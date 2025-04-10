New York Times Bestselling Author, Fitness Instructor, Confidence Builder, Motivational Speaker, and Global Face of Peloton, Tunde Oyeneyin joins Lo Bosworth on Gut Feelings. Together, they dive deep into matters of head, heart, and health, exploring topics like overcoming body image issues, finding motivation to exercise, and the transformative power of positive self-talk. Plus, Tunde shares her personal journey, practical tips, and heartwarming anecdotes that make this conversation both inspiring and relatable. So get ready to be uplifted, motivated, and equipped with transformative advice to live your best life!To get to know Tunde better, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.Don’t forget you can follow Lo on Instagram and TikTok too, and you can also get her book Love Yourself Well: An Empowering Wellness Guide to Supporting Your Gut, Brain, and Vagina as well!Have a question for Lo or an upcoming guest? Send it to [email protected]
