The Air Force Podcast

Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)
Featuring news, tech reports, policy, and current updates from our senior leaders. Hear directly from Airmen around the globe, shaping the future and the Air Fo...
Government

Available Episodes

  • The Air Force Podcast Ep 102 - Return To The ISS with Col Nick Hague Part 02
    For the first time on Sept. 28th, a U.S. Space Force Guardian was launched into space as part of the NASA SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station. Col. Nick Hague will command the mission and join the Expedition 72 crew where they will conduct scientific research and maintenance activities. Part 02 of 02.
    --------  
    24:11
  • The Air Force Podcast Ep 101 - Return To The ISS with Col Nick Hague Pt 01
    For the first time on Sept. 28th, a U.S. Space Force Guardian was launched into space as part of the NASA SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station. Col. Nick Hague will command the mission and join the Expedition 72 crew where they will conduct scientific research and maintenance activities. Part 01 of 02.
    --------  
    17:02
  • The Air Force Podcast - Continuing a Legacy of Flight
    Retired Air Force master sergeant carries on a living history flying WWII-era warbirds. After serving almost 30 years in the Air Force, the story of MSgt. (ret.) David Brown, a senior non-comissioned officer turned aerobatic pilot. (Produced and hosted by Captain Steve Lewis)
    --------  
    12:49
  • The Air Force Podcast - A Conversation on Resiliency with CMSAF Wright
    Air Force Podcast host SSgt Ashley New recently talked about resiliency with the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Kaleth O. Wright.
    --------  
    25:50
  • The Air Force Podcast - Return From Space feat. Col Nick Hague
    Returning from six months in space, NASA Astronaut Col Nick Hague discusses spacewalks, science experiments and his video chat with Brad Pitt. Hosted by AFTV producer, SSgt Treven Cannon
    --------  
    21:36

About The Air Force Podcast

Featuring news, tech reports, policy, and current updates from our senior leaders. Hear directly from Airmen around the globe, shaping the future and the Air Force story. Produced by Air Force Television Pentagon, SAF/PAI.
