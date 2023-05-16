Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Commune Podcast is where we explore the ideas and practices that help us live healthy, connected, purpose-filled lives. Each week host Jeff Krasno speaks wi... More
Health & FitnessSociety & Culture
The Commune Podcast is where we explore the ideas and practices that help us live healthy, connected, purpose-filled lives. Each week host Jeff Krasno speaks wi... More

  • 405. Ayurvedic Nutrition with Nidhi Pandya, Day 1: Tuning In
    Welcome to Day 1 of Nidhi Pandya’s Commune course Ayurvedic Nutrition. In this course, you’ll discover the key elements of living well through the lens of both Ayurveda and your own personal health values. You will learn how to better time your meals and strengthen digestion, and explore the connection between what you eat and how you feel. In Day 1 -- Tuning In – Nidhi reveals how to tune in to your own cycles. You’ll learn how to use the principles of Ayurveda to bring the focus back to you so you can make more intuitive and informed health decisions. We are releasing Days 1 through 5 of Nidhi Pandya’s Commune program here on the podcast. You can watch the full 10-day video course, including 10 core lessons plus a downloadable workbook, with a free trial of Commune Membership. Visit onecommune.com/trial to get started. This podcast is supported by: BetterHelp BetterHelp offers convenient online therapy on your schedule. It’s the same professional service you’d get from an in-person therapist, but with the option to communicate when and how you want – by chat, phone, or video call. Start on your own journey of self-discovery, with BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/commune to get 20% off your first month of online therapy. Timeline Nutrition Timeline Nutrition is pioneering a new approach to longevity, one that stands on a decade of scientific discovery to unlock the power within your cells. Your body is an energy generating machine, Timeline makes it more powerful. Use code commune to get 10% off at timelinenutrition.com/commune Kyolic Prevention is the best way to protect your heart health. In addition to maintaining a healthy diet,exercise and good sleep patterns, you can include one of the best-researched natural herbal supplements to your routine, Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract. Request a sample at Kyolic.com/sample-request . Use promo code “Commune”.
    5/29/2023
    34:51
  • 404. Eat Algae to Feel Better with Catharine Arnston
    Catherine Arnston is the founder of ENERGYbits plant-based tablets, who has a contagious passion for Algae. We explore how it was among the first lifeforms on Earth, paving the way for our existence, and is one of the most nutrient-dense foods available. You’ll learn how adding algae to your diet can transform your health. In this episode we cover: 0:04:23 – What is Algae 0:06:01 – Spirulina 0:20:40 – Amino Acids 0:24:33 – Omega-3's 0:33:14 – Environmental Sustainability 0:34:47 – Carbon Sequestration 0:36:17 – Chlorella 0:42:39 – Glyphosate 0:43:38 – Glutathione 0:50:50 – Mitochondria 1:00:25 – Free Radicals 1:03:24 – Antioxidants 1:16:47 – Energy Bits Learn more about Commune and check out all our health, nutrition, and functional medicine courses free for 14 days at onecommune.com/trial This podcast is supported by: ENERGYbits® spirulina tablets energize without compromise. These nutrient-dense, antioxidant-rich, high-protein tablets are “bits of food” that satisfy hunger and fuel your brain, body and mitochondria without chemicals, caffeine, carbs or sugar. Learn more or purchase yours at www.energybits.com Use promo code COMMUNE to receive 20% OFF your entire purchase. HVMN A clean energy boost without sugar or caffeine. One shot will help you feel clear, focused, and ready to take on the day. When you’re low on fuel, Ketone-IQ™ is your secret weapon. 20% OFF HVMN promo code: COMMUNE https://hvmn.com/COMMUNE BetterHelp BetterHelp offers convenient online therapy on your schedule. It’s the same professional service you’d get from an in-person therapist, but with the option to communicate when and how you want – by chat, phone, or video call. Start on your own journey of self-discovery, with BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/commune to get 20% off your first month of online therapy. Apollo Neuro The Apollo™ wearable uses scientifically-backed touch therapy to rebalance your nervous system and support your circadian rhythm. Sleep better, feel calmer, find focus, and get energized with this groundbreaking new wearable. SPECIAL OFFER FOR FRIENDS OF COMMUNE: Try the Apollo wearable today and get $40 off your purchase at apolloneuro.com/commune Timeline Nutrition Timeline Nutrition is pioneering a new approach to longevity, one that stands on a decade of scientific discovery to unlock the power within your cells. Your body is an energy generating machine, Timeline makes it more powerful. Use code commune to get 10% off at timelinenutrition.com/commune
    5/25/2023
    1:21:40
  • Dealing with Conflict with Marianne Williamson
    Today's episode is an excerpt from spiritual leader and US Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson’s Commune workshop titled Spiritual Makeover. In this session, a workshop participant asks Marianne a question about a difficult family situation and Marianne offers guidance on how to lovingly deal with conflict. You can watch the first session of Marianne’s workshop for free, just go to at onecommune.com/spiritual . You can learn more about Commune at onecommune.com . And connect with us on Instagram at @onecommune. This podcast is supported by: Timeline Nutrition Timeline Nutrition is pioneering a new approach to longevity, one that stands on a decade of scientific discovery to unlock the power within your cells. Your body is an energy generating machine, Timeline makes it more powerful. Use code commune to get 10% off at timelinenutrition.com/commune.
    5/23/2023
    15:12
  • Metabolism and Ketones Explained with Latt Mansor, Ph.D.
    In today’s interview we go deep into the topic of metabolism with Latt Mansor, Ph.D. We explore the principal hormones related to metabolism, the relationship between Alzheimer’s and insulin resistance, and the mechanism and protocol of the ketogenic diet. You’ll learn why ketones are the body’s preferred fuel, and how you can supplement to enhance your performance and learning.  In this episode we cover: 0:10:23 – Definition of Metabolism 0:11:21 – Metabolic Flexibility 0:15:49 – Insulin 0:21:09 – Glucose 0:24:42 – Triglycerides 0:28:07 – Mitochondria 0:29:09 – Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) 0:31:37 – Low Glucose States 0:36:33 – Lipolysis 0:39:09 – Ketones 0:51:17 – Longevity 0:58:49 – Alzheimer's 1:04:11 – Exogenous ketones 1:09:56 – Ketone-IQ Learn more about Commune and check out all our health, nutrition, and functional medicine courses free for 14 days at onecommune.com/trial  This podcast is supported by: HVMN A clean energy boost without sugar or caffeine. One shot will help you feel clear, focused, and ready to take on the day. When you’re low on fuel, Ketone-IQ™ is your secret weapon. 20% OFF HVMN promo code: COMMUNE https://hvmn.com/COMMUNE BiOptimizers  Magnesium Breakthrough is the ultimate magnesium supplement that offers the full spectrum of all seven types of magnesium, specially formulated to reach every tissue in your body for maximum health benefits.This one-of-a-kind product is designed to reverse low levels of magnesium, which could be causing a multitude of health problems.This means that this supplement acts like a brake on your body's nervous system, helping to calm and soothe, promoting a better quality of life. Visit magbreakthrough.com/onecommune and get 10% off on Magnesium Breakthrough with code onecommune BetterHelp BetterHelp offers convenient online therapy on your schedule. It’s the same professional service you’d get from an in-person therapist, but with the option to communicate when and how you want – by chat, phone, or video call. Start on your own journey of self-discovery, with BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/commune to get 20% off your first month of online therapy.  Kyolic  Prevention is the best way to protect your heart health. In addition to maintaining a healthy diet,exercise and good sleep patterns, you can include one of the best-researched natural herbal supplements to your routine, Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract. Request a sample at Kyolic.com/sample-request. Use promo code “Commune”. Thrive Market Join Thrive Market today and get a FREE $80 in free groceries when you go to thrivemarket.com/commune LivOn Labs Discover why Jeff Krasno, Schuyler Grant, and people who know wellness are ditching pills, powders, and gummies for this powerful, nutrient-packed goo. GET FREE SAMPLES WITH ANY PURCHASE  livonlabs.com/commune
    5/18/2023
    1:27:47
  • I Want to Be Famous with Byron Katie
    Today's episode is an excerpt from the Commune course, The Work of Byron Katie. In this session, Will questions his impulse that to be successful in life he must amass a large audience and experience fame. Katie walks Will through his feelings, using gentle inquiry to guide him toward clarity and away from the contradicotry thought patterns that are causing him suffering. You watch this full course for free – including access to the worksheets – with a 14-day free trial of Commune Membership. Just go to onecommune.com/trial. You can learn more about Commune at onecommune.com. And connect with us on Instagram at @onecommune. This podcast is supported by: BetterHelp BetterHelp offers convenient online therapy on your schedule. It’s the same professional service you’d get from an in-person therapist, but with the option to communicate when and how you want – by chat, phone, or video call. Start on your own journey of self-discovery, with BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/commune to get 20% off your first month of online therapy.
    5/16/2023
    43:22

The Commune Podcast is where we explore the ideas and practices that help us live healthy, connected, purpose-filled lives. Each week host Jeff Krasno speaks with teachers, spiritual leaders, doctors, and storytellers on topics related to personal and societal well-being — from nutrition and integrative medicine to spirituality and personal growth to environmental regeneration and civic engagement.  In addition to being a podcast, Commune is also an online course platform with more than 100 full-length video courses with top teachers such as Deepak Chopra, Marianne Williamson, Dr. Mark Hyman, Adriene Mishler, and many others. Learn more at onecommune.com.
