Mired in a bribery scandal and wanted by the Czech authorities, Viktor flees to the Bahamas with his young family and a large sum of cash. In the exclusive resort of Lyford Cay, he starts to spend it in earnest. But he's already got his eye on his next deal—a deal he hopes will catapult him into the ranks of the mega-rich.

Just days after his swanky Christmas party in Aspen, Viktor starts recruiting his high-flying guests for his next grand plan: getting control of the state-owned oil company of Azerbaijan. With promises of eye-watering returns, Viktor sweet-talks a group of elite investors into putting up big bucks, including a Wall Street billionaire and one of Washington's most respected politicians.

Viktor and his investors await the Azeris' approval of the oil deal they hope will trigger the ultimate payday. They bend over backwards to keep key officials onside.

Still reeling from the failed deal, investors begin to believe that Viktor may have double-crossed them. US Law enforcement also sets its sights on Viktor, investigating criminal allegations of a bribery scheme. Viktor is banged up in the Bahamas, fighting extradition to the U.S.

After 18 months in a notorious Bahamian prison, Viktor walks free. But he's still being hunted. The Czechs put him on trial in absentia. Trapped in the Bahamas, Viktor is shunned. For so long a self-promoting, globetrotting high roller, he seems to have disappeared from public view. Where is he? Where's all that money? And will he ever face justice?

About The Pirate of Prague

A charming young Czech promises staggering returns. An entire country's oil industry is up for grabs. America's top investors want in. Sounds too good to be true? Damn right it is. This is a story of private jets, $20,000 dinners, and suitcases stuffed with cash. It's also a tale about the collapse of communism, the free-for-all that followed, and the birth of the oligarchs. And it's a story of plain-old human greed...of just how far the rich may go to get even richer. Viktor Kožený smooth-talked his super-wealthy Aspen neighbors and a Wall Street titan into investing huge sums of cash to snap up Azerbaijan's state-owned oil company. Host Joe Nocera and investigative journalist Peter Elkind follow the trail, beginning in the Bahamas, where the charismatic financial genius has been lying low.