Maine’s Path Forward: Shawn Moody on Business, Policy, and Politics
In this episode of Q-Point, hosts Corenna and David Quirk sit down with Shawn Moody, a prominent Maine business leader and former gubernatorial candidate. They explore the effects of Maine's paid family leave program, rising electricity costs, and the challenges facing local businesses. Moody highlights the value of trade careers over traditional four-year degrees and stresses the need for stronger mental health support. The discussion also delves into Maine's evolving political landscape, including his potential 2026 gubernatorial run. The episode wraps up with a tribute to the late Bob Filanowski and insights on the Skills USA competition.
House in the Woods: A Healing Retreat for Veterans, Inspired by Service and Sacrifice
In this episode of Q-Point Podcast, hosts David and Corenna Quirk welcome Paul House, co-founder of House in the Woods in Lee, Maine. Paul shares the heartfelt story of how the loss of his son, Sergeant Joel House, who was killed in Iraq in 2007, led to the creation of this remarkable organization. House in the Woods offers therapeutic outdoor retreats—such as hunting, fishing, and recreational activities—to help veterans heal, reconnect, and find camaraderie. Paul discusses the impact of these retreats, the application process, and the vital role of fundraising, volunteers, and sponsors in sustaining the mission.Visit: houseinthewoods.org
Inside the State House: Katrina Smith on Maine’s Key Issues *Interviewed on February 10, 2025
*Interviewed on February 10, 2025. In this episode of the Q-Point Podcast, hosts David and Corenna Quirk sit down with Assistant House Minority Leader Katrina Smith to discuss some of Maine's most pressing challenges. They examine the Maine Department of Education's decision not to enforce a gender executive order due to conflicts with the Maine Human Rights Act, as well as the potential loss of federal funding and its effects on local sports. The conversation also explores how public policy charges are financially straining businesses, prompting both companies and individuals to reconsider staying in the state.Additionally, they delve into the expanding role of school-based health clinics, the controversial Paid Family and Medical Leave Program—which introduces new wage taxes on businesses and employees—and what these policies mean for Maine's economic landscape. Finally, they discuss the broader implications of President Trump's immigration policies, including their potential impact on Maine's sanctuary cities and the future of the Office of New Americans.
Carroll Conley: Championing Partnerships in Faith and Policy
In this episode of Q-Point - Carroll Conley, former executive director of the Christian Civic League, discusses his journey from being a music director to leading the organization. He shares challenges faced in rebuilding trust within government and churches, key achievements such as fostering coalitions, and advocacy efforts like the dental therapist bill. Conley also talks about his future plans to work on national issues like addiction, foster care, and human trafficking, emphasizing the importance of state-church collaboration and civil dialogue. He highlights a balanced approach to immigration and expresses optimism for continued cooperation across political divides. Website: cclmaine.org
Maine Rep. Laurel Libby: Tackling Paid Leave, Tax Burdens, and Voter ID
Hosts David and Corenna Quirk sit down with Maine State Representative Laurel Libby to explore key policy challenges facing the state. They discuss the upcoming public hearing on the Maine Paid Family and Medical Leave Program, its economic impact on businesses, and LD 406, a bill seeking its repeal. The conversation also examines Maine's high tax burden, budget shortfall, and rising business costs, along with concerning declines in educational test scores. Additional topics include a voter ID initiative designed to ensure only citizens vote and a proposal for the popular election of Maine's constitutional officers. The episode wraps up with Rep. Libby sharing insights on educational reforms and the long-term challenges for future state administrations.
Welcome to Q-Point, the podcast that brings you candid conversations with influential leaders shaping business, industry, and policy—both in Maine and across the nation. We go beyond the headlines, diving deep into policy discussions, current events, personal journeys, proposed legislation, and leadership philosophies. From community leaders to government officials and business executives, our guests share their insights, experiences, and perspectives on the issues that matter most. Tune in as we explore the stories behind the decisions that shape our world.