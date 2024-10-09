The Air Force Podcast Ep 102 - Return To The ISS with Col Nick Hague Part 02
For the first time on Sept. 28th, a U.S. Space Force Guardian was launched into space as part of the NASA SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station. Col. Nick Hague will command the mission and join the Expedition 72 crew where they will conduct scientific research and maintenance activities. Part 02 of 02.
--------
24:11
The Air Force Podcast Ep 101 - Return To The ISS with Col Nick Hague Pt 01
For the first time on Sept. 28th, a U.S. Space Force Guardian was launched into space as part of the NASA SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station. Col. Nick Hague will command the mission and join the Expedition 72 crew where they will conduct scientific research and maintenance activities. Part 01 of 02.
--------
17:02
The Air Force Podcast - Continuing a Legacy of Flight
Retired Air Force master sergeant carries on a living history flying WWII-era warbirds. After serving almost 30 years in the Air Force, the story of MSgt. (ret.) David Brown, a senior non-comissioned officer turned aerobatic pilot. (Produced and hosted by Captain Steve Lewis)
--------
12:49
The Air Force Podcast - A Conversation on Resiliency with CMSAF Wright
Air Force Podcast host SSgt Ashley New recently talked about resiliency with the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Kaleth O. Wright.
--------
25:50
The Air Force Podcast - Return From Space feat. Col Nick Hague
Returning from six months in space, NASA Astronaut Col Nick Hague discusses spacewalks, science experiments and his video chat with Brad Pitt. Hosted by AFTV producer, SSgt Treven Cannon
