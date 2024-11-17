ConverSayShons Wit My Black Self: Colloquialism Professionally Matters!

Send us a textSometimes you have to be quiet to hear and listen to what you have to say. Learning and knowing when to talk and when to listen is a skill that a lot of people are missing! This skill requires being in-tuned with your thoughts and emotions. It requires growth and maturity to make wise decisions regarding what works for the good of your life, rather than becoming easily triggered and allowing the emotional side of you to make decisions for you. Listening to what you have to say allows you to hear, feel, and develop a healthy relationship with YOUrself and others.#arelationshipwithGodis1standforemostSupport the show
--------
6:29
Nega-Bye PopUp Shot: Apples,Trees, & Roots!
Send us a textThe older I get, the more I learn about the truth and lies associated with memory, specifically Selective Memory. It affects us all at some time or another, and for one reason/benefit or another. For some people, it intentionally supports them appearing to be dumbfounded as if they don’t know, don't remember, never knew, and/or don't have a clue. It helps some people appear right when wrong, and positive or not so bad when really negative. Nevertheless, we need to be reminded of some things, sometimes, so that our memories can serve us, our children, their children, and the people we love and care about a better living.#ironsharpenethiron #proverbs27:17 #genealogy #familypathology #breakthecycle #govoteandmakeadifferenceSupport the show
--------
7:11
Déjà & Vu!
Send us a textOctober is Domestic Violence awareness month! It's the time of the year when there's a specfic focus placed on the "loop of abuse" that's Déjà & Vu-ish!An important mental note that is underemphasized, underestimated, and is not highlighted as much as it should be regards the fact that: DV abuse does not discriminate against gender, culture, religion, age, etc., and neither does mental illness. #dvawarenessmattersforallpeopleinallplaces Support the show
--------
4:18
Nega-Bye PopUp Shot: Who Threw That Stone?
Send us a text"Don't allow your mental well-being to be negatively affected by people who only care about themselves!"Insecure Villains who play Victim come in young and old bodies. Age ain't nothing but a number; believe it! Word ain't always bond; believe it! Love is loosely and lyingly slung around, and some friendships are relationshipLESS; believe it! This truth has been traveling through relationships for far longer than most will admit. Pay attention and act like you know.#bewareofyoungandoldvillainswhoplayvictim #theythrowstonesandhidetheirhandSupport the show
--------
2:06
"BUT, BUT, BUT, BUT", Thank You!
Send us a textThere is a phenomenon involving broken relationships between parents and their children, young, middle-aged, and old, and that’s a sad shame, BUT, I can relate. I hear and listen to these issues all too often, and here’s what I’ve personally learned: Extracting the positive out of everything that’s negative is one of the best coping strategies that we all can have throughout life. I am learning and teaching myself more and more of how to enjoy all that I have, can do, and have control over, while releasing all else, when necessary. This is about her-mother, but he-father is coming soon.Support the show
About ConverSayShons Wit My Black Self: Colloquialism Professionally Matters!
It's about the effective understanding and relatability of Colloquialism and Transparency. It’s about influencing a positive relationship with oneself for mental, emotional, and spiritual GoODness. It's about living presently forward with a healthy perspective that supports your choice of what can happen, despite what has happened. Mental note: Scientific Jargon is better understood and received by some, while Colloquial Expression is better understood and embraced by others; one-style-doesn’t-fit-all.
Listen to ConverSayShons Wit My Black Self: Colloquialism Professionally Matters!, Nothing much happens: bedtime stories to help you sleep and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app