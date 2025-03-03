Treated with Dr. Sara

This is Treated, a new podcast with Dr. Sara Szal: Real talk. Real science. Real solutions. Each week you will leave with the tools you need to heal your mind, body, and soul so you can take your health into your own hands. Most people are trying to optimize, it's in our nature. But we can't "to-do-list" our way out of taking care of ourselves. This means health needs a perspective shift. On Treated, Dr. Sara sits down with experts in their fields and patients who have found holistic solutions to their health questions and created lasting transformation. Join us every Wednesday for new episodes.