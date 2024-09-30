Episode Nineteen: Summit Tunnel

The Night Train is racing along the tracks towards Summit Tunnel. Paul, Will, and the Porters must try to stop the Night Train before it crashes into Summit Tunnel. Meanwhile the passengers are getting agitated and restless, afraid of the looming disaster.