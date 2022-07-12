Let’s Talk - Lozano Smith Podcast

Discussing changes in the law and legal decisions that affect public agencies. More
Episode 61 Responding to Student Behavior and Student Discipline in the Special Education Context
In this Lozano Smith Podcast episode, host Sloan Simmons talks with Lozano Smith special education Partner Sarah Garcia and special education attorney Kaitlyn Tucker about the nuances and options when responding to student behavior, including imposition of student discipline and other options, in the special education context.
Show Notes & References
1:28 – Expedited due process hearings (34 C.F.R. § 300.532.)
1:46 – The Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH)
3:40 – Honig injunction procedure (Honig v. Doe (1988) 484 U.S. 305)
5:54 – Differences between expedited and normal due process hearings (34 C.F.R. § 300.507; 34 C.F.R. § 300.510; 34 C.F.R. § 300.532(c); OAH: Due Process; Letter to Snyder (OSEP 2015).)
8:00 – Manifestation Determination (MD) (34 C.F.R. § 300.530(e).)
12:38 – Correctly counting 10 days (partial vs. full days of suspension) (Questions & Answers: Addressing the Needs of Children with Disabilities and IDEA’s Discipline Provisions (July 2022))
15:29 – Patterns surrounding basis of knowledge
19:59 – Risks of proceeding with expulsion hearings
21:54 – District request for Interim Alternative Education Settings (IAES) (20 U.S.C. § 1415(k)(3)(A); 34 C.F.R. § 300.532(a); 34 C.F.R. § 300.532(b)(2)(ii).)
24:38 – IAES process vs Honig injunction procedure
26:25 – Stay put during disciplinary challenges (34 C.F.R. § 300.518; 34 C.F.R. § 300.533; 20 U.S.C. § 1415(j).)
30:26 – Recent orders from OAH (OAH Case Nos. 2022080223/2022110728)
35:04 – Takeaways
4/20/2023
41:37
Episode 60 Changes to the California Public Records Act: What You Need to Know
Effective 2023, the California Public Records Act (“CPRA”) has a new statutory “home” within the Government Code. (See Gov. Code, § 7920.000 et seq.) While the Legislature has indicated this reorganization is not intended to change the CPRA substantively, the practical effects of this reorganization remain to be seen. In this Lozano Smith Podcast episode, host Sloan Simmons engages with Lozano Smith Partner, Manuel Martinez, and Senior Counsel, Alyse Pacheco Nichols, to discuss this statutory reorganization; guesses as to the Legislature’s rationale for the reorganization; and how this reorganization will or will not effect the way public agencies response to CPRA requests.
Show Notes & References
2:10 – Statute reorganization effective January 2023
12:04 – Status of catch-all provisions (Alphabetical List [7930.100 - 7930.215])
13:57 – Impact on public agencies
18:30 – Trends in case law and in practice
19:15 – Iloh v. Regents of the University of California (2023) 87 Cal.App.5th 513
19:42 – City of San Jose v. Superior Court (2017) 2 Cal.5th 608 (Lozano Smith Tip Jar - 2017)
3/30/2023
23:28
Episode 59 Student Legislative Update 2023
This episode provides school administrators with the latest legislative changes and developments regarding student matters with Lozano Smith and Student Practice Group leaders Ruth Mendyk and Joshua Whiteside, along with Fresno attorney Nisha Dale.
Show Notes & References
1:23 – Governor’s Executive Order: End of State of Emergency (February 28, 2023)
2:29 –Student threats and firearms (SB 906) (Client News Brief 41 - August 2022)
7:09 – Excused absence for civic or political event (SB 955) (Education Code section 48205)
9:50 – Homeless youth (Client News Brief 4 - January 2023)
10:21 – McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act
11:10 – New requirements for districts regarding homeless students (AB 2375)
11:41 – CDE Model Housing Questionnaire
12:07 – Updates to homeless youth policies (AB 408)
15:00 – COVID-19 testing plan (SB 1479)
16:40 – MOUs with non-profits for eye exams (AB 2329)
19:05 – Including students on LCAP Parent Advisory Committees (SB 997) (Client News Brief 9 - February 2023)
21:16 – Graduation dress code and the First Amendment (Waln v. Dysart School District (9th Cir. 2022) 54 F.4th 1152) (Client News Brief 6 - January 2023)
3/3/2023
27:29
Episode 58 Reflections on Kennedy v. Bremerton School District After Half a School Year
The United States Supreme Court’s June 2022 Opinion in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District marked a potential sea change for the considerations school districts must account for in relation to employee private religious expression in the school context, whether as a matter of constitutional free speech rights vs. regulation of employee speech, free exercise of religion, or the Establishment Clause. With the benefit of several months and almost half a school year to consider the impacts and ramifications of Kennedy, host Sloan Simmons talks with Michelle Cannon and Kendra Tovey on their understanding of Kennedy’s immediate and anticipated potential impacts, as well as options and challenges for school districts looking ahead.
Show Notes & References
2:06 – Kennedy v. Bremerton School District case background (Client News Brief 31 - July 2022)
5:09 – Lemon v. Kurtzman (1971) 403 U.S. 602
8:05 – Facts focused on by Supreme Court in the majority opinion
10:42 – Garcetti v. Ceballos (2006) 547 U.S. 410
11:16 – Johnson v. Poway Unified School Dist. (9th Cir. 2011) 658 F.3d 954
13:30 – Three clauses of the First Amendment – U.S. Const., amend. I
12/7/2022
32:15
Episode 57 State Board of Education Considers First Charter School Petition Appeals Post AB-1505
As discussed in Episode 56, there were three pending charter school petition appeals to the State Board of Education (SBE) following denial by the respective LEAs. These were the first three charter petition appeals subject to the new appeal processes since Assembly Bill 1505 became effective in 2020. In this Lozano Smith Podcast episode, host Sloan Simmons engages with Megan Macy and Courtney de Groof to follow up and discuss the outcomes of these petition appeals and what to anticipate going forward.
Show Notes & References
1:51 – AB 1505 and appeals to the State Board of Education (SBE)
3:39 – Standards of review
4:50 – Recent local educational agency (LEA) appeals
7:23 – Advisory Committee on Charter Schools (ACCS)
9:08 – Summary denial process
9:59 – Fiscal impact basis of denial (Education code section 47605 (c) (8))
11:41 – Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team (FCMAT)
13:00 – Procedural issues related to public hearings
14:31 – Community interest standard of denial (Education code section 47605 (c) (7))
16:39 – Determining charter authorizers
19:01 – Appeals going forward
