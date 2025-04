The Enhanced Iran Sanctions Act

Get up to speed on the Enhanced Iran Sanctions Act. Learn what’s in the bill, why it matters, and how to talk about. Click here to urge your members of Congress to support this critical legislation.Want to see who's already on board? Check out the list of current cosponsors:Cosponsors in the House (H.R.1422)Cosponsors in the Senate (S.556)For more information on the Enhanced Iran Sanctions Act, visit AIPAC's website.