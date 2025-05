Sculpting Out Time for Yourself w/Megan Roup

Fitness Entrepreneur and Innovator/Influencer in the wellness space, Megan Roup, joins Lo Bosworth on Gut Feelings. Megan is the Founder of The Sculpt Society, a transformative workout method that blends dance-inspired cardio with sculpting exercises. In their conversation, Lo and Megan discuss: how to shift your internal dialogue, disconnecting from social media for mental well-being, tips on how to prioritize fitness in a busy schedule, and so much more. They cover everything from the benefits of working out with your partner, the importance of modeling healthy behaviors for your kids, to tackling the ever-pressing issues of body image.