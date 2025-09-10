Dessert Practice: BLIPS of Awareness for Intentional Living
If you haven't yet, start by listening to Episode 3 before you try this Dessert Practice:Episode 3 (Apple Podcasts)Episode 3 (Spotify)This is a short guided practice to help you pause, reset, and respond—rather than react. Use this 5-step BLIPS ritual before meetings, conversations, or anytime you want to reconnect with presence and intention.
From Reacting to Responding: The Power of the Pause - Entreé
Ever found yourself reacting on autopilot—then regretting it later? In this episode, Alyssia breaks down how mindfulness helps us shift from unconscious reactivity to intentional responsiveness. You'll learn the 5-step BLIPS framework to bring more presence into everyday transitions—and get a short meditation to help you practice it now!Click here to listen to the BLIPS meditation.
Joy Is Your Birthright (Not a Reward You Earn) - Entreé
Why do we treat joy like a reward instead of our natural state? In this episode, Alyssia challenges the idea that joy must be earned—and shows how play, presence, and meaning can reconnect us to the kind of joy that actually heals. Includes science, philosophy, and a powerful journaling tool to rediscover what lights you up.
What It Means to Relish Your Life (Instead of Fixing Yourself)
Are you stuck on the hamster wheel of self-improvement? In this first episode of Relish, Alyssia Sheikh shares the powerful shift that helped her stop chasing "healed and perfect"—and start savoring her beautifully messy, meaningful life. If you're hungry for more joy, presence, and self-trust, you're in the right place.
Introducing Relish with Alyssia Sheikh
Welcome to Relish with Alyssia Sheikh, a podcast about savoring life. Through practical tools, meaningful conversations, and reflective practices, I explore how mindfulness, joy, and authenticity can help us relish the human experience—in all its mess and magic. Each episode is an invitation to slow down, get curious, and come home to yourself. I hope you'll join me!
Where soul meets science, and mindfulness meets everyday life.What if joy wasn't something you had to earn—what if it was something you could practice?On Relish, mindfulness teacher and neuroscience nerd Alyssia Sheikh helps you unlearn old patterns, reconnect with your truth, and build the kind of self-trust that doesn't disappear when life gets hard.This is personal transformation for people who are tired of binaries and quick fixes—who want something deeper.Each episode blends research, reflection, and real-life tools to help you live with more presence, authenticity, and delight.New episodes every week—with bonus drops to keep you nourished in between.Follow the show and share it with someone who needs it!