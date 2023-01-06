anything goes with emma chamberlain

outfit repeating [video]

[video] i think all of us can look at the concept of outfit repeating and say, why is this even a topic of conversation? but what's wild to me is how common it is for people to be concerned about repeating the same outfit more than once. not only have i experienced this pressure to not repeat outfits, but i've also seen it in the world. when you go through any influencer's page on instagram, you will probably not see them wear the same thing twice. and then there are lots of people who can't be concerned with the concept of outfit repeating because they don't have that luxury. outfit repeating is absolutely a luxury. and i sort of don't even want to talk about it because by talking about it, i'm giving it more legitimacy than it deserves. but at the same time, i do want to discuss it because i think it's something a lot of people experience, whether they're fortunate enough to actually take it seriously as a concern, or if they wish that they could think of it as a concern. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices