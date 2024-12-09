Celebrating our 20th season of audio adventure! Visit www.patreon.com/GreggTaylor to show your support! The third Red Panda adventure novel, now finally available in audiobook format through Decoder Ring Theatre. A city beset by the darkness and desperation of the Depression balances upon a knife edge, ready to plunge into chaos and despair. The forces of darkness have been held thus far at bay by a pair of red gauntleted fists, but on how many fronts can Toronto's masked champion fight at one time? An unseen manipulator is pulling the city's surviving businesses to the brink of collapse for his own fiendish purposes just as an old foe returns to unleash his bitter fury upon innocent lives. Who will survive the power of... The Android Assassins?
7:23
Red Panda - The Android Assassins chapter 20
11:46
Red Panda - The Android Assassins chapter 19
8:10
Red Panda - The Android Assassins chapter 18
10:50
Red Panda - The Android Assassins chapter 17
Decoder Ring Theatre presents new stories and characters inspired by the classic broadcasts of the Golden Age of Radio. The crimebusting exploits of The Red Panda - Canada's Greatest Superhero! The mystery of that hardest-boiled of detectives, Black Jack Justice... all this and more in full-length, full-cast recordings.