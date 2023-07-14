Can the US prevail in a war with China?

For our inaugural episode we delve into one of the most pressing questions of our time: Can the United States prevail in a war with China? Join us as we explore the complex dynamics, military considerations, and strategic challenges surrounding the most consequential threat facing the United States and global peace. Today's guest is Dr. Thomas Mahnken, a renowned strategist and military analyst. Dr. Mahnken is a member of the Army Science board, a professor of strategy at JHU SAIS, and has written extensively on this and related topics.