Racial Disparities In Women's Health with Dr. Femi
On this episode of HBWMF, Melyssa Ford alongside special guest Dr. Babalola OluFemi Jinadu, shares his journey to becoming an OBGYN, they explore the concerning healthcare racial disparities and gender dynamics in healthcare (particularly affecting Black women), the economic implications of women's health issues like fibroids, the treatment options for fibroids and the stigmatization of pain perception in Black women. They also unpack the impact of healthcare mandates, media representation of healthcare issues, navigating women's health post-Roe v. Wade, and the importance of supporting partners in healthcare and much more. Be sure to subscribe, rate and share. Join the discussion in the socials below.Follow Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford:IG: @hotnbotheredpodcastX: @hotnbotheredpodFB:@hotandbotheredpodcastYouTube: @hotandbotheredpodcast
--------
54:20
Breaking The Silence On Menopause with Dr. Somi Javaid
On this episode of H&B, Melyssa Ford sits with special guest Dr. Somi Javaid to discuss the complexities of menopause and women's health, rarely discussed symptoms of perimenopause/menopause, emphasizing the need for education and advocacy in addressing menopause-related issues and the significance of creating a supportive environment for women. She shares her personal journey into medicine, the challenges faced by women in the healthcare system and the importance of addressing the stigma surrounding menopause. This conversation highlights the gaps in research and treatment options for women, particularly in relation to hormonal health and sexual wellness, the importance of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), the mission behind HerMD (a healthcare center dedicated to women's health), her contributions to the new PBS documentary The M Factor, the future of women's health including expansion plans and more.Join the discussion in the socials below.https://hermd.com/Be sure to subscribe, rate and share. Follow Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford:IG: @hotnbotheredpodcastX: @hotnbotheredpodFB:@hotandbotheredpodcastYouTube: @hotandbotheredpodcast
--------
1:11:31
A New Era of Women's Health
In the inaugural episode of 'Hot and Bothered..', Melyssa Ford introduces her podcast, focusing on the journey through menopause, sexual wellness, and the challenges women face as they age. Melyssa shares her personal experiences and aims to create a platform for candid discussions about women's health, empowerment, and representation. This conversation seeks to challenge societal norms and stigmas surrounding aging, emphasizing that life can be vibrant and fulfilling beyond 40. Join the discussion in the socials below.Be sure to subscribe, rate and share. Follow Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford:IG: @hotnbotheredpodcastX: @hotnbotheredpodFB:@hotandbotheredpodcastYouTube: @hotandbotheredpodcast
--------
29:15
Introducing | Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford
Welcome to Hot and Bothered with Melyssa Ford, the podcast where we have real, open conversations about sexual health, intimacy, and well-being for both women and men. Starting November 1st, then each and every Tuesday, listen to the Hot and Bothered with Melyssa Ford. Listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.Follow Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford:IG: @hotnbotheredpodcastX: @hotnbotheredpodFB:@hotandbotheredpodcastYouTube: @hotandbotheredpodcast
Welcome to Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford, the podcast where we break the silence and demystify wellness conundrums! Hosted by the dynamic Melyssa Ford, every episode offers candid conversations, expert insights, and empowering stories for people navigating the challenges of wellness, intimacy, and health. Whether you're experiencing menopause, sexual dysfunction, sudden weight gain, or supporting someone who is - Hot and Bothered With Melyssa Ford is your go-to resource for information, support, and real talk. Let's embrace this journey together!