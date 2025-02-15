An in depth look into Politics, Prepping, Paranormal, Conspiracy Theories and more from a normal blue collar family man! Our world and country is in turmoil rig...

Lets discuss the tragedy of the raging wildfires in California, some of the Conspiracy Theories circulating regarding them, and how we can help the victims!

In this episode we will discuss some of the EDC (or Everyday Carry) items that you should have on you at ALL TIMES. I will tell you what I carry and recommend some items and brands! Show topic starts at 8:60

In this episode we explore the long standing theories about the possibility that the Earth is flat or a dome and we will discuss evidence from both "Flat Earthers" and what is taught and accepted that the Earth is a globe! Show topic starts at 8:15

Join me this week as I interview Dirt and Joanna LaFleur-a couple of social media Titans who will bring their unique perspectives and opinions as we discuss "The Evolution Of Social Media"'-past, present and future!Show topic starts at 5:07

Lets take a deep dive into the legend of "Bigfoot" and discuss the culture, theories and evidence and try to answer the question "Is Bigfoot Real?"Show topic starts at 6:40

About The Politics Prepping and Paranormal Podcast

An in depth look into Politics, Prepping, Paranormal, Conspiracy Theories and more from a normal blue collar family man! Our world and country is in turmoil right now..lets talk about it and learn how to plan for and prepare for whatever the future might bring! Featuring in depth interviews and analysis on subjects that matter! Join us every week when we discuss a different topic in depth!