Inside the State House: Katrina Smith on Maine’s Key Issues *Interviewed on February 10, 2025

*Interviewed on February 10, 2025. In this episode of the Q-Point Podcast, hosts David and Corenna Quirk sit down with Assistant House Minority Leader Katrina Smith to discuss some of Maine's most pressing challenges. They examine the Maine Department of Education's decision not to enforce a gender executive order due to conflicts with the Maine Human Rights Act, as well as the potential loss of federal funding and its effects on local sports. The conversation also explores how public policy charges are financially straining businesses, prompting both companies and individuals to reconsider staying in the state.Additionally, they delve into the expanding role of school-based health clinics, the controversial Paid Family and Medical Leave Program—which introduces new wage taxes on businesses and employees—and what these policies mean for Maine's economic landscape. Finally, they discuss the broader implications of President Trump's immigration policies, including their potential impact on Maine's sanctuary cities and the future of the Office of New Americans.