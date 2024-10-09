THIS EPISODE WAS RELEASED AS A $2000 GOAL REWARD FOR THE HI NAY FUNDRAISER!WE'LL RELEASE ANOTHER BONUS EPISODE AT THE $3000 GOAL AND RESUME HI NAY ACT 3 AT THE $4000 GOAL! (We have another bonus episode for the $5000 Stretch Goal)HELP US GET TO THE $4000 GOAL TO RELEASE HI NAY IN 2025!(If we don't hit $4000 we can't continue Hi Nay in 2025)A diary entry from the Puppetmaster, reminiscing about the time they brought their daughter Lori to the comedy ballet, Coppelia, in which a Doctor wishes to use a human soul to bring his doll daughter to life.The Puppetmaster ponders about Lori's strange power.-Content Warnings: References to human experimentation, dolls-Hi Nay is a podcast produced by Motzie Dapul, Reg Geli, Yoyi Halago and Alyssa Gimenez, and is licensed under a creative commons attribution noncommercial sharealike 4.0 international license.This episode was Co-Produced by Jesse Goodsell, and written and directed by Motzie Dapul. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
14:34
Episode 49: Tim Murphy's Toronto Christmas
SUPPORT HI NAY SO WE CAN CONTINUE THE SHOW IN 2025!Merry Christmas to all, and I hope you enjoy this special episode! Decided to drop it early today as thanks for all your patience and support.Summary: Tim Murphy visits his brother, Detective Rick Murphy, in Toronto, and ends up staying with his "friend" Ashvin. He tries very hard to "parent trap" them into getting together, not knowing about their history.Content Warnings: Deception (mild), emotional discussionsP.S. Yes I've decided to change the numbering sequence and our return from hiatus will be episode 50!Hi Nay is a podcast produced by Motzie Dapul, Reg Geli, Yoyi Halago and Alyssa Gimenez, and is licensed under a creative commons attribution noncommercial sharealike 4.0 international license.This episode was Co-Produced by Jesse Goodsell, and written and directed by Motzie Dapul.The role of Tim Murphy is played by Athan (The Grotto Podcast), the role of Detective Murphy is played by Edward Boxler, and the role of Ashvin is played by Adil Ramchurn.
SUPPORT THE HI NAY FUNDRAISER to get more bonus episodes and make sure Hi Nay continues in 2025. EPISODE SWAP: REMNANTSRemnants is a dark fantasy thriller audio drama following the Apprentice as he learns how to read remnants under the frustrating supervision of Sir. Remnants are seeming innocuous objects – a broken pocket watch; a steel thimble; a silk scarf – but when the Apprentice looks closely, he sees how each one holds the remnants of someone's life story.Transcript with Content Warnings: https://hangingslothstudios.com/remnants-transcripts/1-1/Official Site: https://hangingslothstudios.com/remnants/Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/c/hangingslothstudios
29:19
Episode 48.3 - Remind Me To Tell You Later: Pandanggo
THIS EPISODE WAS RELEASED AS A $1000 GOAL REWARD FOR THE HI NAY FUNDRAISER!WE'LL RELEASE BONUS EPISODES AT THE $2000 AND $3000 GOAL! (And the $5000 Stretch Goal)HELP US GET TO THE $4000 GOAL TO RELEASE HI NAY IN 2025!(If we don't hit $4000 we can't continue Hi Nay in 2025)Pandanggo sa Ilaw is a timeless Philippine folk dance. This dance of lights simulates fireflies in the night by balancing lighted candles in cups.Mari recounts her time in elementary school dancing Pandanggo Sa Ilaw, dancing with her childhood crush, and the first time she must deal with a haunting in front of her classmates. In particular: the first time she meets a spirit she wants to help, but can't.Content Warnings: Descriptions of facial mutilation, darkness, mirrors
17:22
Manfred, A Hi Nay Short Story (13 Minute Bonus Excerpt)
HELP HI NAY RAISE MONEY FOR THE REST OF ACT 3!(Visit Ko-Fi.com/hinaypod/shop to support the show)MANFRED, A HI NAY SHORT STORYThis is a bonus episode for members of the $10 Ate tier and above on Patreon. .FULL EPISODE HERE.Manfred D'Arce once believed that he was special. A chosen Elder, better than lesser men. That was, until, he began to see the Elders fall to ruin.The straw that broke the camel's back, and Manfred D'Arce's faith, was Clarence Thompson, and what he had hidden in the basement of his remote winter cabin.Content Warnings: References to multiple murders, starvation, torture, mutilation of adults and children, frozen limbs, death by bludgeoning, flaying, frozen corpseSong used:"Nobody Knows When You're Down And Out" by Bessie Smith
Hi Nay, literally translated to "Hi Mom", is a supernatural horror fictional podcast about Filipina immigrant Mari Datuin, whose babaylan (shaman) family background accidentally gets her involved in stopping dangerous supernatural events in Toronto. Written, directed, produced, and created by Motzie Dapul and co-created by Reg Geli.