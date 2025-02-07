The Homecoming Podcast with Dr. Thema

Episode #199 Birthing Freedom with Dr. Jaiya John-MIXED

Dr. Thema discusses moving from soullessness to soulfulness with author and psychologist, Dr. Jaiya John, author of We Birth Freedom at Dawn. He shares poems from his latest book and sacred teachings on the path to freedom. To learn more about his work go to www.jaiyajohn.com where he also offers individual phone sessions to enhance connection to the sacred, creativity, and inner growth. Music by Joy Jones.