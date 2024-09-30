Anjelah is joined by her good friend and singer/songwriter MŌRIAH in her Nashville studio today. Having just released a new single, MŌRIAH, shares with us the importance of having hope in solutions yet to come. They also discuss the value of setting boundaries within their marriages and how setting aside time to just be with their spouses is vital.

Shane Stevens takes us to church in today's episode. Anjelah and Shane get into deep waters regarding faith and trusting God with your life fully. According to Shane you gotta "faith it till you make it." They talk about everything from beliving the lies that you aren't good enough to literal dreams coming true.

We did a live show! Again! In this second bonus episode, Anjelah is on the stage at Zanie's in Nashville, TN with Brian Bates. With audience submissions of their own Maditude's and Gratitude's, Anjelah and Brian discuss one person's love of the birthing process and another's hatred of the way the management runs their post office. Anjelah and Brian bond over their love of the city of Nashville and if you like what you hear, look out for our next show and come join the conversation!

Merry Christmas! It's the most wonderful time of the year. Anjelah would know, she's married to the biggest fan of Christmas in all the land, Manwell Reyes. Anjelah and Manny put on their best holiday outfits and gab about what Christmas means to them and how they plan to spend their holiday seasons as a new family of three. They also play a game of trivia to test who really is in the know when it comes to Christmas.

Happy New Year's Eve! Nate Bargatze is in the studio today chatting with Anjelah about their starts together in stand up comedy. They unpack their deeper purpose as comedians sharing how they ultimately do everything for their families. Anjelah also tries to offer Nate some advice on his secret eating habits.

About Funjelah with Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes starts each day with gratitude. When you remind yourself of what you’re grateful for and say it out loud, you’re not only speaking good into the world, but good into yourself. Each episode, Anjelah and her guest will recount the things that they are grateful for and dive deep into how those gratitudes affect their lives. We all have a lot to be grateful for, but there’s always that one thing that can set you off, make you mad, and give you a bad attitude. Or as Anjelah likes to call it, a maditude. So join Anjelah and friends as they share their gratitudes and maditudes and let it out and let it go on “Funjelah.”