Actor Ethan Suplee was an aspiring plus size model long before it became trendy and now sets out to examine our current obesity crisis. On American Glutton, he’... More
Corey Calliet: Celebrity Trainer, Body Transformation Specialist, Motivational Speaker, and Actor
Ethan is joined by Corey Calliet who has nearly 20 years of experience in sculpting and transforming physiques. Corey's cutting-edge training style, known as "The Calliet Way," pulls from athletic strength and conditioning techniques and professional bodybuilding fundamentals.
Jesse Wolfe joins Ethan on this week's episode of the American Glutton podcast. Jesse is a serial entrepreneur, founder, builder, and investor. Jesse and his product, O'Dang Hummus, were featured on Shark Tank, which helped Jesse propel the company to retail success in all 50 states. Jesse now enjoys working with start ups and early-stage ventures, helping entrepreneurs chase their dreams and change the world.
5/15/2023
1:20:13
Darin Olien: New York Times Best Selling Author, Wellness Expert
Today Ethan welcomes NYT Best Selling Author, and cohost with Zac Efron of the hit Netflix series Down to Earth, Darin Olien. In his new book, "The Toxic Products and Harmful Habits That Are Making You Sick―and the Simple Changes That Will Save Your Health" Darin gives his personal story and offers invaluable advice for addressing the health of our bodies and the health of the planet by identifying common products and behaviors that are harmful and providing alternatives that are non-toxic and life-enhancing.
5/8/2023
1:07:41
Patrick Renna: Actor, Producer
On this episode of American Glutton, Patrick and Ethan talk about the many things they have in common, what is working for them currently and all the things they did before to lose weight and get healthy.
5/1/2023
44:50
George "Tuco" Tokkos: MMA Fighter
George "Tuco" Tokkos gives Ethan his tips for cutting weight, hydration, and training.
