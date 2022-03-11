The people and struggles that changed America—one year at a time. In each episode, host Josh Levin explores a story you may have forgotten, or one you’ve never ... More
Slate Plus Exclusive: The Making of 1942
In this Slate Plus episode, host Josh Levin and senior producer Evan Chung share behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the fourth season of One Year. Then, Josh is joined by historian Tracy Campbell to talk about his book The Year of Peril: America in 1942.
12/3/2022
1:34
1942: The Black-Japanese Axis
In 1942, federal officials targeted a group of Black Americans who were allegedly hoping for a Japanese invasion. They uncovered a plot that included stockpiles of weapons and secret passwords—but was any of it true? This week, Joel Anderson tells the story of a shadowy organization in East St. Louis, Illinois, the group’s mysterious leader, and an alleged conspiracy against America during World War II.
This episode of One Year was produced by Evan Chung, Sophie Summergrad, Sam Kim, Joel Anderson, Sol Werthan, and Josh Levin.
11/23/2022
40:56
1942: When Internment Came to Alaska
Six months after Pearl Harbor, Japan launched another attack on the United States. This time, Axis forces actually invaded, turning the Aleutian Islands into a battleground. What the country did next, in the name of “protecting” Alaska’s indigenous people, is a shameful chapter of the war. And it’s one the nation has never fully reckoned with.
This episode of One Year was produced by Evan Chung, Sophie Summergrad, Sam Kim, Sol Werthan, and Josh Levin.
11/17/2022
42:15
1942: The Info Wars of World War II
In March 1942, a new nightly radio show hit the American airwaves. The stated goal of Station Debunk was to correct all the lies getting tossed around about America’s involvement in the war. But the real story was a whole lot stranger and more devious than it appeared.
One Year is produced by Evan Chung, Sophie Summergrad, Sam Kim, and Josh Levin.
11/10/2022
48:59
1942: The Day the Music Stopped
On Aug. 1, 1942, the nation’s recording studios went silent. Musicians were fed up with the new technologies threatening their livelihoods, so they refused to record until they got their fair share. This week, Evan Chung explores one of the most consequential labor actions of the 20th century, and how it coincided with an underground revolution in music led by artists like Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie.
One Year is produced by Evan Chung, Sophie Summergrad, Sam Kim, and Josh Levin.
