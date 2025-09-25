Powered by RND
The Virginia is for Conspiracy Lovers Podcast
  • Shakespeare is Climate Change w/Jordan Ramey VaConLoversEp.021
    Friend of the show Jordan stops by to talk about his forth coming book "Shakespeare is Climate Change" and all things templar, Solomonic magic, templars, and First Nations connections. This ones a banger!!!!
    1:25:43
  • Vince Foster Affair w/William Ramsey Ep. 020
    Scuse' my star-struckedness as the incomparable William Ramsey of William Ramsey Investigates stops by to talk about the first in the Clinton Body Count!!!
    1:06:29
  • The Finders Cult/Operation? W/John Brisson
    John Brisson stops by to talk all things Finders: the ultra-strange northern Virginia cult with ties to intelligence 
    1:29:31
  • The 33 Degrees of Shakespearean Masonry
    Ernie shares his research into the connections between the “33” plays in the First Folio of Shakespeare and the 33 degrees of Scottish Rite Freemasonry.  Big Shout out to Robert Frederick of thehiddenlifeisbest.com who got me digging into this one!!!!!
    2:05:38
  • Smells Like Gnostic Bacon Pt. 2, Ep. 017
    we are back again with our good friend and researcher Robert Frederick of "the hidden life is best" Podcast and Substack. In this episode Robert breaks down the esoteric initiation symbolism in "Shakes-bacon"s The Tempest. 
    1:32:16

About The Virginia is for Conspiracy Lovers Podcast

Virginia-centric hidden history, conspiracy, high strangeness, and true crime
