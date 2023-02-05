Welcome to Night Falls 🌕🦌 a podcast of bedtime stories designed to help you sleep, tonight. Every Sunday and Tuesday, episodes begin with a brief sleep medita... More
Available Episodes
The Secret Of Rose Cottage | Bedtime Mystery For Easy Sleep
Ready for a cosy story? Join Geoffrey by the fireside as he tells you of the mystery that has been puzzling villagers of quaint Clover Bridge for some three centuries.
About Night Falls 🌕🦌
The Night Falls podcast has been created to gently guide you to sleep with meditation and soothing bedtime stories. Join your host, Geoffrey Newland, every Sunday and Tuesday in the mystical Night Falls, where the air tingles with magic as whispers of stories drift on the breeze along with the embers of the crackling campfire. We will begin each episode with a short meditation, before Geoffrey recounts his adventures in Night Falls, or tells a peaceful bedtime story you may recognise.
5/2/2023
46:01
PREMIUM | Sherlock Holmes And The Cardboard Box
To unlock this episode join Night Falls Premium today. Sign up on Apple Podcasts or on your favourite Podcast provider using this link https://nightfalls.supercast.com/ 🌙🦌
Feeling Sleepy? Join Geoffrey by the campfire as he looks back on the life of Sherlock Holmes, as he and his trusty assistant John Watson stave off the summer heat with a case that has ruffled the feathers of one Susan Cushing- the recipient of a mysterious cardboard box.
About Night Falls 🌕🦌
4/30/2023
4:22
The Tapestry Of Time | The Falls Part 23
Ready to get sleepy? Join Geoffrey by the falls as he tells you about the day he and Dhvani found a mysterious tapestry that led them deep into the forest by the Falls, sharing the story of its weaver on the way.
About Night Falls 🌕🦌
4/25/2023
42:02
Welcome To Thailand | Bedtime Story
Ready for some sun? Join Geoffrey for the story of a young woman's trip to the beautiful tropical paradise of Koh Samet, where she quickly begins to learn more about herself and her surroundings.
About Night Falls 🌕🦌
4/23/2023
43:36
By The Brittany Bay | Story For Sleep
Ready to drift off? Join Geoffrey by the campfire as he transports you to the quaint french coastline where writer Meg comes to settle in an attempt to cure her writer's block.
About Night Falls 🌕🦌
