Episode 49: Tim Murphy's Toronto Christmas

Merry Christmas to all, and I hope you enjoy this special episode! Decided to drop it early today as thanks for all your patience and support.Summary: Tim Murphy visits his brother, Detective Rick Murphy, in Toronto, and ends up staying with his "friend" Ashvin. He tries very hard to "parent trap" them into getting together, not knowing about their history.Content Warnings: Deception (mild), emotional discussionsP.S. Yes I've decided to change the numbering sequence and our return from hiatus will be episode 50!Hi Nay is a podcast produced by Motzie Dapul, Reg Geli, Yoyi Halago and Alyssa Gimenez, and is licensed under a creative commons attribution noncommercial sharealike 4.0 international license.This episode was Co-Produced by Jesse Goodsell, and written and directed by Motzie Dapul.The role of Tim Murphy is played by Athan (The Grotto Podcast), the role of Detective Murphy is played by Edward Boxler, and the role of Ashvin is played by Adil Ramchurn.