We’ve all heard jumping can help build our bones. But here’s the catch: the gains don’t come from the jumps; they come from how you land. This week we break down the mechanics of bone-building and how to make your skeleton stronger no matter what your age with bone health researcher Tracey Clissold, PhD. Tracey explains what it really takes to turn bone “on” with impact—and why just walking, running, or weight-bearing exercise is not enough for midlife women who want stronger skeletons. We unpack why bones respond to how you land, not just that you jump; what “bone-jarring” stiff, flat-footed landings are, and why they need to happen quickly to stimulate bone remodeling. You’ll also hear success stories, including one woman who went from a hip/spine T-score of –3.8 at age 65 to out of the osteoporotic range at 70 using impact, food, and vitamin D—without medications.

Tracey Clissold, PhD has over 30 years of academic experience as a lecturer and researcher in Exercise Science, Sports Nutrition and Women’s Health. She is currently a lecturer at Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology in New Zealand and is a nutrition consultant for national and international athletes and coaches. Tracey completed a PhD at Auckland University of Technology on ‘The effects of an osteogenic jump-landing programme on bone health in premenopausal women,’ and her research is ongoing. She and the OSTEO-GAINS team have created a Women’s Bone Health Phone App which is receiving incredible attention in NZ and worldwide. Tracey is the mother of two and has previously represented New Zealand in distance running, winning several national and international marathon titles, including winning the Auckland Marathon four times. For more information about the OSTEO-GAINS Bone Health Program, please visit osteo-gains.com and on Instagram.

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