Welcome to the Hit Play Not Pause Podcast, a Feisty Menopause podcast for active, performance-minded menopausal women who aren't willing to put their best years... More
EducationHealth & FitnessMental Health
Welcome to the Hit Play Not Pause Podcast, a Feisty Menopause podcast for active, performance-minded menopausal women who aren’t willing to put their best years... More

  • Breathe Your Way to Better Menopausal Health with Jill Miller
    Remember being told you should start dieting if you could “pinch an inch” around your midsection? (Thanks Special K cereal ads…) Growing up, our bellies were often made a point of shame as they were poked, pinched, and otherwise derided. For many, that shame gets deeper in the menopause transition. That urge to suck it in and suck it up when our body image suffers has damaged more than our psyches (though that’s bad enough!). It’s damaged our relationship with our bodies–and even our breath, which is not only the very essence of life, but also one of our greatest tools for relaxation and recovery, and for helping manage the challenges of menopause. This week, we sit down with Jill Miller, author of Body by Breath and go deep into the power of breath, the emotional and physical (hello, tight muscles) factors that can constrict our breathing, and, of course, how we can fully access our breath to optimize our health and performance. Jill Miller, C-IAYT, ERYT, is the co-founder of Tune Up Fitness Worldwide and creator of the self-care fitness formats Yoga Tune Up® and The Roll Model® Method. With more than 30 years of study in anatomy and movement, she is a pioneer in forging relevant links between the worlds of fitness, yoga, massage, athletics, and pain management. She has trained thousands of movement educators, clinicians, and manual therapists to incorporate her paradigm-shifting self-care fitness programming into athletic and medical facility programs internationally. As the creator of some of the world’s best mobility tools, she has crafted original programs for 24 Hour Fitness, Equinox, YogaWorks, and numerous professional sports teams. She and her team of 500+ trainers help you to live better in your body with an emphasis on proprioception, mobility, breath mechanics, and recovery. You can learn more about her, her books, and her work at tuneupfitness.comResources: Body by Breath book hereCoregeous (and other self-massage balls) hereFollow Us on Instagram:Feisty Menopause: @feistymenopause Feisty Media: @feisty_media Selene: @fitchick3 Subscribe to the weekly Feisty Menopause blog: https://www.feistymenopause.com/feistyinbox Hit Play Not Pause Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/807943973376099 Join Level Up - Our Community for Active Women Navigating the Menopause TransitionJoin: https://www.feistymenopause.com/monthly-membership-1 Leave your questions for Selene:https://www.speakpipe.com/hitplay Get the Free Feisty Women's Guide to Lifting Heavy Sh*t:https://www.feistymenopause.com/liftheavy Support our Partners:The Amino Co: Shop Feisty's Favorite 100% Science-Backed Amino Acid Supplements. Enter code HITPLAY at Aminoco.com/HITPLAY to Save 30% + receive a FREE gift for new purchasers! Use code FEISTY15 for 15% off your first order at https://velorosacycling.com Previnex: Get 15% off your first order with code HITPLAY at https://www.previnex.com/ Bonafide: 20% off your first purchase when you subscribe to any product with code HITPLAY at hellobonafide.com/hitplay That's It.: Receive 20% off your order with the code PLAY20 at thatsitfruit.com
    5/3/2023
    1:15:25
  • Just Keep Swimming with Sarah Thomas
    When life gets hard, many of us channel our inner Dory, put our heads down, and “Just keep swimming.” Nobody, but nobody, embodies this ethos more than this week’s guest ultraendurance swimmer Sarah Thomas. In Sarah’s 40 years on this planet, she has endured chemo, radiation, and surgery for aggressive breast cancer, a traumatic ectopic pregnancy, and the challenges of cancer-related medical menopause. She has also smashed preconceived notions of what is possible, becoming the first person to complete a four-way crossing of the English Channel in 54 hours and 10 minutes just one year after completing her cancer treatments. We talk all about her journey through the difficult, murky waters of medical menopause and her ability to literally swim for days despite the challenges and adversity she’s faced in her life.Sarah Thomas is an ultra-marathon swimmer who holds the current world record for the longest continuous (unassisted, non-wetsuit) swim done in current-neutral conditions. That record-breaking swim covered 104.6 miles over 67 hours and was completed in Lake Champlain (USA) in August of 2017. Shortly after completing this swim, Sarah, then 35, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer that demanded equally aggressive treatments. Through it all, Sarah never gave up on her dream of doing a swim that most people thought was impossible, a four-way crossing of the English Channel, which she completed one year after finishing cancer treatments. Recently, Sarah became the first person in history to complete a two-way crossing of the North Channel, 21 hours and 46 minutes in freezing water, peppered with giant jellyfish. You can learn more about her and follow her blog at sarahthomasswims.com.Follow Us on Instagram:Feisty Menopause: @feistymenopause Feisty Media: @feisty_media Selene: @fitchick3 Subscribe to the weekly Feisty Menopause blog: https://www.feistymenopause.com/feistyinbox Hit Play Not Pause Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/807943973376099 Join Level Up - Our Community for Active Women Navigating the Menopause TransitionJoin: https://www.feistymenopause.com/monthly-membership-1 Leave your questions for Selene:https://www.speakpipe.com/hitplay Get the Free Feisty Women's Guide to Lifting Heavy Sh*t:https://www.feistymenopause.com/liftheavy Support our Partners:The Amino Co: Shop Feisty's Favorite 100% Science-Backed Amino Acid Supplements. Enter code HITPLAY at Aminoco.com/HITPLAY to Save 30% + receive a FREE gift for new purchasers! Use code FEISTY15 for 15% off your first order at https://velorosacycling.com Previnex: Get 15% off your first order with code HITPLAY at https://www.previnex.com/ Bonafide: 20% off your first purchase when you subscribe to any product with code HITPLAY at hellobonafide.com/hitplay That's It.: Receive 20% off your order with the code PLAY20 at thatsitfruit.com
    4/26/2023
    1:09:26
  • Hormone Therapy: Where We Are & Where We’re Going with Carla DiGirolamo, MD, PhD
    Now that menopause is mainstream news, interest in hormone therapy is exploding. And so is the confusion and controversy surrounding it, as menopausal hormone therapy (aka hormone replacement therapy), which is undeniably a game changer for millions, has also become a massive business. Some practitioners are reportedly prescribing “megadoses” of estrogen–in some cases twice or even 3 or 4 times the maximum licensed dose, causing myriad medical societies to sound the alarm. Meanwhile, researchers are working overtime to catch up to provide clarity on what hormone therapy does, what it doesn’t do, who it benefits most, and for how long. This week we dig into it all with our favorite hormone doc, Dr. Carla DiGirolamo. Carla DiGirolamo, MD, PhD, is a Double Board Certified Reproductive Endocrinologist and Obstetrician/Gynecologist specializing in infertility and menopausal medicine. She is also a Crossfit Level 1 trainer, Certified Nutrition Coach, and member of CrossFit Health. She is a MedFit Care provider and provides weekly workouts and medical updates at her Substack Athletic Aging. She has most recently become an Endocrine Consultant for Wild Health. Resources:The Daily Mail article on high doses of HRT here  The Joint BMS, FSRH, RCGP, RCOG, SFE and RCN Safety Alert here Support our Partners:The Amino Co: Shop Feisty's Favorite 100% Science-Backed Amino Acid Supplements. Enter code HITPLAY at Aminoco.com/HITPLAY to Save 30% + receive a FREE gift for new purchasers! Use code FEISTY15 for 15% off your first order at https://velorosacycling.com Previnex: Get 15% off your first order with code HITPLAY at https://www.previnex.com/ Bonafide: 20% off your first purchase when you subscribe to any product with code HITPLAY at hellobonafide.com/hitplay That's It.: Receive 20% off your order with the code PLAY20 at thatsitfruit.com Follow Us on Instagram:Feisty Menopause: @feistymenopause Feisty Media: @feisty_media Selene: @fitchick3 Subscribe to the weekly Feisty Menopause blog: https://www.feistymenopause.com/feistyinbox Hit Play Not Pause Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/807943973376099 Join Level Up - Our Community for Active Women Navigating the Menopause TransitionJoin: https://www.feistymenopause.com/monthly-membership-1 Leave your questions for Selene:https://www.speakpipe.com/hitplay Get the Free Feisty Women's Guide to Lifting Heavy Sh*t:https://www.feistymenopause.com/liftheavy
    4/19/2023
    1:03:27
  • Midlife, Menopause & Masturbation with Lou Featherstone
    Midlife and menopause can do a number on our sexual selves. Our bodies are changing. We can feel more anxious and less self-confident. After years of taking care of others, we can lose sight of ourselves. Sex might be the last thing on our minds. If that makes you sad, take heart. It doesn’t have to be that way. You can find body–and sexual–confidence with age. And it starts with self-love, which as this week’s guest Lou Featherstone explains doesn’t just mean a fuzzy appreciation of yourself. It means masturbation–literally getting back in touch with what makes you feel good sexually, which in turn can make you feel calmer, happier, and more self-confident. Plus, it’s good for vaginal health. Lou recently toured the US in a vintage Bluebird bus spreading sex positivity as well as busting myths about midlife and menopause along the way. We talk all about that journey and much more.Lou Featherstone is a 50-something mom on a mission to help women of all ages be completely confident in themselves, encouraging them to fall back in love with themselves and rediscover what it truly means to feel sexy, no matter their age. As the self-described founding member of the Zero F*cks Club, she is helping others grow old disgracefully! From drag shows to pole dancing, from radio shows to keynote speeches, she’s been showing others that menopause and aging aren't all doom and gloom. You can learn more about her and her work at www.luinluland.com/Follow Us on Instagram:Feisty Menopause: @feistymenopause Feisty Media: @feisty_media Selene: @fitchick3 Subscribe to the weekly Feisty Menopause blog: https://www.feistymenopause.com/feistyinbox Hit Play Not Pause Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/807943973376099 Join Level Up - Our Community for Active Women Navigating the Menopause TransitionJoin: https://www.feistymenopause.com/monthly-membership-1 Leave your questions for Selene:https://www.speakpipe.com/hitplay Get the Free Feisty Women's Guide to Lifting Heavy Sh*t:https://www.feistymenopause.com/liftheavy Support our Partners:The Amino Co: Shop Feisty's Favorite 100% Science-Backed Amino Acid Supplements. Enter code HITPLAY at Aminoco.com/HITPLAY to Save 30% + receive a FREE gift for new purchasers! Use code FEISTY15 for 15% off your first order at https://velorosacycling.com Previnex: Get 15% off your first order with code HITPLAY at https://www.previnex.com/ Bonafide: 20% off your first purchase when you subscribe to any product with code HITPLAY at hellobonafide.com/hitplay That's It.: Receive 20% off your order with the code PLAY20 at thatsitfruit.com
    4/12/2023
    1:07:10
  • Built to Move with Juliet Starrett
    What does it mean to be fit? Deadlifting your body weight? Running a 10K? Doing an Ironman? Most of our notions about fitness spotlight the big thing we want to do while glossing over all the smaller, equally important, but less “sexy” stuff like joint mobility, breathing practices, balance, and nutrition it takes to get you there strong and injury-free. Kind of like wanting to climb Mount Everest without spending any time at Base Camp. This week’s guest, Juliet Starrett, co-author of the new book Built to Move is all about the Base Camp, especially in midlife and menopause. We dive into Juliet’s personal story (including a hippo attack!) as well as the vital signs and foundations menopausal women need to tune into so they can be strong, able, and pain-free for the rest of their active lives.  Juliet Starrett is an entrepreneur, attorney, author, and podcaster. She is the former co-founder and CEO of San Francisco CrossFit, one of the first 50 CrossFit affiliates. Juliet is the co-author of the Wall Street Journal Bestseller, Deskbound and co-host of The Ready State Podcast. Before turning her attention to The Ready State and San Francisco CrossFit full time, Juliet was a professional whitewater paddler, winning 3 World Championship and 5 National titles. Her latest book, co-authored with her husband and mobility pioneer, Dr. Kelly Starrett is Built to Move: The Ten Essential Habits to Help You Move Freely and Live Fully. You can learn more about her, The Ready State, and Built to Move at thereadystate.com ResourcesBuilt to Move: thereadystate.com/product/built-to-move/Juliet’s blog on preparing for menopause: thereadystate.com/blogs/how-i-am-preparing-for-menopause/Follow Us on Instagram:Feisty Menopause: @feistymenopause Feisty Media: @feisty_media Selene: @fitchick3 Subscribe to the weekly Feisty Menopause blog: https://www.feistymenopause.com/feistyinbox Hit Play Not Pause Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/807943973376099 Join Level Up - Our Community for Active Women Navigating the Menopause TransitionJoin: https://www.feistymenopause.com/monthly-membership-1 Leave your questions for Selene:https://www.speakpipe.com/hitplay Get the Free Feisty Women's Guide to Lifting Heavy Sh*t:https://www.feistymenopause.com/liftheavy Support our Partners:The Amino Co: Shop Feisty's Favorite 100% Science-Backed Amino Acid Supplements. Enter code HITPLAY at Aminoco.com/HITPLAY to Save 30% + receive a FREE gift for new purchasers! Use code FEISTY15 for 15% off your first order at https://velorosacycling.com Previnex: Get 15% off your first order with code HITPLAY at https://www.previnex.com/ Bonafide: 20% off your first purchase when you subscribe to any product with code HITPLAY at hellobonafide.com/hitplay That's It.: Receive 20% off your order with the code PLAY20 at thatsitfruit.com
    4/5/2023
    1:08:58

About Hit Play Not Pause

Welcome to the Hit Play Not Pause Podcast, a Feisty Menopause podcast for active, performance-minded menopausal women who aren’t willing to put their best years behind them. It’s time to reimagine what you can accomplish as an active woman in your 40’s, 50’s and beyond. We talk about how to optimize your physiology, maintain your fitness, and harness your power in, through, and past the menopause transition. Come join the movement. Join host Selene Yeager for a no B-S podcast for women ready to live their feistiest lives.
