Treated with Dr. Sara

Dear Media
This is Treated, a new podcast with Dr. Sara Szal: Real talk. Real science. Real solutions.Each week you will leave with the tools you need to heal your mind, b...
Health & WellnessMedicine

  • Treated with Dr. Sara
    This is Treated, a new podcast with Dr. Sara Szal: Real talk. Real science. Real solutions. Each week you will leave with the tools you need to heal your mind, body, and soul so you can take your health into your own hands. Most people are trying to optimize, it’s in our nature. But we can’t “to-do-list” our way out of taking care of ourselves. This means health needs a perspective shift. On Treated, Dr. Sara sits down with experts in their fields and patients who have found holistic solutions to their health questions and created lasting transformation. Join us every Wednesday for new episodes.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    1:20
  • Coming Soon: Treated with Dr. Sara
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    0:57

Join us every Wednesday for new episodes. If you have a question, leave a voice message at speakpipe.com/treated.
