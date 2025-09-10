What It Means to Relish Your Life (Instead of Fixing Yourself)

Are you stuck on the hamster wheel of self-improvement? In this first episode of Relish, Alyssia Sheikh shares the powerful shift that helped her stop chasing "healed and perfect"—and start savoring her beautifully messy, meaningful life. If you're hungry for more joy, presence, and self-trust, you're in the right place.Show Notes: What It Means to Relish Your LifeInstagram (@alyssiasheikh)Instagram (@relishpodcast)YouTubeNewsletterTikTokWebsite