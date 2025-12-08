The Divorce and Beyond® Podcast with Susan Guthrie, Esq.

Open app
  • Love Wars: A Child’s View of High-Conflict Divorce and Co-Parenting with Bill Eddy and Matthew A. Tower on Divorce & Beyond #399
    Susan Guthrie welcomes two extraordinary guests whose combined perspectives offer something rarely seen in the world of divorce. Bill Eddy, LCSW, Esq., returns to the show alongside author Matthew A. Tower, whose new book Love Wars: Clash of the Parents gives listeners an unprecedented inside look at what high-conflict divorce feels like through the eyes of a child. Together, their insights reveal the emotional reality children carry, the predictable patterns behind high-conflict behaviors, and the steps parents can take to protect their kids from the fallout. Love Wars follows Matthew’s journey from ages six to eleven as he navigated two volatile households, emotional unpredictability, parentification, negative advocates, and the relentless pressure to choose sides. His story is raw, illuminating, and at times difficult to hear, yet it is also deeply important. Bill helps contextualize Matthew’s lived experience through High Conflict Personality Theory and offers guidance parents and professionals can use immediately. This conversation is a powerful companion to Bill’s book Splitting and the perfect next step for anyone committed to changing the emotional climate for their children. Why This Conversation Matters High-conflict divorce leaves a lasting imprint on children, but the full internal experience is almost never visible to parents, courts, or professionals. Matthew’s story pulls back the curtain on what children absorb, what they fear, how they cope, and why the conflict shapes them long after the legal case is over. Bill explains how splitting, emotional volatility, and personality-driven dynamics create confusion, fear, and reactivity for children who do not yet have the capacity to regulate intense emotions. He also highlights why professionals often miss what is really happening, and how parents can change the trajectory by lowering conflict, creating predictability, and becoming the steady emotional anchor their children desperately need. Together, Bill and Matthew offer clarity, compassion, and a path forward for families caught in high-conflict cycles. In this episode, you will learn: What children internalize during high-conflict divorce and why they absorb the emotional intensity around them Why parentification is so damaging and how children become emotional caregivers when adults are dysregulated How high-conflict parents recruit negative advocates and why these dynamics intensify the conflict Why kids shut down, freeze, or dissociate when the emotional environment becomes overwhelming How calm, consistent adults like Matthew’s stepmother Holly can become a lifeline What courts and professionals often overlook when evaluating children’s preferences or resistance What parents can do right now to lower reactivity, reduce conflict, and create safety for their children About the Guests:  Bill Eddy, LCSW, Esq. - Bill Eddy is a lawyer, therapist, mediator, best-selling author, co-founder, and Chief Innovation Officer of the High Conflict Institute. He pioneered the High Conflict Personality Theory (HCP Theory) and has become an international expert on managing disputes involving high conflict personalities and personality disorders. He provides training to lawyers, judges, mediators, managers, human resource professionals, businesspersons, healthcare administrators, college administrators, homeowners’ association managers, ombudspersons, law enforcement, therapists and others. He has been a speaker and trainer in over 30 U.S. states and 10 countries. Visit the High Conflict Institute to find out more about Bill, the Institute's wealth of resources for managing high conflict relationships and more of Bill's books!   https://www.highconflictinstitute.com/ Listen to Bill's other episode, "Get Ready to BIFF Your High Conflict Co-Parent" on Divorce & Beyond here:  https://www.podbean.com/media/share/pb-q3hpd-f87a79 Get your copy of Splitting: How to Protect Yourself When Divorcing a Narcissist or Borderline here: https://amzn.to/3C22aGH Matthew A. Tower - Matthew A. Tower is an author, art director, audiobook narrator, and entrepreneur. He first saw Star Wars in theaters at age three. Love Wars: Clash of the Parents, A True Divorce Story is his debut work of literature. Previously, he was founder and CEO of Versus Books, and published more than 50 gaming strategy guides for hits like The Legend of Zelda, selling over 5 million copies. Get your copy of Love Wars: Clash of the Parents here: https://amzn.to/4oCN15T  Learn more at: https://lovewars.com Susan recently appeared as the featured expert on The Oprah Podcast, where she shared her insights on gray divorce and the changing landscape of relationships. Her expertise has also been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, The Washington Post, NewsNation, and NBC’s Chicago Today, among many others. As the creator and host of the award-winning Divorce & Beyond® Podcast, ranked in the top 1% of all podcasts worldwide with more than 3.4 million downloads, Susan brings together top experts and powerful personal stories to help listeners move through divorce and beyond with confidence, insight, and hope. Learn more about Susan and her work at susaneguthrie.com. Divorce & Beyond is a Top 1% Overall and Top 100 Self-Help podcast designed to help you with all you need to know to navigate your divorce journey and most importantly, to thrive in your beautiful beyond!   ***************************************************************************** A Smarter, Simpler Way to Navigate Your Divorce Looking for a clearer and more affordable way to move through your divorce? Check out Hello Divorce. Their guided online platform combines easy-to-follow tools with real legal and coaching support to help you complete your divorce with less stress, less confusion, and far lower costs than a traditional courtroom battle. They have created a special page just for Divorce & Beyond listeners. DISCLAIMER:  THE COMMENTARY AND OPINIONS AVAILABLE ON THIS PODCAST ARE FOR INFORMATIONAL AND ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING LEGAL ADVICE.  YOU SHOULD CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IN YOUR STATE TO OBTAIN LEGAL ADVICE WITH RESPECT TO ANY PARTICULAR ISSUE OR PROBLEM
    1:08:28
  • No. 1 Episode: Divorcing a Narcissist or Borderline? How to Protect Yourself with Bill Eddy on Divorce & Beyond #398
    This week on Divorce & Beyond, we are bringing back the number one episode of all time, my conversation with the incomparable Bill Eddy about his groundbreaking book Splitting: Protecting Yourself While Divorcing Someone with Borderline or Narcissistic Personality Disorder. This encore episode is more timely than ever and is also the perfect lead-in to next week’s very special conversation with author Matthew A. Tower and Bill Eddy about Matthew’s new book Love Wars: Clash of the Parents. That episode takes you inside the emotional experience of a child living through a high-conflict divorce. Today’s replay sets the foundation for everything we will discuss next week. Why This Episode Matters There is a reason this conversation has remained the most downloaded episode in the history of Divorce and Beyond. Bill Eddy’s insights have helped countless listeners understand what is happening in their high conflict divorce, why the conflict feels impossible to manage, and how to protect themselves and their children from the fallout. If you are facing a high-conflict situation, or if your co-parent has patterns of narcissistic, borderline, or antisocial behavior, this episode will give you the clarity and direction you need. In this episode you will learn: • What borderline, narcissistic, and antisocial personality patterns look like during divorce, and why they escalate conflict • The biggest mistakes people make when trying to “diagnose” or explain their spouse’s behavior • How to communicate effectively using Bill’s BIFF method (Brief, Informative, Friendly, Firm) • Why judges often get high-conflict cases wrong, and what you can do to present your case clearly and effectively • How to document incidents safely and strategically • What to expect when divorcing a high-conflict person and how to pace yourself for the long haul • When mediation works, when it does not, and why preparation matters • How to stay calm and grounded when your spouse appears calm in court and you do not • The three biggest patterns you must highlight to the court so your case is understood • Why support systems, emotional boundaries, and strategic planning are essential for survival Bill’s wisdom is clear, practical, and actionable. Whether you are preparing for divorce, in the thick of litigation, or co-parenting with a high-conflict ex, this episode gives you tools that truly make a difference. About Bill Eddy Bill Eddy is a therapist, lawyer, mediator, and co-founder of the High Conflict Institute. He has authored more than 20 books, including Splitting, BIFF for Co-Parents, and Mediating High Conflict Disputes, and is recognized worldwide as the leading expert on high-conflict personalities and their impact on divorce and family court. He is also one of the most popular and trusted guests in the history of Divorce and Beyond. A Perfect Lead-in to Next Week Be sure to tune in next week when Bill joins me again along with author Matthew A. Tower for a powerful new episode unpacking Matthew’s true story of growing up in a high-conflict divorce in Love Wars: Clash of the Parents. It is an unforgettable look at how conflict affects children from the inside. Resources Mentioned • Splitting:Second Edition: Protecting Yourself While Divorcing Someone with Borderline or Narcissistic Personality Disorder by Bill Eddy and Randi Kreger: https://amzn.to/48eSPfu • High Conflict Institute: https://www.highconflictinstitute.com • BIFF for Co-Parent Communication by Bill Eddy: https://amzn.to/4iqZ18X • Mediating High Conflict Disputes  by Bill Eddy: https://amzn.to/4rlQgkD Guthrie®, Esq. is one of the nation’s leading family law and mediation experts, with more than 35 years of experience helping individuals and families navigate divorce and conflict with clarity and compassion. She is the Immediate Past Chair of the American Bar Association Section of Dispute Resolution, a best-selling author, and a sought-after speaker, trainer, and practice-building consultant. Susan recently appeared as the featured expert on The Oprah Podcast, where she shared her insights on gray divorce and the changing landscape of relationships. Her expertise has also been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, The Washington Post, NewsNation, and NBC’s Chicago Today, among many others. As the creator and host of the award-winning Divorce & Beyond® Podcast, ranked in the top 1% of all podcasts worldwide with more than 3.4 million downloads, Susan brings together top experts and powerful personal stories to help listeners move through divorce and beyond with confidence, insight, and hope. Learn more about Susan and her work at susaneguthrie.com. Divorce & Beyond is a Top 1% Overall and Top 100 Self-Help podcast designed to help you with all you need to know to navigate your divorce journey and most importantly, to thrive in your beautiful beyond!   ***************************************************************************** A Smarter, Simpler Way to Navigate Your Divorce Looking for a clearer and more affordable way to move through your divorce? Check out Hello Divorce. Their guided online platform combines easy-to-follow tools with real legal and coaching support to help you complete your divorce with less stress, less confusion, and far lower costs than a traditional courtroom battle. They have created a special page just for Divorce & Beyond listeners. DISCLAIMER:  THE COMMENTARY AND OPINIONS AVAILABLE ON THIS PODCAST ARE FOR INFORMATIONAL AND ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING LEGAL ADVICE.  YOU SHOULD CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IN YOUR STATE TO OBTAIN LEGAL ADVICE WITH RESPECT TO ANY PARTICULAR ISSUE OR PROBLEM
    50:09
  • The Truth About Starting Over at 52: What Women Really Face After Gray Divorce with Kelly James on Divorce & Beyond #397
    Susan Guthrie welcomes journalist and author Kelly James for a powerful, candid conversation about the financial realities and career reinvention that often accompany gray divorce. Kelly brings humor, vulnerability, and a generous heart as she reflects on starting over at 52, returning to the corporate world after decades as a freelancer, and navigating the emotional load of single parenting. Together, Susan and Kelly explore the truth behind the fears, the unfair expectations, the unexpected challenges, and the surprising strengths that emerge when life takes a turn you never planned for. EPISODE RESOURCES: Article: Gray Divorce Is Different: Financial Realities No One Tells You and the Episode FREE Downloadable Resource: The Midlife Divorce Financial Reset Checklist More About Our Special Guest: Kelly K. James "escaped from the law" more than 25 years ago to become a fulltime freelance journalist. The former attorney is the author of books including The Book That (Almost) Got Me Fired: How I (Barely) Survived a Year in Corporate America; Writer for Hire: 101 Secrets to Freelance Success, and Six-Figure Freelancing: The Writer's Guide to Making More Money, Second Edition. She's now a full-time legal content manager and part-time freelancer who works, writes, plays 8-ball, and attempts to golf from her home outside Chicago, which she shares with two teens, a rescue pup, and an extra-chunky spoiled cat. Kelly's Website and Book: The Book That (Almost) Got Me Fired: https://amzn.to/48kPmNA kellykjames.net Social Media: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kellykjames Follow Us Online: Divorce & Beyond:  https://divorceandbeyondpod.com, IG: @divorceandbeyondpod Meet Our Host Susan E. Guthrie®, Esq. is one of the nation’s leading family law and mediation experts, with more than 35 years of experience helping individuals and families navigate divorce and conflict with clarity and compassion. She is the Immediate Past Chair of the American Bar Association Section of Dispute Resolution, a best-selling author, and a sought-after speaker, trainer, and practice-building consultant. Susan recently appeared as the featured expert on The Oprah Podcast, where she shared her insights on gray divorce and the changing landscape of relationships. Her expertise has also been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, The Washington Post, NewsNation, and NBC’s Chicago Today, among many others. As the creator and host of the award-winning Divorce & Beyond® Podcast, ranked in the top 1% of all podcasts worldwide with more than 3.4 million downloads, Susan brings together top experts and powerful personal stories to help listeners move through divorce and beyond with confidence, insight, and hope. Learn more about Susan and her work at susaneguthrie.com. Divorce & Beyond is a Top 1% Overall and Top 100 Self-Help podcast designed to help you with all you need to know to navigate your divorce journey and most importantly, to thrive in your beautiful beyond!   ***************************************************************************** A Smarter, Simpler Way to Navigate Your Divorce Looking for a clearer and more affordable way to move through your divorce? Check out Hello Divorce. Their guided online platform combines easy-to-follow tools with real legal and coaching support to help you complete your divorce with less stress, less confusion, and far lower costs than a traditional courtroom battle. They have created a special page just for Divorce & Beyond listeners. Explore your options at hellodivorce.com/susan. ****************** Special Offer from Blue Mercury! Treat yourself to luxury skincare, makeup, and fragrance favorites from Blue Mercury, your destination for beauty and self-care. Divorce & Beyond listeners receive 15% off their first order when they use the special link in the show notes. Because you deserve to look and feel your best,  inside and out. DISCLAIMER:  THE COMMENTARY AND OPINIONS AVAILABLE ON THIS PODCAST ARE FOR INFORMATIONAL AND ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING LEGAL ADVICE.  YOU SHOULD CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IN YOUR STATE TO OBTAIN LEGAL ADVICE WITH RESPECT TO ANY PARTICULAR ISSUE OR PROBLEM.
    46:37
  • Is Your Lawyer Helping Or Hurting Your Divorce? How To Hire, Fire, And Trust Your Attorney with Susan Guthrie on Divorce & Beyond #396
    You will learn: Why so many people "panic hire" the wrong attorney in the early days of divorce How a good divorce coach can help you get grounded before you hire anyone The key questions to ask in an attorney consultation so you can spot a real fit Red flags that your current lawyer may not be serving your goals or values When the problem is the system, not your attorney How to have a reset conversation and, if needed, make a clean, professional change Susan has also created a free downloadable checklist with the questions and red flags she covers in the episode. DOWNLOAD HERE If you are confused about your attorney client relationship or worried you made the wrong choice, this episode will help you understand your options and take back your power in your own case.  
    51:40
  • All’s Fair… or Is It? Real-Life Top Divorce Attorneys Break Down Hulu’s All-Female Divorce Firm Drama on Divorce & Beyond #395
    We’re talking all about Hulu’s new hit All’s Fair and its glossy world of powerhouse, all-female divorce attorneys. The show is everywhere right now, but how much of it reflects what really happens in high-stakes family law? Susan Guthrie is joined by two of the most trusted experts in the field, Beth F. McCormack and Kimberly A. Cook, Esq., to break down what the series gets right, where it leans into pure Hollywood, and what it leaves out entirely about the real work of guiding families through divorce. If you’ve been wondering whether All’s Fair captures the truth or just the drama, this episode gives you the inside view. What You’ll Discover in This Episode Where All’s Fair nails the reality of female attorneys breaking away to build something better What the show gets wrong about divorce law and why those myths can mislead real clients How strategy and preparation matter far more than the aggressive “never settle” persona “Adding a zero” isn’t how settlements actually work Why representation in legal dramas matters and how this show misses key opportunities to get it right More About Our Special Guests:  Kimberly A. Cook, Esq. Kimberly A. Cook is a Partner with Schiller DuCanto & Fleck, LLP, one of the nation’s premier divorce and family law firms. Known for her ability to both fiercely advocate and thoughtfully problem-solve, Kimberly represents C-suite executives, professional athletes, entertainers, and other high-profile clients in complex family law matters. Before joining Schiller, Kimberly founded Dovetail Conflict Resolution, LLC, where she focused exclusively on divorce and family mediation, helping families identify creative solutions and reach lasting agreements. She also hosts the Grown Girl Divorce podcast, where she empowers listeners to navigate family transitions with clarity and confidence. Kimberly shares her knowledge as an adjunct law professor, mentor, and frequent speaker, and has been featured in Crain’s Chicago, Black Enterprise, Thrive Global, and Business Insider. She has been consistently recognized among the Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers for her excellence and leadership in the field. Contact Kimberly: growngirldivorce.com or https://sdflaw.com   Beth F. McCormack Beth F. McCormack is a highly respected family law attorney known for her skill in handling the most complex and sensitive divorce and parenting matters. Based in Chicago, Beth is equally at home in the courtroom, in mediation, and in collaborative law, always centering her practice on compassion and empathy. She has been consistently recognized as a Best Lawyer, Super Lawyer, and Leading Lawyer, including being named one of the Top 50 Women Super Lawyers. In addition to her thriving practice, Beth mentors the next generation of family law professionals and writes a monthly column for the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin. She is especially known for her advocacy on behalf of children and her ability to navigate high-profile, high-net-worth divorces with discretion and care. Contact Beth: beermannlaw.com Follow Us Online: Divorce & Beyond:  https://divorceandbeyondpod.com, IG: @divorceandbeyondpod Meet Our Host Susan E. Guthrie®, Esq. is one of the nation’s leading family law and mediation experts, with more than 35 years of experience helping individuals and families navigate divorce and conflict with clarity and compassion. She is the Immediate Past Chair of the American Bar Association Section of Dispute Resolution, a best-selling author, and a sought-after speaker, trainer, and practice-building consultant. Susan recently appeared as the featured expert on The Oprah Podcast, where she shared her insights on gray divorce and the changing landscape of relationships. Her expertise has also been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, The Washington Post, NewsNation, and NBC’s Chicago Today, among many others. As the creator and host of the award-winning Divorce & Beyond® Podcast, ranked in the top 1% of all podcasts worldwide with more than 3.4 million downloads, Susan brings together top experts and powerful personal stories to help listeners move through divorce and beyond with confidence, insight, and hope. Learn more about Susan and her work at susaneguthrie.com. Divorce & Beyond is a Top 1% Overall and Top 100 Self-Help podcast designed to help you with all you need to know to navigate your divorce journey and most importantly, to thrive in your beautiful beyond!   ***************************************************************************** SPECIAL OFFER FROM BLUE MERCURY! Treat yourself to luxury skincare, makeup, and fragrance favorites from Blue Mercury, your destination for beauty and self-care. Divorce & Beyond listeners receive 15% off their first order when they use the special link in the show notes. Because you deserve to look and feel your best,  inside and out. You must use this link to receive the 15% off on your first Blue Mercury order: https://divorcebeyond.com/Blue-Mercury SPECIAL OFFER FROM YUMIYU! YUMIYU Jewelry is Susan’s favorite source for meaningful, handcrafted jewelry designed to empower women and celebrate individuality. Each piece is made with care, using high-quality materials like real gold and vermeil, and is water-resistant, non-tarnish, and hypoallergenic. During difficult times, like divorce, wearing a symbol of hope or protection—such as a hamsa or an evil eye—can be a comforting reminder to keep the faith and stay strong. As a special gift to my listeners, YUMIYU Jewelry is offering 20% off your purchase! Use the code "BEYOND" at checkout to claim your discount. Explore their stunning collection at yumiyujewelry.com and find your perfect piece today! DISCLAIMER:  THE COMMENTARY AND OPINIONS AVAILABLE ON THIS PODCAST ARE FOR INFORMATIONAL AND ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING LEGAL ADVICE.  YOU SHOULD CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IN YOUR STATE TO OBTAIN LEGAL ADVICE WITH RESPECT TO ANY PARTICULAR ISSUE OR PROBLEM.
    1:05:23

