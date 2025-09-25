The Virginia is for Conspiracy Lovers Podcast

Shakespeare is Climate Change w/Jordan Ramey VaConLoversEp.021
Friend of the show Jordan stops by to talk about his forth coming book "Shakespeare is Climate Change" and all things templar, Solomonic magic, templars, and First Nations connections. This ones a banger!!!!
Vince Foster Affair w/William Ramsey Ep. 020
Scuse' my star-struckedness as the incomparable William Ramsey of William Ramsey Investigates stops by to talk about the first in the Clinton Body Count!!!
The Finders Cult/Operation? W/John Brisson
John Brisson stops by to talk all things Finders: the ultra-strange northern Virginia cult with ties to intelligence
The 33 Degrees of Shakespearean Masonry
Ernie shares his research into the connections between the “33” plays in the First Folio of Shakespeare and the 33 degrees of Scottish Rite Freemasonry.
Big Shout out to Robert Frederick of thehiddenlifeisbest.com who got me digging into this one!!!!!
Smells Like Gnostic Bacon Pt. 2, Ep. 017
we are back again with our good friend and researcher Robert Frederick of "the hidden life is best" Podcast and Substack. In this episode Robert breaks down the esoteric initiation symbolism in "Shakes-bacon"s The Tempest.