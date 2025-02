The Homecoming Podcast with Dr. Thema

Episode #196: Tranquilty

Dr. Thema describes the path to tranquility and provides strategies for living a more tranquil life. To learn more, order her books Homecoming and the Reclaim Yourself Workbook, and preorder her new book Matters of the Heart. Dr. Thema starts this episode with an excerpt from Dr. Jaiya John's poetic story Ashia: A Soft Story of Pilgrimage and Peace from his book We Birth Freedom at Dawn: Volume One. Intro and Outro Music by Joy Jones. Mixed & Edited by Next Day Podcast [email protected]