The GOAL Podcast - Official Podcast of Gun Owners' Action League

GOAL
The GOAL Podcast is a Second Amendment podcast focused in Massachusetts. We discuss law, regulation, liberty and the efforts of Gun Owners' Action League to pr...
GovernmentNewsPolitics

Available Episodes

5 of 140
  • Jim Wallace on the New Firearms Control Advisory Board
    GOAL's own Jim Wallace joins us to talk about the reconstituted FCAB, under the new Chapter 135 regime and what it might mean for gun owners in Massachusetts.  Also, news, case updates, and more!
    --------  
    1:14:10
  • More Trump Picks That Might Impact the 2A / Federal Case Roundup / 2024 Holidays Gift Ideas
    The pieces continue to fall as Trump names more picks that could impact our 2A rights.  Also, some news about pending court cases, and holiday gift ideas for 2024!
    --------  
    42:34
  • New EOPSS Guidance, Election Rundown, and 2A news with GOAL's Mike Harris
    EOPSS sends yet another "guidance" memo deepening the Ch. 135 confusion.  Also, election 2024 fallout, and more 2A news from SCOTUS and elsewhere!
    --------  
    47:30
  • Club Outreach and Women's Programs with Kerrie Ann Auclair / Boston Suitability Case / News and More
    Kerrie Ann joins us to talk about GOAL's club outreach and women's programs, and Gun Rights Policy conference awarding GOAL the 2024 Grassroots Organization of the Year.  Also, a surprising suitability ruling out of Boston, and news.
    --------  
    54:00
  • Mike Harris on the 2024 Elections / SCOTUS Updates / News
    Mike Harris joins us to talk 2024 elections on the state and federal levels.  Also, some 2A SCOTUS updates, other news, and more!
    --------  
    57:23

About The GOAL Podcast - Official Podcast of Gun Owners' Action League

The GOAL Podcast is a Second Amendment podcast focused in Massachusetts. We discuss law, regulation, liberty and the efforts of Gun Owners' Action League to protect and preserve 2A rights for the citizens of the Commonwealth, as well as other firearms related topics.
