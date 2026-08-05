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316 episodes
Land Your Way to Stronger Bones: Impact Done Right with Tracey Clissold, PhD (Episode 285)08/05/2026 | 59 mins.We’ve all heard jumping can help build our bones. But here’s the catch: the gains don’t come from the jumps; they come from how you land. This week we break down the mechanics of bone-building and how to make your skeleton stronger no matter what your age with bone health researcher Tracey Clissold, PhD. Tracey explains what it really takes to turn bone “on” with impact—and why just walking, running, or weight-bearing exercise is not enough for midlife women who want stronger skeletons. We unpack why bones respond to how you land, not just that you jump; what “bone-jarring” stiff, flat-footed landings are, and why they need to happen quickly to stimulate bone remodeling. You’ll also hear success stories, including one woman who went from a hip/spine T-score of –3.8 at age 65 to out of the osteoporotic range at 70 using impact, food, and vitamin D—without medications.
Tracey Clissold, PhD has over 30 years of academic experience as a lecturer and researcher in Exercise Science, Sports Nutrition and Women’s Health. She is currently a lecturer at Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology in New Zealand and is a nutrition consultant for national and international athletes and coaches. Tracey completed a PhD at Auckland University of Technology on ‘The effects of an osteogenic jump-landing programme on bone health in premenopausal women,’ and her research is ongoing. She and the OSTEO-GAINS team have created a Women’s Bone Health Phone App which is receiving incredible attention in NZ and worldwide. Tracey is the mother of two and has previously represented New Zealand in distance running, winning several national and international marathon titles, including winning the Auckland Marathon four times. For more information about the OSTEO-GAINS Bone Health Program, please visit osteo-gains.com and on Instagram.
FeistyFest Info: https://www.wetravel.com/trips/feistyfest-feisty-media-1943243299#about-this-trip
Women's Mechanic Camp in Tucson: https://www.wetravel.com/trips/women-s-bike-mechanic-camp-tucson-az-feisty-media-24985624#about-this-trip
Courses and Coaching: https://feisty.learnworlds.com/
Sign up for our FREE Feisty 40+ newsletter: https://feisty.co/feisty-40/
Follow Us on Instagram:
Feisty Menopause: @feistymenopause
Hit Play Not Pause Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/807943973376099
Support our Partners:
Midi Health: You Deserve to Feel Great. Book your virtual visit today at https://www.joinmidi.com/
Previnex: Get 20% off your order with code FEISTYBRAIN at https://www.previnex.com/
Wahoo: Use the code FEISTY2026 to get a free Headwind Smart Fan (value $300) with the purchase of a Wahoo KICKR RUN at https://shorturl.at/WVhdr
When BRCA1 Means Young, Surgical Menopause: Relief, Grief, and Starting Over with Sara Aranda (Episode 284)07/29/2026 | 1h 13 mins.Trail runner, writer, and BRCA1 gene carrier Sara Aranda grew up watching breast and ovarian cancer devastate the women in her family and ultimately lost her mom while she was in college. This week, she brings us her story–what it was like choosing prophylactic mastectomy and bilateral salpingo‑oophorectomy in her mid‑30s, going from FKT‑strong to surgical menopause overnight, and the collision of relief and grief that follows. Sara shares how she used a massive “lowest to highest” FKT and a prayer run for missing and murdered Indigenous women as both metaphor and preparation, how she’s navigating hormone therapy, sleep, body composition, bone worries, and shin splints, and why she wants other medically and/or surgically menopausal athletes to know they are not alone.
Sara Aranda is a creative writer, trail runner, and coach who is passionate about craft, community, and challenging perceived notions of language and body, notably what it now means for her to be an athlete in surgical menopause. From adventure storytelling to posting too much on Strava to sweeping run club runs to attempting FKTs, she is both young and menopausal, and still very much full of dreams. Past accomplishments include receiving a Notable Mention in the Best American Essays 2019 anthology, placing 1st Female at the Colossal Vail 50/50 55K, setting 22 FKTs, and receiving the Spirit of No Man's Land Award at No Man's Land Film Festival for her 2025 film, Ofrenda.
FeistyFest Info: https://www.wetravel.com/trips/feistyfest-feisty-media-1943243299#about-this-trip
Women's Mechanic Camp in Tucson: https://www.wetravel.com/trips/women-s-bike-mechanic-camp-tucson-az-feisty-media-24985624#about-this-trip
Courses and Coaching: https://feisty.learnworlds.com/
Sign up for our FREE Feisty 40+ newsletter: https://feisty.co/feisty-40/
Follow Us on Instagram:
Feisty Menopause: @feistymenopause
Hit Play Not Pause Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/807943973376099
Support our Partners:
Midi Health: You Deserve to Feel Great. Book your virtual visit today at https://www.joinmidi.com/
Previnex: Get 20% off your order with code FEISTYBRAIN at https://www.previnex.com/
Wahoo: Use the code FEISTY2026 to get a free Headwind Smart Fan (value $300) with the purchase of a Wahoo KICKR RUN at https://shorturl.at/WVhdr
Rethinking All the “Shoulds” of Menopause with Maria Luque, PhD (Episode 283)07/22/2026 | 1h 6 mins.In this episode, we welcome back exercise scientist Maria Luque, PhD, to talk about her new book New Moves in Menopause: A Fearless Guide to a Stronger, Healthier, Saner Midlife and the mindset shift it asks of midlife women. Maria explains why she moved beyond traditional “fix your body” fitness narratives to focus on helping women feel better in their bodies through movement and create their own personalized “map” for midlife. She shares how becoming a mother to her daughter Charlie forced her to confront her own body image struggles and led to the “Charlie Test,” a practical filter women can use to reframe negative self-talk and diet culture messages. We explore how to untangle fitness from aesthetics, bring joy and play back into movement, and build a baseline of daily activity that supports real-life adventures, quality of life, and menopause-specific needs.
Dr. Maria Luque is a fitness expert, menopause coach, Air Force veteran, former health science professor, and founder of Fitness in Menopause. With a PhD & MS in Health Sciences and over two decades of expertise, she's one of the most credentialed and trusted voices in women's midlife fitness—and the menopause coach to Halle Berry. Her book, New Moves in Menopause – A Fearless Guide to a Stronger, Healthier, & Saner Midlife, offers practical information as well as transformational explorations that help women understand what's happening in their bodies, build mental and physical strength and engage with midlife as a time of freedom, rather than a collection of symptoms. You can check out her new book at NewMovesInMenopause.com
FeistyFest Info: https://www.wetravel.com/trips/feistyfest-feisty-media-1943243299#about-this-trip
Women's Mechanic Camp in Tucson: https://www.wetravel.com/trips/women-s-bike-mechanic-camp-tucson-az-feisty-media-24985624#about-this-trip
Courses and Coaching: https://feisty.learnworlds.com/
Sign up for our FREE Feisty 40+ newsletter: https://feisty.co/feisty-40/
Follow Us on Instagram:
Feisty Menopause: @feistymenopause
Hit Play Not Pause Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/807943973376099
Support our Partners:
Midi Health: You Deserve to Feel Great. Book your virtual visit today at https://www.joinmidi.com/
Previnex: Get 20% off your order with code FEISTYBRAIN at https://www.previnex.com/
Wahoo: Use the code FEISTY2026 to get a free Headwind Smart Fan (value $300) with the purchase of a Wahoo KICKR RUN at https://shorturl.at/WVhdr
PCOS to PMOS: Metabolism, Menopause, and GLP‑1s in Active Midlife Women with Carla DiGirolamo, MD, PhD (Episode 282)07/15/2026 | 1h 1 mins.Could you have PCOS and not know it? You sure can, says reproductive endocrinologist and menopause specialist Dr. Carla DiGirolamo, who is hopeful that the recent renaming of the condition from “polycystic ovary syndrome” (PCOS) to “polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome” (PMOS) will help raise awareness—and improve care. This episode breaks down what PMOS actually is, why the new name matters, and how this androgen‑driven metabolic condition shows up across the lifespan, from irregular cycles and fertility struggles to increased cardiometabolic risk, especially once you hit the menopause transition. We also cover treatment options including metformin, inositol, and compelling new research on GLP‑1 receptor agonists, plus what all of this means for active midlife women when it comes to fueling, Reds/LEA risk, resistance training, and long‑term glucose control.
Carla DiGirolamo, MD, PhD, is a Double Board Certified Reproductive Endocrinologist and Obstetrician/Gynecologist specializing in women’s performance and menopausal medicine. She is also a Crossfit Level 1 trainer, Certified Nutrition Coach, and member of CrossFit Medical Society. She is a MedFit Care provider and provides weekly workouts and medical updates at her Substack Athletic Aging. She is an Endocrine Consultant for Wild Health and Women’s Health Director at Eternal Health. Dr. DiGirolamo is now seeing patients for virtual consultations for menopausal care and performance optimization. Visit her website drcarlad.com to learn more about her services and schedule an appointment.
FeistyFest Info: https://www.wetravel.com/trips/feistyfest-feisty-media-1943243299#about-this-trip
Women's Mechanic Camp in Tucson: https://www.wetravel.com/trips/women-s-bike-mechanic-camp-tucson-az-feisty-media-24985624#about-this-trip
Courses and Coaching: https://feisty.learnworlds.com/
Sign up for our FREE Feisty 40+ newsletter: https://feisty.co/feisty-40/
Follow Us on Instagram:
Feisty Menopause: @feistymenopause
Hit Play Not Pause Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/807943973376099
Support our Partners:
Midi Health: You Deserve to Feel Great. Book your virtual visit today at https://www.joinmidi.com/
Previnex: Get 20% off your order with code FEISTYBRAIN at https://www.previnex.com/
Wahoo: Use the code FEISTY2026 to get a free Headwind Smart Fan (value $300) with the purchase of a Wahoo KICKR RUN at https://shorturl.at/WVhdr
Frozen Shoulder, Cranky Tendons, and the Musculoskeletal Syndrome of Menopause with Tara Findlay, RMT (Episode 281)07/08/2026 | 59 mins.Registered massage therapist and athlete Tara Findlay nearly lost her life to fibroids, was thrown into chemical menopause, developed a “cranky” shoulder that threatened her career, and watched a long-quiet autoimmune condition roar back to life. This week, she shares how hormones, inflammation, and tissue capacity collide in midlife—and how massage, eccentric loading, “movement snacks,” and better recovery can help active women heal, prevent injury, and keep moving through and beyond the menopause transition.
Tara Findlay is a BC Registered Massage Therapist with 26 years of experience, a menopause educator, and a certified menopause coach. After navigating chemical menopause and a hysterectomy, she became passionate about helping women and healthcare practitioners understand the often-overlooked musculoskeletal effects of perimenopause and menopause. She co-created two online, self-paced courses—The Comprehensive Guide to Perimenopause & Menopause for RMTs and The Comprehensive Guide to Perimenopause & Menopause for Healthcare Practitioners—which help providers support midlife women through a perimenopause-informed lens. Known for translating evidence-based research into engaging, relatable teaching, Tara empowers practitioners to bring clarity and confidence to perimenopause care. She lives in Whistler, BC, and is committed to helping women stay active, resilient, and in the game through midlife and beyond. Learn more about her work at perimenopausewhisperer
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FeistyFest Info: https://www.wetravel.com/trips/feistyfest-feisty-media-1943243299#about-this-trip
Women's Mechanic Camp in Tucson: https://www.wetravel.com/trips/women-s-bike-mechanic-camp-tucson-az-feisty-media-24985624#about-this-trip
Courses and Coaching: https://feisty.learnworlds.com/
Sign up for our FREE Feisty 40+ newsletter: https://feisty.co/feisty-40/
Follow Us on Instagram:
Feisty Menopause: @feistymenopause
Hit Play Not Pause Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/807943973376099
Support our Partners:
Midi Health: You Deserve to Feel Great. Book your virtual visit today at https://www.joinmidi.com/
Previnex: Get 20% off your order with code FEISTYBRAIN at https://www.previnex.com/
Wahoo: Use the code FEISTY2026 to get a free Headwind Smart Fan (value $300) with the purchase of a Wahoo KICKR RUN at https://shorturl.at/WVhdr
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About Hit Play Not Pause
Perimenopause and menopause hit active women differently. We have a different lifestyle and different goals. And we know our bodies. Whether you run and hike or do CrossFit and ski (or a little of everything!), you’ve had a way of eating and exercising that worked…until the menopause transition, when it all goes out the window as body composition changes, fatigue, body aches, sleepless nights, hot flashes, brain fog, mood swings, and low mojo blindside you out of the blue—despite doing everything right. Your doctor may (or may not) help with hormone replacement therapy. But what about all the active stuff you love? You’re already exercising and eating well. What you want is to feel and perform like you used to. That doesn’t mean fasting, swearing off carbs for life, or just slowing down. It means adjusting your nutrition, training, recovery, and mindset to work with your changing physiology as you hit this phase of life. And we’re here for it. At Hit Play Not Pause, we know the potential of women in their 40s, 50s, 60s, and beyond, because we talk to elite athletes and everyday active women who are still hitting personal bests along with world-renowned sports dietitians, researchers, medical and menopause specialists to help you understand what’s happening under the hood during the menopause transition and more importantly, what you can do about it—from hormone therapy to heavy lifting and everything in between—to feel and perform your best. Host Selene Yeager is a health and science journalist with 30 years’ experience and more than two dozen books to her name. She also lives an active life as a former Ironman triathlete and professional mountain bike racer who still rides, runs, paddles, hikes, lifts, and through her work at Feisty Menopause helps others do the same.Podcast website
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