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Haunted America

Haunted America
Natural SciencesScience
Haunted America
Latest episode

103 episodes

  • Haunted America

    50 States of Fear : Official Trailer

    07/03/2026 | 5 mins.
    America has a dark side...
    This August, a brand-new journey begins.
    Haunted America: 50 States of Fear is a 50-month series that will take us across every state in the order it joined the Union—from Delaware to Hawaii—uncovering the ghosts, cryptids, haunted locations, forgotten legends, and unexplained mysteries that make each state unique.
    Every month, we'll explore a new state.
    Every week, we'll uncover another terrifying story.
    Some legends are famous.
    Others have been buried for generations.
    The question isn't whether America is haunted...
    It's how haunted.
    Follow Haunted America wherever you listen to podcasts, and subscribe now so you don't miss the first stop on our journey into the unknown.
    📅 Premiering this August
    👻 50 States. 50 Months. Endless Nightmares.
    If you have a personal ghost story, cryptid encounter, or local legend from your hometown, we'd love to hear it. Your story could be featured in a future episode of 50 States of Fear.
    #HauntedAmerica #50StatesOfFear #Paranormal #GhostStories #Cryptids #HauntedPlaces #UrbanLegends #TrueHauntings #HorrorPodcast #Supernatural #ParanormalPodcast #AmericanFolklore #Mystery #Unexplained #ComingSoon
  • Haunted America

    Honey Island Swamp Monster: The Truth Behind Louisiana’s Most Famous Cryptid

    07/02/2026 | 39 mins.
    Deep in the Louisiana bayou lies one of America's most enduring cryptid legends. In this episode of Haunted America, we venture into the mysterious Honey Island Swamp to uncover the history behind the infamous Honey Island Swamp Monster. From the eyewitness accounts of Harlan Ford and the mysterious giant footprints to Native American history, local folklore, and modern scientific explanations, we separate fact from fiction while exploring one of the South's greatest unsolved mysteries. Is the Honey Island Swamp Monster an undiscovered creature, a case of mistaken identity, or simply a legend born from one of America's wildest landscapes? Join us as we journey into the heart of the swamp to decide for yourself.Get your hands on top of the line Ghost Hunting equipment with the link below!!
    ⁠https://ghoststop.com/?rfsn=9187054.534255
  • Haunted America

    The Farnsworth House Inn Haunting | Gettysburg’s Most Haunted Civil War Inn

    07/01/2026 | 14 mins.
    Step inside one of Gettysburg's most infamous haunted locations as we explore the chilling history of the Farnsworth House Inn. From its role during the Battle of Gettysburg and its connection to Confederate sharpshooters to decades of reported ghost sightings, phantom footsteps, shadow figures, and unexplained encounters, this episode separates documented history from enduring legend. Join Haunted America as we uncover why so many believe the spirits of Gettysburg still roam the halls of one of America's most haunted inns.Get your hands on top of the line Ghost Hunting equipment with the link below!!
    ⁠https://ghoststop.com/?rfsn=9187054.534255
  • Haunted America

    The Lemp Mansion: The Haunted History of America’s Most Tragic Brewing Family

    06/30/2026 | 32 mins.
    In this episode of Haunted America, we step inside the infamous Lemp Mansion in St. Louis, Missouri—once home to one of America’s wealthiest brewing families and now known as one of the most haunted locations in the country. We explore the rise and fall of the Lemp dynasty, the tragic deaths that followed the family for generations, and how Prohibition helped bring an empire to its end.
    From documented family history to chilling modern-day reports of shadow figures, phantom footsteps, and unexplained voices, we separate fact from legend to uncover why the Lemp Mansion continues to fascinate historians, skeptics, and paranormal investigators alike.
    Get your hands on top of the line Ghost Hunting equipment with the link below!!
    ⁠https://ghoststop.com/?rfsn=9187054.534255
  • Haunted America

    Inside Skinwalker Ranch: UFOs, Skinwalkers & Unexplained Phenomena

    06/23/2026 | 45 mins.
    What really happened at Skinwalker Ranch?
    In this chilling episode of Haunted America, we dive deep into one of the most mysterious and controversial locations in the world. From the terrifying legend of the Skinwalker to the Sherman family's unbelievable encounters with giant wolves, glowing orbs, UFOs, cattle mutilations, and unexplained creatures, we separate documented history from modern legend. We also explore the scientific investigations conducted by NIDS, the government's interest in the ranch, and the theories that continue to divide skeptics and believers alike.
    Is Skinwalker Ranch a hotspot for paranormal activity... or is there another explanation waiting to be discovered? Join us as we uncover one of America's greatest unsolved mysteries.
    Get your hands on top of the line Ghost Hunting equipment with the link below!!
    https://ghoststop.com/?rfsn=9187054.534255
    #HauntedAmerica #SkinwalkerRanch #Skinwalker #Paranormal #TrueMystery
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About Haunted America
Haunted America takes you deep into the paranormal heart of the United States. From real haunted locations and terrifying ghost stories to cursed artifacts, cryptids, and unexplained encounters, each episode uncovers the eerie legends that continue to haunt the nation. If you’re drawn to the mysterious and the macabre, you’re in the right place. Listen on all major podcast platforms, and don’t forget to follow us on YouTube for full episodes and exclusive paranormal content.
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