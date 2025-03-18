Overlooked: Women's Health Can't Wait

What are the origins of HRT and estrogen therapy? Historian Alison Li takes us back to 1930s Canada, and the ‘endocrine gold rush’, when estrogen was extracted from hogs, then human placentas, and finally horses - to create the drug Premarin (the name comes from PREgnant MAre urINE). The making and marketing of estrogen therapy would shape how we think about menopause in particular, for decades to come.More on Alison Li and her work https://alisonli.com/-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------A word from our sponsor:This episode is sponsored by Tell Every Amazing Lady®Whether you've had an ovarian cancer diagnosis or have questions about general women's health, like your first visit to the OBGYN or you're going through menopause, Tell Every Amazing Lady® is here to help!Tell Every Amazing Lady® supports ovarian cancer survivors and their families, provides ovarian cancer awareness, offers education on women’s health, and funds medical research. It is a powerful resource for every woman, offering education and support throughout the entire lifespan, from puberty through menopause, while remaining committed to ovarian cancer prevention at all ages.The organization aims to help every woman understand her body and how to protect it. Visit the website TellEveryAmazingLady.org to explore all the resources available. Events and activities, both virtual and in-person, are held every month, and everyone is invited to join. More information about these activities can be found on the event central page of the website, or through social media at @telleveryamazinglady.Tell Every Amazing Lady® wants to hear from you. Whether you're a survivor of ovarian cancer, have lost a loved one to ovarian cancer, or you're going through menopause and feel alone, your story is wanted. Email [email protected]
