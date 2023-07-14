Small World, Big Problems – a SAIS Strategy PodcastA SAIS student podcast supported by the Philip Merrill Center for Strategic Studies.In Small World, Big Pro...
Can the US prevail in a war with China?
For our inaugural episode we delve into one of the most pressing questions of our time: Can the United States prevail in a war with China? Join us as we explore the complex dynamics, military considerations, and strategic challenges surrounding the most consequential threat facing the United States and global peace. Today's guest is Dr. Thomas Mahnken, a renowned strategist and military analyst. Dr. Mahnken is a member of the Army Science board, a professor of strategy at JHU SAIS, and has written extensively on this and related topics.
Small World, Big Problems – a SAIS Strategy PodcastA SAIS student podcast supported by the Philip Merrill Center for Strategic Studies.In Small World, Big Problems, we ask the experts about the biggest challenges in the world of strategy and national security.It’s a small world, and it’s only getting smaller. But it seems like every day, there is a new problem on the horizon: great power conflict, political extremism, climate change – the list goes on and on. In this student podcast sponsored by the Phillip Merrill Center for Strategic Studies, we ask leading experts in the fields of national security, strategy, and statecraft about what problems the world is facing and, more importantly, how to solve them.Please address any questions to [email protected]