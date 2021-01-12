Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Bodies in the App
Listen to Bodies in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
Bodies

Bodies

Podcast Bodies
Podcast Bodies

Bodies

KCRW, Allison Behringer
add
Each episode of this documentary series begins with a medical mystery. Sometimes the sickness is in the body, and sometimes the sickness is in the system. Once ... More
Health & Fitness
Each episode of this documentary series begins with a medical mystery. Sometimes the sickness is in the body, and sometimes the sickness is in the system. Once ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 33
  • The Great Beyond
    Angelina Fanous has been living with ALS for nearly a decade. She is almost fully paralyzed and losing her ability to speak. As she prepares for death, she’s thinking about the story she’ll leave behind. Transcript at kcrw.com/bodies.
    5/3/2023
    29:01
  • Diverging
    No matter how hard producer Hannah Harris Green tried, there were certain areas of life where she found herself to be deficient. Until she realized that a diagnosis could help relieve her shame instead of adding to it. Transcript at kcrw.com/bodies. 
    4/26/2023
    34:46
  • Touch
    A vending machine ritual, a life-changing massage, a spiffy velvet outfit and a belly full of caterpillars. Four stories of touch. Transcript at kcrw.com/bodies. 
    4/19/2023
    27:15
  • Trailer: Season 4
    Sneak peek: Bodies, new season 4 is full of medical mysteries and self-discovery. New episodes coming April 19.
    4/5/2023
    1:41
  • Reading the Signs of your Body
    Growing up and going through puberty, the only thing many of us learned about the menstrual cycle was the period part. But there’s so much more to it. How charting the cycle’s fertile signs can be the basis for an effective method of contraception. And, how it saved a woman’s pregnancy. 
    12/1/2021
    29:35

More Health & Fitness podcasts

About Bodies

Each episode of this documentary series begins with a medical mystery. Sometimes the sickness is in the body, and sometimes the sickness is in the system. Once you peel back the layers, more questions emerge. Created by Allison Behringer and supported by KCRW.
Podcast website

Listen to Bodies, Ikayutet and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Bodies

Bodies

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Bodies: Podcasts in Family