at partial lists of cases the same criminologists worked on, and this episode looks at some of those cases and discusses why the people in those cases aren’t alerted to the possibility of bad science being used against them.