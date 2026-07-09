Navigating the complex world of reproductive health can feel overwhelming, but you don't have to sort through the confusion alone. In this episode of the As a Woman podcast, Dr. Natalie Crawford and Emily Whitlock answer listener questions about secondary infertility, PMOS (formerly PCOS), endometriosis, ovarian reserve, fertility supplements, and treatment options like IUI and IVF. Together, they break down the science behind common fertility concerns, address persistent myths and misconceptions, and provide practical, evidence-based insights to help you better understand your body, your options, and your fertility journey.



What You’ll Learn:





The most frequently overlooked genetic blood work that could explain recurrent pregnancy loss and chemical pregnancies.





How a progressive inflammatory disruptor can silently trigger secondary infertility as you age.





The truth behind a massive social media myth regarding oral contraceptives and underlying ovarian function.





Why a specific non-medication supplement option is a game-changer for cellular health and insulin resistance.





The critical timeline rules and clinical nuances of utilizing a GLP-1 receptor agonist when planning a pregnancy.



Dr. Natalie Crawford, board-certified OB-GYN and REI, answers your fertility and reproductive health questions.





4:04 If someone conceived their first two children naturally but is now struggling to get pregnant, could a condition like endometriosis have developed later and be contributing to secondary infertility?





05:06 Why are so many women being diagnosed with PCOS today, and why does there seem to be so much confusion about how to diagnose and manage it? Can birth control cause PCOS to develop?





8:32 Are there different stages or levels of PCOS, similar to how endometriosis is staged, or is PCOS simply a diagnosis you either have or do not have?





10:15 Prenatals contain nutrients like folic acid and choline that are considered critical for fetal development. If they are so important, why are these supplements not routinely prescribed during pregnancy?





12:05 A 34-year-old with diminished ovarian reserve but a normal antral follicle count is considering treatment. How many IUI cycles would you typically recommend before moving to IVF?





13:26 Who is considered a good candidate for IUI, and what factors help determine whether IUI is likely to be successful?





14:24 If a partner has excellent sperm parameters, does IUI still offer meaningful benefit, or are there situations where it may not be worth pursuing?





16:12 What are your thoughts on using myo-inositol or D-chiro-inositol to support fertility? If recommended, where do they fit into a supplement regimen?





19:43 Can myo-inositol or D-chiro-inositol be taken alongside a prenatal vitamin? If someone becomes pregnant while taking myo-inositol or D-chiro-inositol, should they continue or stop supplementation?





Can GLP-1 medications help improve symptoms associated with PCOS? And is difficulty losing weight or unexplained weight gain considered a symptom of PCOS?





22:12 For someone who has successfully lost weight, whether through lifestyle changes, medication, or both, what strategies are most effective for maintaining that weight loss long term?



Host Resources:





Order The Fertility Formula! ⁠https://www.nataliecrawfordmd.com/book⁠





Newsletter: nataliecrawfordmd.com/newsletter





Instagram: @nataliecrawfordmd





Youtube Channel: Natalie Crawford MD





Interested in becoming a patient?: Fora Fertility





Earn FREE CE/CME: Learn at Pinnacle App



This episode is brought to you by The Pinnacle Podcast Network.

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