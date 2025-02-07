The Homecoming Podcast with Dr. Thema

Episode #199 Birthing Freedom with Dr. Jaiya John-MIXED
Dr. Thema discusses moving from soullessness to soulfulness with author and psychologist, Dr. Jaiya John, author of We Birth Freedom at Dawn. He shares poems from his latest book and sacred teachings on the path to freedom. To learn more about his work go to www.jaiyajohn.com where he also offers individual phone sessions to enhance connection to the sacred, creativity, and inner growth. Music by Joy Jones.
Episode #198 Loving Deeply
Dr. Thema starts with the poem Turning by Lucille Clifton. She then shares specific steps to loving more deeply and holistically. Intro and Outro by Joy Jones. Learn more with Dr. Thema's books Homecoming, Reclaim Yourself, and Matters of the Heart.
Episode #197: Giving Yourself Grace
Dr. Thema describes what it means to give yourself grace and the importance of self kindness, patience, and understanding. She provides strategies to increasing your graciousness with yourself. Poem read by Ife Davis and written by Rev. Dr. Cecelia Bryant. Intro and Outro music by Joy Jones.
Episode #196: Tranquilty
Dr. Thema describes the path to tranquility and provides strategies for living a more tranquil life. To learn more, order her books Homecoming and the Reclaim Yourself Workbook, and preorder her new book Matters of the Heart. Dr. Thema starts this episode with an excerpt from Dr. Jaiya John's poetic story Ashia: A Soft Story of Pilgrimage and Peace from his book We Birth Freedom at Dawn: Volume One. Intro and Outro Music by Joy Jones.
Episode #195 Living Purposefully
Dr. Thema describes the definition, benefits, and steps to living a purposeful life. This week's episode begins with the poem Ego Tripping by Nikki Giovanni. It is performed by Ife Davis.
