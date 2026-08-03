Ready to get lost in a good book tonight? In tonight's bedtime story, Geoffrey takes you to the charming seaside town of Harborwillow, where two librarians discover they have a lot more in common than a love of books... If you’d like an extra touch of calm, you can also watch this episode on Spotify, complete with soothing visuals 💜 Love Night Falls? 😊 Join Night Falls Premium on Apple Podcasts or via https://nightfalls.supercast.com/ for a rich, immersive and totally ad-free experience 🌙 Please follow and leave us a review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ How are we doing with Night Falls? Let us know 🙌 You can now listen to Night Falls on Youtube! Enjoy the latest episodes with relaxing visuals 📺 About Night Falls 🌕🦌 The Night Falls podcast has been created to gently guide you to sleep with meditation and soothing bedtime stories. Join your host, Geoffrey Austin Newland, every Sunday and Tuesday in the mystical Night Falls, where the air tingles with magic as whispers of stories drift on the breeze along with the embers of the crackling campfire. We will begin each episode with a short meditation, before Geoffrey recounts his adventures in Night Falls, or tells a peaceful bedtime story you may recognise. Looking for the brands I mention on the show? You’ll find all the latest sponsor links and offers right here:⁠ lnk.to/nightfalls ✨ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Ready to escape into a bedtime story? Join Geoffrey by the campfire for another tale from his life at the Falls. This time, we're going to join him and his eccentric friends on a trip to watch the legendary Highland Games. This special episode was originally created for our Night Falls Premium listeners, but by popular request, we’re re-releasing it for everyone to enjoy. If you’d like an extra touch of calm, you can also watch this episode on Spotify, complete with soothing visuals 💜 Love Night Falls? 😊 Join Night Falls Premium on Apple Podcasts or via https://nightfalls.supercast.com/ for a rich, immersive and totally ad-free experience 🌙 Please follow and leave us a review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ How are we doing with Night Falls? Let us know 🙌 You can now listen to Night Falls on Youtube! Enjoy the latest episodes with relaxing visuals 📺 About Night Falls 🌕🦌 The Night Falls podcast has been created to gently guide you to sleep with meditation and soothing bedtime stories. Join your host, Geoffrey Austin Newland, every Sunday and Tuesday in the mystical Night Falls, where the air tingles with magic as whispers of stories drift on the breeze along with the embers of the crackling campfire. We will begin each episode with a short meditation, before Geoffrey recounts his adventures in Night Falls, or tells a peaceful bedtime story you may recognise. Looking for the brands I mention on the show? You’ll find all the latest sponsor links and offers right here:⁠ lnk.to/nightfalls ✨ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Fancy escaping to The Falls tonight? In tonight's bedtime story, Geoffrey returns to the Falls for a charming summer fete. But when the winning cake mysteriously disappears, Maple sets out to solve one last sleepy case before bed. If you’d like an extra touch of calm, you can also watch this episode on Spotify, complete with soothing visuals 💜 Love Night Falls? 😊 Join Night Falls Premium on Apple Podcasts or via https://nightfalls.supercast.com/ for a rich, immersive and totally ad-free experience 🌙 Please follow and leave us a review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ How are we doing with Night Falls? Let us know 🙌 You can now listen to Night Falls on Youtube! Enjoy the latest episodes with relaxing visuals 📺 About Night Falls 🌕🦌 The Night Falls podcast has been created to gently guide you to sleep with meditation and soothing bedtime stories. Join your host, Geoffrey Austin Newland, every Sunday and Tuesday in the mystical Night Falls, where the air tingles with magic as whispers of stories drift on the breeze along with the embers of the crackling campfire. We will begin each episode with a short meditation, before Geoffrey recounts his adventures in Night Falls, or tells a peaceful bedtime story you may recognise. Looking for the brands I mention on the show? You’ll find all the latest sponsor links and offers right here:⁠ lnk.to/nightfalls ✨ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Tap "Try Free" on Apple Podcasts, or claim your free 14-days on Spotify and other players⁠ here⁠ ✨ If you're in the northern hemisphere, summer sleep can be a little elusive. The air is warm, the evenings are long, and sometimes what you really need is a story to help you drift off to sleep. That's exactly why I wanted to share Sleepiest+ with you. From now until August 17th, you can try the Sleepiest+ Bundle free for 14 days — one plan that unlocks all of Night Falls, Sleep Wave's grounding meditations and bedtime stories, and Sleep Magic's world of sleep hypnosis, with no ads and no interruptions. Over twelve hundred sleepy episodes across three top podcasts, free to try for 14 days. And this month on Night Falls Premium, A Song of Two Courts continues as the story deepens into something altogether more enchanting. Alongside that, The Sleepy Mystery Collection arrives — eight hours of atmospheric mystery stories, made to carry you gently through the night. New subscribers can tap "Try Free" in Apple Podcasts to unlock all three shows with Sleepiest+, or head to nightfalls.supercast.com to get started on Spotify and other players. I'll see you there. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Fancy a cozy road trip through Ireland tonight? In tonight's bedtime story, Geoffrey follows Lizzie as she settles into life aboard her camper van, finding comfort in rainy coastlines and the simple joy of creating a home wherever the road leads. If you’d like an extra touch of calm, you can also watch this episode on Spotify, complete with soothing visuals 💜 Love Night Falls? 😊 Join Night Falls Premium on Apple Podcasts or via https://nightfalls.supercast.com/ for a rich, immersive and totally ad-free experience 🌙 Please follow and leave us a review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ How are we doing with Night Falls? Let us know 🙌 You can now listen to Night Falls on Youtube! Enjoy the latest episodes with relaxing visuals 📺 About Night Falls 🌕🦌 The Night Falls podcast has been created to gently guide you to sleep with meditation and soothing bedtime stories. Join your host, Geoffrey Austin Newland, every Sunday and Tuesday in the mystical Night Falls, where the air tingles with magic as whispers of stories drift on the breeze along with the embers of the crackling campfire. We will begin each episode with a short meditation, before Geoffrey recounts his adventures in Night Falls, or tells a peaceful bedtime story you may recognise. Looking for the brands I mention on the show? You’ll find all the latest sponsor links and offers right here:⁠ lnk.to/nightfalls ✨ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Night Falls: Bedtime Story, Sleep Story, Sleep Podcast

About Night Falls: Bedtime Story, Sleep Story, Sleep Podcast

About Night Falls: Bedtime Story, Sleep Story, Sleep Podcast

Welcome to Night Falls 🌕🦌 a sleep podcast of calming bedtime stories for adults. If your thoughts won’t settle and the night feels endless, this is where rest begins. Night Falls is a sleep podcast created to help you drift into peace through the gentle power of storytelling. With each soothing bedtime story, you’re invited to close your eyes, quiet your mind, and relax into a space where sleep comes easily. Your guide is Geoffrey Newland, whose warm and calming voice welcomes you twice a week into the tranquil realm of Night Falls. It’s a place touched by starlight and softened by the sound of the wind in the trees, where stories rise like mist from the hills and embers glow beside a crackling campfire. In each episode, Geoffrey shares a sleep story or retells a peaceful tale drawn from memory and magic, carefully crafted to help you get sleepy and gently release the day. Night Falls is designed especially for adults who struggle to sleep. Whether you live with insomnia or simply crave a calm and comforting end to your day, these bedtime stories for adults create a soothing bridge between wakefulness and rest. Every Sunday and Tuesday, a new story arrives to help you unwind, slow your breath, and find your way toward stillness. Each episode begins with a soft introduction before easing into the heart of the story. Some journeys take you through quiet forests or peaceful gardens, while others wander into sleepy villages and old familiar fables. These are sleepy stories told with kindness and care, always moving gently in the direction of dreams. More than just a sleep story podcast, Night Falls offers a sense of belonging to those who need company in the quiet hours. It’s a place where bedtime stories for grown-ups still hold the same comfort they did when we were young. Where soft voices and gentle rhythms help hush the noise of a long day. Where you can settle in and find your own perfect sleep cove by the falls. The stories in Night Falls speak to those who are weary and wide awake, to those seeking something soft and steady to carry them into sleep. You might find echoes of the familiar here, the kind of bedtime stories and sleep stories you’ve come to love if you often relax and get sleepy while listening to a calm, immersive narrative. Night Falls weaves together everything you need to rest. Like a hidden corner of a dream, it offers peace, patience, and a return to quiet. The world slows, the fire crackles low, and your breathing begins to match the rhythm of the tale. These bedtime stories for grown-ups are here for you whenever you need them. All our sleep stories will meet you in the night, again and again, always ready to guide you back to rest. So close your eyes. Let your body grow heavy. Let the story carry you. This is your time to get sleepy. This is your bedtime story. This is Night Falls. --- Free episodes every Tuesday and Subscriber episodes on Sundays. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or via https://nightfalls.supercast.com/ for a rich, immersive and totally ad-free experience.