America has a dark side...

This August, a brand-new journey begins.

Haunted America: 50 States of Fear is a 50-month series that will take us across every state in the order it joined the Union—from Delaware to Hawaii—uncovering the ghosts, cryptids, haunted locations, forgotten legends, and unexplained mysteries that make each state unique.

Every month, we'll explore a new state.

Every week, we'll uncover another terrifying story.

Some legends are famous.

Others have been buried for generations.

The question isn't whether America is haunted...

It's how haunted.

Follow Haunted America wherever you listen to podcasts, and subscribe now so you don't miss the first stop on our journey into the unknown.

📅 Premiering this August

👻 50 States. 50 Months. Endless Nightmares.

If you have a personal ghost story, cryptid encounter, or local legend from your hometown, we'd love to hear it. Your story could be featured in a future episode of 50 States of Fear.

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