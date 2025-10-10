Beyond the Pain: Practical Steps for Parents Facing Parental Alienation
Welcome back to the Cut Off podcast! In this powerful episode, Marisa Conway dives deep into the aftermath of parental alienation, moving beyond personal anguish and toward hope and resolution. Building on the foundation set in previous episodes, where Marisa described parental alienation as a "living grief" and exposed its devastating emotional and systemic impacts, this conversation is all about action: what parents can do when they recognize the signs, how to regain agency amid the chaos, and the critical steps needed for recovery and healing.Marisa shares practical strategies and compassionate advice, from early recognition and documentation, to finding truly informed legal and therapeutic support. She addresses how to spot red flags in professionals, explains the nuances of resist/refuse dynamics, and offers concrete tools for rebuilding connection with children caught in the middle. The episode also explores the wider impact of parental alienation, why it's a generational public health crisis, and the systemic changes needed at legal, clinical, and societal levels.Whether you're experiencing this firsthand or want to be part of real change, you'll find actionable guidance, emotional insight, and a clear roadmap for advocacy, self-care, and hope. Join us as we illuminate a path forward out of isolation, toward healing, justice, and stronger bonds for families and for our communities.Timestamps:00:00 "Accepting Painful Family Realities"07:34 Navigating Parental Alienation Support13:48 "Challenges in Fighting Alienation"20:40 Trauma-Informed Parenting Support23:17 Navigating Alienation with Resilience28:41 "Living Grief and Resilience"32:10 "Anchoring in Evidence and Support"39:56 "Struggles with Limited Child Access"43:47 "Emotional Vitals for Parents"50:02 "Recognizing Parental Alienation"57:11 "Naming Parental Alienation Matters"58:28 "Radical Vision for Family Healing"