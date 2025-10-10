Powered by RND
Cut Off
Cut Off

TopHealth Media
EducationHealth & Wellness
Cut Off
  • Beyond the Pain: Practical Steps for Parents Facing Parental Alienation
    Welcome back to the Cut Off podcast! In this powerful episode, Marisa Conway dives deep into the aftermath of parental alienation, moving beyond personal anguish and toward hope and resolution. Building on the foundation set in previous episodes, where Marisa described parental alienation as a “living grief” and exposed its devastating emotional and systemic impacts, this conversation is all about action: what parents can do when they recognize the signs, how to regain agency amid the chaos, and the critical steps needed for recovery and healing.Marisa shares practical strategies and compassionate advice, from early recognition and documentation, to finding truly informed legal and therapeutic support. She addresses how to spot red flags in professionals, explains the nuances of resist/refuse dynamics, and offers concrete tools for rebuilding connection with children caught in the middle. The episode also explores the wider impact of parental alienation, why it’s a generational public health crisis, and the systemic changes needed at legal, clinical, and societal levels.Whether you’re experiencing this firsthand or want to be part of real change, you’ll find actionable guidance, emotional insight, and a clear roadmap for advocacy, self-care, and hope. Join us as we illuminate a path forward out of isolation, toward healing, justice, and stronger bonds for families and for our communities.Timestamps:00:00 "Accepting Painful Family Realities"07:34 Navigating Parental Alienation Support13:48 "Challenges in Fighting Alienation"20:40 Trauma-Informed Parenting Support23:17 Navigating Alienation with Resilience28:41 "Living Grief and Resilience"32:10 "Anchoring in Evidence and Support"39:56 "Struggles with Limited Child Access"43:47 "Emotional Vitals for Parents"50:02 "Recognizing Parental Alienation"57:11 "Naming Parental Alienation Matters"58:28 "Radical Vision for Family Healing"Show Website - https://cutoffpodcast.com/ Marisa Conway's Coaching Website - https://coachmarisaconway.com/ Marisa's Book - Shattered Bonds, Resilient Heart - https://shatteredbonds.org/ Book a Time with Marisa - https://calendly.com/marisaconway/discovery-call-1?month=2025-07 Podcast Media Partner - https://tophealth.care/ “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
    1:02:36
  • Naming Parental Alienation and Recognizing Child Abuse in Disguise
    Welcome back to the Cut Off podcast. In this thought-provoking episode, Marisa dives deep into the harsh realities of parental alienation: a phenomenon that quietly devastates families yet remains widely misunderstood and overlooked. Moving beyond the emotional turmoil of being cut off from your children, this episode aims to provide clarity and a much-needed vocabulary for listeners struggling to make sense of their own experiences.Marisa powerfully defines parental alienation as a form of psychological abuse where one parent purposefully disrupts a child’s bond with the other parent, not due to genuine issues like abuse or neglect, but through sustained manipulation and subtle messaging. She distinguishes this from the normal challenges of high-conflict custody disputes, emphasizing that true alienation involves intentional and persistent efforts to erase a parent from a child’s life, leaving lifelong wounds that go far deeper than the courtroom battles.Marisa unpacks the warning signs, the profound sense of powerlessness both parents and children endure, and the critical difference between alienation and justified estrangement. She sheds light on the resist and refuse dynamics, the psychological splitting that leaves children questioning their own sense of self, and the systemic blind spots in the legal and clinical worlds that allow alienation to flourish unchecked.With honesty and firsthand insight, Marisa also reveals how the legal system can be weaponized as a new form of coercive control, compounding the pain for targeted parents. She challenges listeners, and the professionals who serve families, to recognize parental alienation as a public health and generational crisis, not merely a private family matter.If you’re seeking understanding and hope in the midst of family turmoil, or want to learn how we can all advocate for deeper awareness and support, this episode promises both clarity and compassion. Tune in and know: you are not alone.Timestamps:00:00 Tragedy of Parental Alienation04:32 Parental Alienation: Manipulating Child Bonds09:10 Parental Alienation vs. Estrangement11:36 "Parental Grief: Child Estrangement"13:54 "Generational Impact of Parental Alienation"17:37 Children's Sudden Resistance Explained22:30 Parental Alienation Impact on Child25:55 "Impact of Parental Alienation"29:22 Legal System as Coercive Control32:15 Invisible Abuse and Legal Challenges36:35 Parental Alienation Recognition Gap40:07 Unintentional Reinforcement of Parental Alienation41:32 Cycle of Control in Alienation45:10 Recognition: Key to Ending AlienationShow Website - https://cutoffpodcast.com/ Marisa Conway's Coaching Website - https://coachmarisaconway.com/ Marisa's Book - Shattered Bonds, Resilient Heart - https://shatteredbonds.org/ Book a Time with Marisa - https://calendly.com/marisaconway/discovery-call-1?month=2025-07 Podcast Media Partner - https://tophealth.care/ “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
    46:36
  • Living Grief Parental Alienation and Finding Your Voice After Family Court
    Welcome to Cut Off. In today’s episode, Marisa Conway takes us beyond the legal jargon and clinical definitions to confront the raw, emotional reality of parental alienation. Marisa bravely shares her deeply personal story: the subtle signs that something was wrong, the chilling moment she realized her relationship with her children was being systematically erased, and the devastating grief of being cut out of their lives. She unpacks the confusion, shame, and stigma that surround this misunderstood crisis, highlighting how silence only enables more harm. Drawing on Marisa’s experience as both a mother and a registered nurse, the conversation dives into the urgent need for more public awareness, legal reform, and empathy for families torn apart by hidden abuse. This is not theory. This is the truth, told from the heart.Timestamps:00:00 Understanding Parental Alienation's Impact05:58 Struggling with Post-Divorce Grief09:37 Healthcare Professionals' Misunderstanding of Issues10:39 Silence in Grief's Aftermath15:06 Silence Empowered the Abuse17:21 ER Nurse Perspective on Emotionalism22:17 Addressing Parental Alienation Crisis23:17 Understanding Parental Alienation's ImpactShow Website - https://cutoffpodcast.com/ Marisa Conway's Coaching Website - https://coachmarisaconway.com/ Marisa's Book - Shattered Bonds, Resilient Heart - https://shatteredbonds.org/ Book a Time with Marisa - https://calendly.com/marisaconway/discovery-call-1?month=2025-07 Podcast Media Partner - https://tophealth.care/ “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
    24:57
  • Cut Off - The Parental Alienation Recovery Podcast - Coming Soon!
    Cut Off is the podcast for parents, caregivers, and adult children impacted by parental alienation. Hosted by Marisa Conway - a registered nurse, mother, and outspoken advocate who lived through the trauma of alienation - the show presents expert insights, real stories, and healing strategies, it explores what happens when loving families are torn apart — and how to fight for clarity, connection, and recovery.Show Website - https://cutoffpodcast.com/ Marisa Conway's Coaching Website - https://coachmarisaconway.com/ Marisa's Book - Shattered Bonds, Resilient Heart - https://shatteredbonds.org/ Book a Time with Marisa - https://calendly.com/marisaconway/discovery-call-1?month=2025-07 Podcast Media Partner - https://tophealth.care/ “Disclaimer: Informational only. Not medical advice. Consult your doctor for guidance.”
About Cut Off

The Parental Alienation Recovery Podcast. Cut Off is the podcast for parents, caregivers, and adult children impacted by parental alienation. Hosted by Marisa Conway - a registered nurse, mother, and outspoken advocate who lived through the trauma of alienation - the show presents expert insights, real stories, and healing strategies, it explores what happens when loving families are torn apart — and how to fight for clarity, connection, and recovery.
EducationHealth & WellnessSociety & CultureMental HealthRelationshipsSelf-Improvement

