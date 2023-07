About Small World, Big Problems

Small World, Big Problems – a SAIS Strategy Podcast​A SAIS student podcast supported by the Philip Merrill Center for Strategic Studies.​In Small World, Big Problems, we ask the experts about the biggest challenges in the world of strategy and national security.​It’s a small world, and it’s only getting smaller. But it seems like every day, there is a new problem on the horizon: great power conflict, political extremism, climate change – the list goes on and on. In this student podcast sponsored by the Phillip Merrill Center for Strategic Studies, we ask leading experts in the fields of national security, strategy, and statecraft about what problems the world is facing and, more importantly, how to solve them.​Please address any questions to [email protected]