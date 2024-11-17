ConverSayShons Wit My Black Self: Colloquialism Professionally Matters!

"BUT, BUT, BUT, BUT", Thank You!

There is a phenomenon involving broken relationships between parents and their children, young, middle-aged, and old, and that's a sad shame, BUT, I can relate. I hear and listen to these issues all too often, and here's what I've personally learned: Extracting the positive out of everything that's negative is one of the best coping strategies that we all can have throughout life. I am learning and teaching myself more and more of how to enjoy all that I have, can do, and have control over, while releasing all else, when necessary. This is about her-mother, but he-father is coming soon.