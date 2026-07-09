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As a Woman

Natalie Crawford, MD
Health & WellnessMedicine
As a Woman
Latest episode

359 episodes

  • As a Woman

    What Pregnancy Reveals About Your Hormonal Future with Dr. Amanda Horton

    07/07/2026 | 44 mins.
    Host Dr. Natalie Crawford sits down with Double Board certified maternal-fetal medicine specialist Dr. Amanda Horton to unpack the hidden biological reality behind pregnancy complications. This episode cuts through the standard postpartum noise to explore how conditions like preeclampsia and gestational diabetes act as critical indicators for a woman's future health. By framing pregnancy as the ultimate physiological stress test, the conversation reveals why these nine months provide a vital window into long-term cardiovascular and metabolic wellness. It is a direct, eye-opening discussion on why the medical system’s failure to connect these dots is one of the most consequential gaps in women’s healthcare, and how you can advocate for your own future history.

    What You’ll Learn:


    The hidden physiological stress test that unmasks underlying vascular and metabolic vulnerabilities before they manifest later in life.


    How a specific plumbing problem in the placenta triggers systemic high-pressure signals that permanently alter cardiovascular health.


    The critical timeline for postpartum preeclampsia risk that catches new parents off guard after they leave the hospital.


    Why a routine first-trimester clinical reading can mask pre-existing essential hypertension and cause missed opportunities for medical intervention.


    The specific hormonal mechanism produced by the placenta that dictates insulin resistance and elevates long-term type two diabetes risk.

    TIMESTAMPS:

    00:00 – How pregnancy acts as a full body “stress test” and window into future health

    08:21 – What pregnancy related high blood pressure can reveal about long term heart and blood vessel health

    18:30 – How gestational diabetes, baby growth, and timing of birth offer clues about metabolic and vascular health

    33:05 – Why birth complications like heavy bleeding or placenta problems matter for future fertility and pregnancies

    38:46 – The importance of postpartum follow up and preconception visits to turn pregnancy history into a health roadmap

    Guest Resources:


    Instagram: @amandahortonmd

    Host Resources:


    Order The Fertility Formula! ⁠https://www.nataliecrawfordmd.com/book⁠


    Newsletter: nataliecrawfordmd.com/newsletter


    Instagram: @nataliecrawfordmd


    Youtube Channel: Natalie Crawford MD


    Interested in becoming a patient?: Fora Fertility


    Earn FREE CE/CME: Learn at Pinnacle App

    This episode is brought to you by The Pinnacle Podcast Network. 
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • As a Woman

    Sperm Health and Male Fertility

    06/30/2026 | 32 mins.
    If you have ever assumed that navigating fertility is a journey meant solely for the female body, this conversation is here to completely change your perspective. Host Dr. Natalie Crawford breaks down the stark biological reality of male reproductive health, focusing on why waiting a full year before checking a semen analysis is a massive, time-wasting mistake for hopeful couples. By pulling back the curtain on what actually happens in the embryology lab, this episode highlights the deep connection between everyday lifestyle choices and the genetic integrity of sperm. Ultimately, it emphasizes that a successful pregnancy requires an absolute "army of sperm" and shifts the narrative toward proactive, mutual preparation well before entering the conception window.

    What You’ll Learn:


    The Myth of the Single Cell: Why the common phrase "it just takes one" is a dangerous misconception for natural conception and the mechanical reason an egg requires a massive collective effort to crack open.


    The Calculated Total Motile Sperm Threshold: How multiplying specific volume and movement parameters dictates your eligibility for an IUI, and why dropping "injured players" on the 50-yard line rarely bypasses structural damage.


    The Day Three Embryonic Halt: The specific genetic window inside the IVF lab where an unaddressed DNA fragmentation issue causes development to completely stall out as the paternal genome takes over.


    The Tingly Shampoo Interruption: How common personal care ingredients hidden in daily routines mimic female hormones, risking physical changes like gynecomastia and suppressed testosterone production.


    The Invisible Lab Consequences of Cannabis: Why a standard semen analysis can look completely normal on paper while active toxic exposure is simultaneously driving up partner miscarriage rates behind the scenes.

    Topics covered in this episode include: sperm production and how it’s made, semen analysis and what it shows, hormones and medical issues affecting sperm, lifestyle and environmental impacts on sperm, when to use IUI versus IVF, advanced sperm testing and procedures, practical sperm health recommendations

    00:00 sperm production and how sperm is made

    03:35 hormones, testosterone, and what semen analysis can reveal

    11:25 semen analysis details: count, volume, movement, and shape

    14:59 lifestyle and environmental factors that impact sperm

    18:51 when IUI helps, when IVF is needed, and why “it just takes one sperm” is misleading

    22:35 advanced sperm testing (DNA fragmentation) and testicular sperm extraction

    26:42 practical recommendations to support sperm health and next steps for testing

    Host Resources:


    Order The Fertility Formula! ⁠https://www.nataliecrawfordmd.com/book⁠


    Newsletter: nataliecrawfordmd.com/newsletter


    Instagram: @nataliecrawfordmd


    Youtube Channel: Natalie Crawford MD


    Interested in becoming a patient?: Fora Fertility


    Earn FREE CE/CME: Learn at Pinnacle App

    This episode is brought to you by The Pinnacle Podcast Network.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • As a Woman

    What Nobody Tells You About Bringing Home a Newborn with Dr. Ari Brown

    06/23/2026 | 53 mins.
    Bringing home a newborn can feel like stepping into a world you are completely unprepared for, whether your road to parenthood was seamless or shaped by years of fertility treatments. In this episode, host Dr. Natalie Crawford sits down with board-certified pediatrician Dr. Ari Brown, author of Baby 411, to dismantle the steep learning curve and massive knowledge gap that hits the moment you leave the hospital. They open up about the raw, humbling realities of the postpartum period, the exhaustion of early feeding hurdles, and why even medical professionals find themselves completely overwhelmed by a new baby. This conversation is all about replacing midnight panic with evidence-based confidence so you can navigate the early weeks of parenthood without losing your mind.

    What You’ll Learn:


    The unexpected hourly timeline that triggers a sudden behavioral shift in your newborn's appetite right after leaving the hospital.


    A specific mathematical benchmark for infant weight loss that dictates when parental instincts must shift to medical intervention.


    The biological explanation behind why your four-month-old is suddenly awake all night and how to decode their new environmental expectations.


    A critical, time-sensitive boundary for infant swaddling and the hidden safety risks associated with modern sleep gadgets.


    The exact physical markers of respiratory distress and inconsolable irritability that mean it's time to bypass Google and call your pediatrician.

    Topics covered in this episode include: early parenthood expectations, preparing for newborn care and choosing a pediatrician, newborn feeding and weight loss, newborn sleep and routines, reflux and colic, safe sleep and when to call the pediatrician

    00:00 – early parenthood expectations

    03:00 – preparing for newborn care and choosing a pediatrician

    11:30 – newborn feeding and weight loss

    30:40 – reflux and colic

    35:20 – newborn sleep and routines

    42:20 – safe sleep and when to call the pediatrician

    Guest Resources:


    Website: https://www.draribrown.com/


    Instagram: @aribrownmd 


    Books: https://www.draribrown.com/books/

    Host Resources:


    Order The Fertility Formula! ⁠https://www.nataliecrawfordmd.com/book⁠


    Newsletter: nataliecrawfordmd.com/newsletter


    Instagram: @nataliecrawfordmd


    Youtube Channel: Natalie Crawford MD


    Interested in becoming a patient?: Fora Fertility


    Earn FREE CE/CME: Learn at Pinnacle App

    This episode is brought to you by The Pinnacle Podcast Network. 
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • As a Woman

    Fertility Q&A: PMOS (Formerly PCOS), Endometriosis, IUI vs IVF & More

    06/16/2026 | 25 mins.
    Navigating the complex world of reproductive health can feel overwhelming, but you don't have to sort through the confusion alone. In this episode of the As a Woman podcast, Dr. Natalie Crawford and Emily Whitlock answer listener questions about secondary infertility, PMOS (formerly PCOS), endometriosis, ovarian reserve, fertility supplements, and treatment options like IUI and IVF. Together, they break down the science behind common fertility concerns, address persistent myths and misconceptions, and provide practical, evidence-based insights to help you better understand your body, your options, and your fertility journey.

    What You’ll Learn:


    The most frequently overlooked genetic blood work that could explain recurrent pregnancy loss and chemical pregnancies.


    How a progressive inflammatory disruptor can silently trigger secondary infertility as you age.


    The truth behind a massive social media myth regarding oral contraceptives and underlying ovarian function.


    Why a specific non-medication supplement option is a game-changer for cellular health and insulin resistance.


    The critical timeline rules and clinical nuances of utilizing a GLP-1 receptor agonist when planning a pregnancy.

    Dr. Natalie Crawford, board-certified OB-GYN and REI, answers your fertility and reproductive health questions.


    4:04 If someone conceived their first two children naturally but is now struggling to get pregnant, could a condition like endometriosis have developed later and be contributing to secondary infertility?


    05:06 Why are so many women being diagnosed with PCOS today, and why does there seem to be so much confusion about how to diagnose and manage it? Can birth control cause PCOS to develop?


    8:32 Are there different stages or levels of PCOS, similar to how endometriosis is staged, or is PCOS simply a diagnosis you either have or do not have?


    10:15 Prenatals contain nutrients like folic acid and choline that are considered critical for fetal development. If they are so important, why are these supplements not routinely prescribed during pregnancy?


    12:05 A 34-year-old with diminished ovarian reserve but a normal antral follicle count is considering treatment. How many IUI cycles would you typically recommend before moving to IVF?


    13:26 Who is considered a good candidate for IUI, and what factors help determine whether IUI is likely to be successful?


    14:24 If a partner has excellent sperm parameters, does IUI still offer meaningful benefit, or are there situations where it may not be worth pursuing?


    16:12 What are your thoughts on using myo-inositol or D-chiro-inositol to support fertility? If recommended, where do they fit into a supplement regimen?


    19:43 Can myo-inositol or D-chiro-inositol be taken alongside a prenatal vitamin? If someone becomes pregnant while taking myo-inositol or D-chiro-inositol, should they continue or stop supplementation?


    Can GLP-1 medications help improve symptoms associated with PCOS? And is difficulty losing weight or unexplained weight gain considered a symptom of PCOS?


    22:12 For someone who has successfully lost weight, whether through lifestyle changes, medication, or both, what strategies are most effective for maintaining that weight loss long term?

    Host Resources:


    Order The Fertility Formula! ⁠https://www.nataliecrawfordmd.com/book⁠


    Newsletter: nataliecrawfordmd.com/newsletter


    Instagram: @nataliecrawfordmd


    Youtube Channel: Natalie Crawford MD


    Interested in becoming a patient?: Fora Fertility


    Earn FREE CE/CME: Learn at Pinnacle App

    This episode is brought to you by The Pinnacle Podcast Network. 
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • As a Woman

    Sleep and Fertility: How Rest Shapes Your Reproductive Health

    06/09/2026 | 25 mins.
    Welcome back to the As a Woman podcast, where host Dr. Natalie Crawford dives deep into a fundamental health pillar that many of us are guilty of sacrificing: sleep. In this episode, Dr. Crawford is joined by her own clinical experience to unpack the direct, profound connection between the hours you spend in bed and your body's ability to regulate hormones and optimize fertility. By shifting the perspective from viewing sleep as a luxury to treating it as a critical medical intervention, this conversation serves as an essential guide for anyone looking to naturally lower inflammation and reclaim their reproductive well-being.

    What You’ll Learn:


    The silent internal communication breakdown between your brain and your ovaries that occurs when your nightly rest drops below a critical threshold.


    How a specific daily hormonal tug-of-war directly impacts your natural circadian rhythm and stalls the release of essential antioxidants.


    The surprising role of acute inflammation in reproductive pathways and why standard over-the-counter remedies might actually hinder your cycle goals.


    How everyday predictability and minimizing sleep variability serve as a major, controllable variable for accelerating your timeline to conception.


    Why reproductive wellness is ultimately a team sport, detailing how a partner's late-night habits can inherently lower overall pregnancy rates.

    Host Resources:


    Order The Fertility Formula! ⁠https://www.nataliecrawfordmd.com/book⁠


    Newsletter: nataliecrawfordmd.com/newsletter


    Instagram: @nataliecrawfordmd


    Youtube Channel: Natalie Crawford MD


    Interested in becoming a patient?: Fora Fertility


    Earn FREE CE/CME: Learn at Pinnacle App

    This episode is brought to you by The Pinnacle Podcast Network. 
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About As a Woman
The Fertility, Hormones, and Health Podcast with Dr. Natalie Crawford Navigating your hormones shouldn’t feel like guesswork. Hosted by double board-certified fertility physician Dr. Natalie Crawford, this podcast cuts through the noise to bring you science-backed insights on fertility, hormone health, and reproductive wellness without the overwhelm. Whether you're trying to conceive, managing a diagnosis like PCOS or endometriosis, or simply want to understand your cycle and feel better in your body, you're in the right place. From IVF to perimenopause, egg quality to inflammation, each episode delivers real education and actionable tools plus expert interviews and powerful patient stories. This is your trusted resource for the truth about your body and your roadmap to feeling empowered in your health as a woman. Any and all guest statements and opinions are a reflection of their own experience and do not reflect the views or opinions of Natalie Crawford MD, As a Woman Podcast, or Pinnacle Podcast Network.
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Health & WellnessMedicine

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