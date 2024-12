Mission Iran: Special Forces Berlin & Operation Eagle Claw, JTF 1-79 (376)

Few operations in Cold War history capture the imagination quite like Operation Eagle Claw. I have the privilege of welcoming back James Stejskal, a Special Forces veteran, to delve into the intricacies of this audacious mission.  Operation Eagle Claw, was conceived as a daring rescue mission to free 52 US embassy staff being held hostage held in Iran. James was a member of Detachment A, a clandestine unit tasked with gathering intelligence and preparing for the mission. James reveals the undercover operations in Tehran, where operatives navigated hostile territory with nothing but their wits and false identities. The operation itself was fraught with difficulties from the onset and James walks us through the intricate phases of the mission, from the rendezvous at Desert One to the audacious plan to storm the embassy and foreign ministry in Tehran. He captures the sense of urgency and the meticulous planning that went into every detail, highlighting the commitment of those involved. For those intrigued by the complexities of Cold War operations and the human stories behind them, this episode is a must-listen. James's insights and personal reflections bring a unique perspective to a pivotal moment in history.