PREMIUM | Sherlock Holmes And The Cardboard Box

To unlock this episode join Night Falls Premium today. Sign up on Apple Podcasts or on your favourite Podcast provider using this link https://nightfalls.supercast.com/ 🌙🦌 Feeling Sleepy? Join Geoffrey by the campfire as he looks back on the life of Sherlock Holmes, as he and his trusty assistant John Watson stave off the summer heat with a case that has ruffled the feathers of one Susan Cushing- the recipient of a mysterious cardboard box. Love Night Falls? 😊 Join Night Falls Premium on Apple Podcasts or via https://nightfalls.supercast.com/ for a rich, immersive and totally ad-free experience 🌙 UK Listeners! Check out ✨Aeyla ✨ to get your very own Weighted Blanket - and don't forget to use your exclusive code FALLS25 to save an extra 25%! Please Subscribe and Leave us a Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ How are we doing with Night Falls? Let us know 🙌 You can now listen to Night Falls on Youtube! Enjoy the latest episodes with relaxing visuals here 📺 About Night Falls 🌕🦌 The Night Falls podcast has been created to gently guide you to sleep with meditation and soothing bedtime stories. Join your host, Geoffrey Newland, every Sunday and Tuesday in the mystical Night Falls, where the air tingles with magic as whispers of stories drift on the breeze along with the embers of the crackling campfire. We will begin each episode with a short meditation, before Geoffrey recounts his adventures in Night Falls, or tells a peaceful bedtime story you may recognise. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices