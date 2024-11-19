Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford

Breaking The Silence On Menopause with Dr. Somi Javaid

On this episode of H&B, Melyssa Ford sits with special guest Dr. Somi Javaid to discuss the complexities of menopause and women's health, rarely discussed symptoms of perimenopause/menopause, emphasizing the need for education and advocacy in addressing menopause-related issues and the significance of creating a supportive environment for women. She shares her personal journey into medicine, the challenges faced by women in the healthcare system and the importance of addressing the stigma surrounding menopause. This conversation highlights the gaps in research and treatment options for women, particularly in relation to hormonal health and sexual wellness, the importance of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), the mission behind HerMD (a healthcare center dedicated to women's health), her contributions to the new PBS documentary The M Factor, the future of women's health including expansion plans and more.