Overlooked: Women's Health Can't Wait

Golda Arthur
Immersive personal stories and conversations about women's health
  The origin story of estrogen therapy, with Alison Li
    What are the origins of HRT and estrogen therapy? Historian Alison Li takes us back to 1930s Canada, and the ‘endocrine gold rush’, when estrogen was extracted from hogs, then human placentas, and finally horses - to create the drug Premarin (the name comes from PREgnant MAre urINE). The making and marketing of estrogen therapy would shape how we think about menopause in particular, for decades to come.More on Alison Li and her work https://alisonli.com/-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------A word from our sponsor:This episode is sponsored by Tell Every Amazing Lady®Whether you've had an ovarian cancer diagnosis or have questions about general women's health, like your first visit to the OBGYN or you're going through menopause, Tell Every Amazing Lady® is here to help!Tell Every Amazing Lady® supports ovarian cancer survivors and their families, provides ovarian cancer awareness, offers education on women’s health, and funds medical research. It is a powerful resource for every woman, offering education and support throughout the entire lifespan, from puberty through menopause, while remaining committed to ovarian cancer prevention at all ages.The organization aims to help every woman understand her body and how to protect it. Visit the website TellEveryAmazingLady.org to explore all the resources available. Events and activities, both virtual and in-person, are held every month, and everyone is invited to join. More information about these activities can be found on the event central page of the website, or through social media at @telleveryamazinglady.Tell Every Amazing Lady® wants to hear from you. Whether you're a survivor of ovarian cancer, have lost a loved one to ovarian cancer, or you're going through menopause and feel alone, your story is wanted. Email [email protected] to share.Learn more: @TellEveryAmazingLadywebsite: www.TellEveryAmazingLady.org------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EMAIL US: [email protected] US:Instagram https://www.instagram.com/overlookedpod/LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/105541285/admin/dashboard/LEARN MORE: https://overlookedpod.com/DISCLAIMER What you hear and read on ‘Overlooked’ is for general information purposes only and represents the opinions of the host and guests. The content on the podcast and website should not be taken as medical advice. Every person’s body is unique, so please consult your healthcare professional for any medical questions that may arise.
    29:02
  Surviving an almost fatal brain aneurysm, with Alicia Trujillo
    When journalist Alicia Trujillo felt a sudden, searing headache while swimming, she knew something was wrong. Doctors finally uncovered the cause a few days later - a ruptured aneurysm in her brain. In this episode, Alicia recounts the harrowing days leading up to her diagnosis, the emergency brain surgery that followed, and how it changed her outlook on life. There's still a ton we don't know about women in midlife. Listen to other episodes about this topic:The revelation of a midlife ADHD diagnosis, with Claire Tomkins: https://pod.link/1706322130/episode/e5b0937494315b8bd1413c92ee349bdfNot your mother's menopause, with Dr Gillian Goddard: https://pod.link/1706322130/episode/bc6b393ad36c74d5a1a8c68ae0b6da71🔗 Show Notes:Understanding Brain Aneurysms: Learn more about symptoms, causes, and risk factors from Mayo Clinic: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/brain-aneurysm/symptoms-causes/syc-20361483Mentioned in the episode: Emilia Clarke’s organization https://www.sameyou.org/ EMAIL US: [email protected] US:Instagram https://www.instagram.com/overlookedpod/LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/105541285/admin/dashboard/LEARN MORE: https://overlookedpod.com/DISCLAIMER What you hear and read on ‘Overlooked’ is for general information purposes only and represents the opinions of the host and guests. The content on the podcast and website should not be taken as medical advice. Every person’s body is unique, so please consult your healthcare professional for any medical questions that may arise.
    23:21
  HPV, cervical cancer and the at-home screening test that could save your life, with Dr Anita Lim
    Cervical cancer is preventable, but nobody really likes showing up at the gynecologist’s office to get their screening done - which is likely the reason the number of women who show up for screening has been falling. Now, a DIY screening kit will allow you to do the test at home. Dr Anita Lim is a cancer epidemiologist at King's College London and was the lead researcher on a major study measuring the effectiveness of 'self-sampling' in the UK. She talks about heartfelt messages she received from women in the study and why self-sampling could be a game-changer for cervical screening and women’s health.Show notes:Dr Anita Lim https://www.kcl.ac.uk/people/anita-limThe YouScreen study https://www.nclcanceralliance.nhs.uk/ncl-news/youscreen-self-sampling-study-results/More on cervical cancer https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/cervical-cancer.html  EMAIL US: [email protected] US:Instagram https://www.instagram.com/overlookedpod/LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/105541285/admin/dashboard/LEARN MORE: https://overlookedpod.com/DISCLAIMER What you hear and read on ‘Overlooked’ is for general information purposes only and represents the opinions of the host and guests. The content on the podcast and website should not be taken as medical advice. Every person’s body is unique, so please consult your healthcare professional for any medical questions that may arise.
    27:51
  Can we talk about menopause in the office yet, and what are menopause benefits?
    Despite all the noise about menopause (and there’s a lot), there’s one place where we’re still not talking about it openly, and that’s the workplace. But that’s changing - slowly. Now, some companies are offering menopause benefits too. In this episode, we look at menopause in the workplace, and hear from Sarah Shepherd (Privia Health) and Isha Viij (Maven Clinic).Want more menopause stories? We've got you covered -The revelation of a midlife ADHD diagnosis, with Claire Tomkins: https://pod.link/1706322130/episode/e5b0937494315b8bd1413c92ee349bdfA full hysterectomy could prevent cancer - but it also kickstarts menopause: Pamela Esposito-Amery’s storyhttps://pod.link/1706322130/episode/2b1e1ca954fbe57df2ec68e22c038a64Not your mother's menopause, with Dr Gillian Goddard: https://pod.link/1706322130/episode/bc6b393ad36c74d5a1a8c68ae0b6da71Show Notes:Previa Health: https://www.priviahealth.com/Maven Clinic: https://www.mavenclinic.com/Maven Clinic’s report on the menopause experience for millennials and generation X: https://mavenpreprint.substack.com/p/millenopause-is-reframing-middleSamantha Bee’s menopause show, which is mentioned at the start of the episode: https://www.cbsnews.com/video/samantha-bee-takes-on-menopause-in-her-new-one-woman-show/    EMAIL US: [email protected] US:Instagram https://www.instagram.com/overlookedpod/LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/105541285/admin/dashboard/LEARN MORE: https://overlookedpod.com/DISCLAIMER What you hear and read on ‘Overlooked’ is for general information purposes only and represents the opinions of the host and guests. The content on the podcast and website should not be taken as medical advice. Every person’s body is unique, so please consult your healthcare professional for any medical questions that may arise.
    24:49
  Managing pain from an IUD insertion, and the importance of the pelvic floor, with Carine Carmy
    Earlier this year, the CDC updated its recommendations on pain management for IUD insertion (intrauterine devices used for birth control), which prompted Carine Carmy to share her story of how an IUD insertion sent her to the emergency room with severe pain, nausea, chills and a fever. She talks about what happened, and why we should have more in-depth conversations about pain management with our healthcare providers. She’s now the co-founder and CEO of Origin, a women’s health company focused on pelvic floor physical therapy, and she explains why the pelvic floor is an overlooked and crucial part of our bodies and overall health.Listen to another episode about cervical health - 'Sharing a difficult story about cervical screening, with writer Brittany Chaffee'https://pod.link/1706322130/episode/45572d4cdf13dcfa76517a40b5c434e6 SHOW NOTES:CDC updates guidelines on pain relief for IUD insertion https://www.cbsnews.com/news/what-to-know-about-pain-relief-iud-insertion-options-insurance/Pelvic health 101 https://www.theoriginway.com/pelvic-floor-101The 2024 Origin pelvic health study https://www.theoriginway.com/2024-pelvic-health-study On this episode, we also spotlight the work of the Gynecologic Cancer Initiative of British Columbia. Learn more at https://gynecancerinitiative.ca/ SUBSCRIBE to the newsletter to get backstories and updates on the podcast - sign up at the banner on the website: www.overlookedpod.com. EMAIL US - get in touch with the show: [email protected] What you hear and read on ‘Overlooked’ is for general information purposes only and represents the opinions of the host and guests. The content on the podcast and website should not be taken as medical advice. Every person’s body is unique, so please consult your healthcare professional for any medical questions that may arise. EMAIL US: [email protected] US:Instagram https://www.instagram.com/overlookedpod/LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/105541285/admin/dashboard/LEARN MORE: https://overlookedpod.com/DISCLAIMER What you hear and read on ‘Overlooked’ is for general information purposes only and represents the opinions of the host and guests. The content on the podcast and website should not be taken as medical advice. Every person’s body is unique, so please consult your healthcare professional for any medical questions that may arise.
    22:25

