Powered by RND
PodcastsFictionDecoder Ring Theatre
Listen to Decoder Ring Theatre in the App
Listen to Decoder Ring Theatre in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Decoder Ring Theatre

Podcast Decoder Ring Theatre
Decoder Ring Theatre
Decoder Ring Theatre presents new stories and characters inspired by the classic broadcasts of the Golden Age of Radio. The crimebusting exploits of The Red Pan...
FictionKids & FamilyStories for Kids

Available Episodes

5 of 526
  • Red Panda - The Android Assassins chapter 21
    Celebrating our 20th season of audio adventure! Visit www.patreon.com/GreggTaylor to show your support! The third Red Panda adventure novel, now finally available in audiobook format through Decoder Ring Theatre. A city beset by the darkness and desperation of the Depression balances upon a knife edge, ready to plunge into chaos and despair. The forces of darkness have been held thus far at bay by a pair of red gauntleted fists, but on how many fronts can Toronto's masked champion fight at one time? An unseen manipulator is pulling the city's surviving businesses to the brink of collapse for his own fiendish purposes just as an old foe returns to unleash his bitter fury upon innocent lives. Who will survive the power of... The Android Assassins?
    --------  
    7:23
  • Red Panda - The Android Assassins chapter 20
    Celebrating our 20th season of audio adventure! Visit www.patreon.com/GreggTaylor to show your support! The third Red Panda adventure novel, now finally available in audiobook format through Decoder Ring Theatre. A city beset by the darkness and desperation of the Depression balances upon a knife edge, ready to plunge into chaos and despair. The forces of darkness have been held thus far at bay by a pair of red gauntleted fists, but on how many fronts can Toronto's masked champion fight at one time? An unseen manipulator is pulling the city's surviving businesses to the brink of collapse for his own fiendish purposes just as an old foe returns to unleash his bitter fury upon innocent lives. Who will survive the power of... The Android Assassins?
    --------  
    11:46
  • Red Panda - The Android Assassins chapter 19
    Celebrating our 20th season of audio adventure! Visit www.patreon.com/GreggTaylor to show your support! The third Red Panda adventure novel, now finally available in audiobook format through Decoder Ring Theatre. A city beset by the darkness and desperation of the Depression balances upon a knife edge, ready to plunge into chaos and despair. The forces of darkness have been held thus far at bay by a pair of red gauntleted fists, but on how many fronts can Toronto's masked champion fight at one time? An unseen manipulator is pulling the city's surviving businesses to the brink of collapse for his own fiendish purposes just as an old foe returns to unleash his bitter fury upon innocent lives. Who will survive the power of... The Android Assassins?
    --------  
    8:10
  • Red Panda - The Android Assassins chapter 18
    Celebrating our 20th season of audio adventure! Visit www.patreon.com/GreggTaylor to show your support! The third Red Panda adventure novel, now finally available in audiobook format through Decoder Ring Theatre. A city beset by the darkness and desperation of the Depression balances upon a knife edge, ready to plunge into chaos and despair. The forces of darkness have been held thus far at bay by a pair of red gauntleted fists, but on how many fronts can Toronto's masked champion fight at one time? An unseen manipulator is pulling the city's surviving businesses to the brink of collapse for his own fiendish purposes just as an old foe returns to unleash his bitter fury upon innocent lives. Who will survive the power of... The Android Assassins?
    --------  
    10:50
  • Red Panda - The Android Assassins chapter 17
    Celebrating our 20th season of audio adventure! Visit www.patreon.com/GreggTaylor to show your support! The third Red Panda adventure novel, now finally available in audiobook format through Decoder Ring Theatre. A city beset by the darkness and desperation of the Depression balances upon a knife edge, ready to plunge into chaos and despair. The forces of darkness have been held thus far at bay by a pair of red gauntleted fists, but on how many fronts can Toronto's masked champion fight at one time? An unseen manipulator is pulling the city's surviving businesses to the brink of collapse for his own fiendish purposes just as an old foe returns to unleash his bitter fury upon innocent lives. Who will survive the power of... The Android Assassins?
    --------  
    12:08

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Decoder Ring Theatre

Decoder Ring Theatre presents new stories and characters inspired by the classic broadcasts of the Golden Age of Radio. The crimebusting exploits of The Red Panda - Canada's Greatest Superhero! The mystery of that hardest-boiled of detectives, Black Jack Justice... all this and more in full-length, full-cast recordings.
Podcast website

Listen to Decoder Ring Theatre, Sherlock Holmes Short Stories and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 6:44:52 AM