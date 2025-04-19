Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessMy Addiction
My Addiction
My Addiction

Tiny Pyro Productions
Health & Wellness
My Addiction
  • My Addiction - A New Podcast
    My Addiction is the new podcast from sisters Marti Noxon and Megan Weaver. Each episode, Marti and Megan bring their unique perspectives to conversations about addictions, obsessions, and habits – from the harmful to the healthy to the silly. Both hosts are in recovery and are excited to share all their stories of getting to this point – whether they make you cry or mostly make you laugh. They’ll also bring on friends and guests – sober and not - who can relate and share their own stories about the seemingly unstoppable forces in their lives. In the end, we’re here to celebrate a diverse range of voices and solutions, acknowledging that addiction is not a one-size-fits-all issue. The ultimate goal is to foster empathy for those struggling with addiction and build community as we figure out how to stop doing what hurts us and embrace what makes us human.
About My Addiction

