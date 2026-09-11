Welcome Brave Lovers! In today's episode, we are delving into the world of the emotional pursuer. Join our hosts, Laurie and George to talk about what it looks like when a partner is constantly seeking connection, why that pursuit can sometimes feel overwhelming, and how both partners can shift their approach to create a more balanced and secure bond. We look at the underlying attachment needs that drive this behavior and offer practical steps to turn the pursuit into an invitation for closeness. Make sure to listen in to learn how to navigate these moments and reconnect with your partner! Don't forget to follow us on our socials @BraveLoveGreatSex for more relationship tips and updates. Pre-order your copy of Brave Love, Great Sex today; out on September 16th. Support this episode's sponsor (and help the 'pod): Uberlube.com - Laurie's long time favorite personal lubricant. Use the code 'BraveLove' at checkout! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

In this Foreplay Replay we talk about how it is believed that 3-6% of people in the U.S. struggle with sexual compulsion, all genders can be affected. Sometimes sexual activities become compulsive and lead to damaging pattern in people's relationships and work lives. Defining sexual compulsion is best done by identifying certain patterns and behaviors... Some of these include overindulging in porn, loss in interest in sex with their partner, having a "secret" life seeking seeking sexual activities elsewhere, the escalation of risky sexual behaviors, or neglecting responsibilities due to their sex addiction. It’s difficult for many to understand what drives a person into these behaviors, which are clearly antithetical to relationships and how love-making bonds us to our partner. How do we understand and begin healing sexual addiction? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Welcome Brave Lovers! In today's episode, we are diving into the world of the emotional withdrawer. When the withdrawer is feeling overwhelmed, they may pull away or shut down, often leaving their partner feeling confused and isolated. Listen in as we explore the underlying reasons for this dynamic and provide practical steps to help withdrawers re-engage with their partners. We discuss how to create a safer space for vulnerability and the importance of attunement in breaking the cycle. Whether you are the withdrawer or the partner, you'll gain valuable insights into building a more secure and connected relationship. Let us know your thoughts on our instagram @BraveLoveGreatSex and don't forget to pre-order a copy of our book, Brave Love, Great Sex Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

In this Foreplay Replay we discuss the path to a long-term successful relationship requires putting your relationship above your individual interests, which runs counter to where we always start and where our culture starts, which is 'me first.' Join sex therapist and author Laurie Watson and couple's therapist Dr. Adam Mathews as they discuss how to win the relationship game and how to avoid 'starfish sex.' Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Welcome Brave Lovers! In today's episode we are discussing the role and inner world of the sexual pursuer. Join Laurie and George for an expert role play to learn how the sexual pursuer can clearly communicate their feelings and needs without defense and blame. They highlight that the pursuer often focuses on changing the behavior of the withdrawer but it is more effective when they can share their vulnerability to their partner. Our hosts remind us that initiating sex is a secure move in a relationship. The anxiety that develops is problematic and creates the negative cycle. Listen in to learn how to stay present with your own experience, communicate securely and work with your partner regarding your sexual worlds. We break down these roles very clearly in our book Brave Love, Great Sex. It's out next week, make sure to grab your copy today! Check out this episode's sponsor (and help the pod!): Uberlube.com -- Laurie's favorite personal lubricant for the last 25 years! Check it out, it's great! Use 'BraveLove' at checkout to let them know we sent you (and get a discount)! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Brave Love Great Sex – Couples Therapy Podcast

About Brave Love Great Sex – Couples Therapy Podcast

About Brave Love Great Sex – Couples Therapy Podcast