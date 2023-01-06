anything goes with emma chamberlain

emma prefers to share her thoughts with a microphone rather than a physical human being, so thank god she has a podcast. recorded from the comfort of her bed...... More
a talk with mac demarco [video]
[video] today i have a very special guest. someone who actually shifted my music taste in a big way. today we have mac demarco. when i was like 15 i found his music on vine, and i've been such a big fan ever since. i think what's so special about mac’s music is the way it always sounds like him. whether it's kind of funky, deep and sentimental, or just an instrumental, it always feels like him. his last album having almost 200 songs and being like nine hours long is so intriguing to me. he's going the complete opposite direction of the industry, and i must know more. so i present to you, mac demarco.
6/8/2023
are you living for you? [video]
[video] there have been many times in my life where i've found myself feeling really unhappy and not knowing what the issue was. and i've often realized that in those moments, i was feeling unhappy because i was not living life for me. i was living life for everyone and everything else. i wasn't listening to my own opinions. i wasn't making decisions for me. and what's really interesting about falling into a phase like this is that you don't always notice it. it happens slowly and is not obvious. and so today i want to talk about living life for you. i want to discuss some of the sneaky ways that you can find yourself in a routine where you're not living for you, discuss what it can look like, and how to get out of it. because when you're living life truly for you, it's so freeing.
6/4/2023
disliking people
when i think about it, i actually dislike a lot of people. i wouldn't say i hate a lot of people, but i definitely dislike a lot of people. now, to me, there's a big difference between dislike and hate. for the sake of today's conversation, let's look at dislike as a subtle feeling that can be much more easily controlled. i've found myself wondering recently if i'm the problem. is it wrong to dislike people? i never act upon my dislike. i never treat people that i don't like badly. i keep most of those feelings inside. so in theory, it's kind of harmless because the people that we dislike often don't really know that we dislike them. but i still feel sort of guilty about it. so let’s get into it.
6/1/2023
outfit repeating [video]
[video] i think all of us can look at the concept of outfit repeating and say, why is this even a topic of conversation? but what's wild to me is how common it is for people to be concerned about repeating the same outfit more than once. not only have i experienced this pressure to not repeat outfits, but i've also seen it in the world. when you go through any influencer's page on instagram, you will probably not see them wear the same thing twice. and then there are lots of people who can't be concerned with the concept of outfit repeating because they don't have that luxury. outfit repeating is absolutely a luxury. and i sort of don't even want to talk about it because by talking about it, i'm giving it more legitimacy than it deserves. but at the same time, i do want to discuss it because i think it's something a lot of people experience, whether they're fortunate enough to actually take it seriously as a concern, or if they wish that they could think of it as a concern.
5/28/2023
the ethics of facetune [video]
[video] today i want to discuss the ethics of photo editing on social media. i'm not talking about upping the brightness or turning down the contrast on the photo a little bit. i'm talking about going in and changing the image completely. smoothing out your skin, making your waist a little smaller or your jaw line a little sharper. you used to have to know how to use professional photo editing software like photoshop to edit photos, and it wasn’t easy. but photo editing apps are incredibly accessible now and easy to use. it's so tempting to want to go in and tweak little things about an image so that you love it. and i think the most dangerous part about photo editing these days is that it can be impossible to spot. social media in general has had catastrophic effects on people's mental health, and that's ignoring the retouching side of things. so i'm facing a sort of moral dilemma. what I'm trying to figure out is, is it ever okay to alter your appearance in imagery? because when i look at this dilemma at face value, i think we should probably avoid this at all costs.
