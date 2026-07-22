anything goes with emma chamberlain

[video available on spotify] you always hear people say "don't quit! persevere! the only way you fail is if you quit!" and you never hear people say "it's okay to quit. sometimes quitting is a necessary step on the path to accomplishing your ultimate goals." so in today's episode, i thought we could dissect the complicated dilemma of when to quit. when is quitting the move, and when is it the move to persevere? Save Your Way, exclusively at Hotels.com. Visit www.squarespace.com/EMMA to save 10% off your first purchase of a website.

[video available on spotify] i was on youtube a couple weeks ago looking up modern dating advice, and a buzzword that kept coming up was detachment. at first i kind of ignored it because i was like, that's obviously toxic, just based on my vague knowledge of what it means to be detached. but then i played a video about detachment in love, and to be honest, it has been incredibly helpful to me. so that's what we're gonna dig into today. Save Your Way, exclusively at Hotels.com. eBay is the place for pre-loved and vintage fashion.

[video available on spotify] i'm definitely in a stage of limbo in my life right now that is undeniably deeply uncomfortable. i feel like i'm growing right now, and it's one thing to be growing on a micro scale, like in one area of your life, but it's another thing to be growing in multiple areas of your life at once. and that's what i'm gonna be talking about today. Save Your Way, exclusively at Hotels.com. Learn more about Venmo Stash, visit http://www.venmo.com/stash-rewards.

[video available on spotify]welcome back to advice session, a series here on anything goes where you send in your current dilemmas or anything you want advice on, and i give you my unprofessional advice. today's topic is friendship breakups and boundaries, also known as the less fun part of friendship. Save Your Way, exclusively at Hotels.com. eBay is the place for pre-loved and vintage fashion.

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About anything goes with emma chamberlain

About anything goes with emma chamberlain

About anything goes with emma chamberlain

emma prefers to share her thoughts with a microphone rather than a physical human being, so thank god she has a podcast. recorded from the comfort of her bed...and some other fun places, emma talks at length about whatever is on her mind every week. anything really does go on this podcast. sometimes philosophy, sometimes a random story from 10 years ago, sometimes advice, sometimes fun interviews, and sometimes nothing at all. you never know what you are going to get, but that’s what keeps it interesting. new episodes every thursday, video available on spotify.