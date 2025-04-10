Powered by RND
Gut Feelings with Lo Bosworth
Gut Feelings with Lo Bosworth
Gut Feelings with Lo Bosworth

Health & Wellness
Gut Feelings with Lo Bosworth
  Embracing Wellness and Self-Love w/ Tunde Oyeneyin
    New York Times Bestselling Author, Fitness Instructor, Confidence Builder, Motivational Speaker, and Global Face of Peloton, Tunde Oyeneyin joins Lo Bosworth on Gut Feelings.  Together, they dive deep into matters of head, heart, and health, exploring topics like overcoming body image issues, finding motivation to exercise, and the transformative power of positive self-talk. Plus, Tunde shares her personal journey, practical tips, and heartwarming anecdotes that make this conversation both inspiring and relatable.  So get ready to be uplifted, motivated, and equipped with transformative advice to live your best life!To get to know Tunde better, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.Don’t forget you can follow Lo on Instagram and TikTok too, and you can also get her book Love Yourself Well: An Empowering Wellness Guide to Supporting Your Gut, Brain, and Vagina as well!Have a question for Lo or an upcoming guest? Send it to [email protected] UsTikTok @lovewellnessInstagram @lovewellnessPresented by Love Wellnesswww.LoveWellness.com
    23:41
  Sculpting Out Time for Yourself w/Megan Roup
    Fitness Entrepreneur and Innovator/Influencer in the wellness space, Megan Roup, joins Lo Bosworth on Gut Feelings. Megan is the Founder of The Sculpt Society, a transformative workout method that blends dance-inspired cardio with sculpting exercises. In their conversation, Lo and Megan discuss: how to shift your internal dialogue, disconnecting from social media for mental well-being, tips on how to prioritize fitness in a busy schedule, and so much more. They cover everything from the benefits of working out with your partner, the importance of modeling healthy behaviors for your kids, to tackling the ever-pressing issues of body image. So get ready to be inspired, motivated, and equipped with advice that can transform your wellness journey!To get to know Megan better, follow her on Instagram and check out Lo and Megan's workout together on The Sculpt Society App on June 3rd!Don’t forget you can follow Lo on Instagram and TikTok too, and you can also get her book Love Yourself Well: An Empowering Wellness Guide to Supporting Your Gut, Brain, and Vagina as well!Have a question for Lo or an upcoming guest? Send it to [email protected] UsTikTok @lovewellnessInstagram @lovewellnessPresented by Love Wellnesswww.LoveWellness.com
    25:44
  Spicing Up Life w/Radhi Devlukia-Shetty
    NYT Bestselling Author, Recipe Developer and Mission-Driven Entrepreneur, Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, joins Lo Bosworth on Gut Feelings.  Also a clinical dietician, nutritionist, and always-learning cook, she brings a modern approach to the ancient principles of holistic wellbeing. Radhi shares her journey with Ayurveda and the transformative power of understanding one's own body through ancient health sciences. In this episode, Radhi and Lo explore the value of routine, the therapeutic nature of meal prep, and effective stress management through breath work. Plus, they discuss the importance of balancing business and personal life, especially when working with a spouse, highlighting how to maintain energized and productive days, and much more.To get to know Radhi better, follow her on Instagram!Don’t forget you can follow Lo on Instagram and TikTok too, and you can also get her book Love Yourself Well: An Empowering Wellness Guide to Supporting Your Gut, Brain, and Vagina as well!Have a question for Lo or an upcoming guest? Send it to [email protected] UsTikTok @lovewellnessInstagram @lovewellnessPresented by Love Wellnesswww.LoveWellness.com
    31:12
  From Reality TV to Authentic Self w/ Whitney Port
    Creative Director, Designer, Podcast Host, and Entrepreneur, Whitney Port, joins Lo Bosworth on Gut Feelings.  In the ever-evolving landscape of fashion and media, few names resonate with such authenticity and relatability like that of Whitney Port. From her beginnings as a much loved fashionista on The Hills and Laguna Beach, to her empowering journey as a designer, entrepreneur, and mother, Whitney has captivated audiences with her unwavering honesty and genuine personality.  In this episode, Lo and Whitney candidly discuss the anxieties brought on by being under the constant gaze of the public, the personal strategies they've developed for managing these pressures, the importance of authenticity both online and off, and so much more.  To get to know Whitney better, follow her on Instagram!Don’t forget you can follow Lo on Instagram and TikTok too, and you can also get her book Love Yourself Well: An Empowering Wellness Guide to Supporting Your Gut, Brain, and Vagina as well!Have a question for Lo or an upcoming guest? Send it to [email protected] UsTikTok @lovewellnessInstagram @lovewellnessPresented by Love Wellnesswww.LoveWellness.com
    37:26
  Building the Career of Your Dreams w/ Jaclyn Johnson
    Entrepreneur, founder of Create & Cultivate, angel investor, best-selling author, and host of a top business podcast, Jaclyn Johnson, joins Lo Bosworth on this episode of Gut Feelings.  When it comes to all things business, Jaclyn is a boss!  So she is here to provide some awesome advice for those who want to take their career to the next level, while thriving as a person.  Together, Jaclyn and Lo explore how to take care of your health while working hard, how to follow your passions in the business world, how to land your dream mentor, and so much more!To get to know Jaclyn better, follow her on Instagram!Don’t forget you can follow Lo on Instagram and TikTok too, and you can also get her book Love Yourself Well: An Empowering Wellness Guide to Supporting Your Gut, Brain, and Vagina as well!Have a question for Lo or an upcoming guest? Send it to [email protected] UsTikTok @lovewellnessInstagram @lovewellnessPresented by Love Wellnesswww.LoveWellness.com
About Gut Feelings with Lo Bosworth

Welcome to Gut Feelings, where we talk to experts and your fave celebs about matters of the head, heart, and health. Join Lo Bosworth, the founder of Love Wellness, and her array of expert guests, founder friends, and celeb pals as they ask and answer the questions you’ve always wanted to, so that we can all figure this stuff out together.
