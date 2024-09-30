Under their new conductor, the Night Train races along to Sacramento, with the Midnight Express close behind. Throngs of reporters and citizens press in, eager to hear the whole story of the Night Train’s harrowing journey. Share this episode with a friend! Leave a rating and review so that others can discover the Night Train. Be sure to subscribe so you get notified when future episodes are released. Explore the world of the Night Train at https://onthenighttrain.com/ Get future episodes sent directly to your email: www.onthenighttrain.com/email-subscribe Give us feedback on this episode: https://airtable.com/shr9HlEai1O0PSpmo Follow The Merry Beggars on social media:https://www.youtube.com/themerrybeggars https://www.facebook.com/merrybeggars https://instagram.com/themerrybeggars https://twitter.com/themerrybeggars
33:41
Episode Twenty: The New Conductor
The Midnight Express is closing in! Still stuck in the tunnel, the Night Train must escape before the Midnight Express crashes into them. With less than a day left in the race, will the Night Train make it?
33:38
Episode Nineteen: Summit Tunnel
The Night Train is racing along the tracks towards Summit Tunnel. Paul, Will, and the Porters must try to stop the Night Train before it crashes into Summit Tunnel. Meanwhile the passengers are getting agitated and restless, afraid of the looming disaster.
32:21
Episode Eighteen: Runaway!
The Wagner Man escapes! With broken brakes, the Night Train is a runaway train! If the Night Train doesn't stop before the fast approaching Summit Tunnel, every life on board is at risk. Can Will, Harold, and the crew stop the train from crashing into Summit Tunnel?
33:14
Episode Seventeen: The Wagner Man
Time is running out to stop the sabotage! Edith and Paul have all of the evidence. Continuing the race could mean putting the lives of all aboard in danger! Can Edith and Paul convince George Pullman that the sabotage is real?
It’s 1879! Edith and Paul Mallard climb aboard the Night Train as it races the Midnight Express across America! But as accidents delay their journey, a mysterious plot of sabotage begins to emerge. Will Edith and Paul Mallard solve the mystery of the Night Train? Or is their journey doomed to disaster?
Join The Merry Beggars for a weekly adventure starting September 11, 2022.