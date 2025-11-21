Powered by RND
Off-Nominal
Off-Nominal

Jake Robins, Anthony Colangelo
ComedyNews
Off-Nominal
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 224
  • 219 - ITAR-Certified Auction Houses (with Ed Ge)
    Jake and Anthony are joined by Ed Ge, CEO and co-founder of Aethero, a space computing startup focused on building the best integrated hardware and software in space. Also we randomly go eBay shopping for old Russian space hardware.TopicsOff-Nominal - YouTubeEpisode 219 - ITAR-Certified Auction Houses (with Ed Ge) - YouTubeAethero - Space Data, Re-ImaginedCosmic Shielding works with Aethero to protect Nvidia Jetson Orin NX GPU - SpaceNewsROSCOSMOS COSMONAUT SERGEY RYZHIKOV SPARE WINTER JACKET SOYUZ MS-27 ISS EXP. 73 | eBayPREFLIGHT THE CHALLENGE MOVIE COSMONAUT A. SHKAPLEROV JACKET SOYUZ MS-19 | eBayCosmonaut Oleg Novitsky Jersey T-shirt Soyuz MS-18 ISS Expedition 65 Gagarin :) | eBayLOK Lunar Lander LK Salyut Space Station Periscope Extremely Rare Artifact | eBayActual Console Panel Soyuz TM/Mir Space Station Extremely Rare | eBayFollow EdEdward (@somefoundersalt) / XFollow Off-NominalSubscribe to the show! - Off-NominalSupport the show, join the DiscordOff-Nominal (@offnom) / TwitterOff-Nominal (@[email protected]) - Spacey SpaceFollow JakeWeMartians Podcast - Follow Humanity's Journey to MarsWeMartians Podcast (@We_Martians) | TwitterJake Robins (@JakeOnOrbit) | TwitterJake Robins (@[email protected]) - Spacey SpaceFollow AnthonyMain Engine Cut OffMain Engine Cut Off (@WeHaveMECO) | TwitterMain Engine Cut Off (@[email protected]) - Spacey SpaceAnthony Colangelo (@acolangelo) | TwitterAnthony Colangelo (@[email protected]) - jawns.club 🐘Off-Nominal MerchandiseOff-Nominal Logo TeeWeMartians Shop | MECO Shop
    --------  
    1:00:03
  • 218 - How Many Boeing 737s Tall
    Jake and Anthony watch the ESCAPADE launch on New Glenn, and catch up on some other news.TopicsOff-Nominal - YouTubeEpisode 218 - How Many Boeing 737s Tall - YouTubeReplay: New Glenn Mission NG-2 Webcast - YouTubeNew Glenn launches NASA’s ESCAPADE Mars mission, lands booster - SpaceNewsWhat would a “simplified” Starship plan for the Moon actually look like? - Ars TechnicaIn a stunning comeback, Jared Isaacman is renominated to lead NASA - Ars TechnicaNASA is kind of a mess: Here are the top priorities for a new administrator - Ars TechnicaChina continues assessment of Shenzhou-20 crew return after suspected debris strike - SpaceNewsFollow Off-NominalSubscribe to the show! - Off-NominalSupport the show, join the DiscordOff-Nominal (@offnom) / TwitterOff-Nominal (@[email protected]) - Spacey SpaceFollow JakeWeMartians Podcast - Follow Humanity's Journey to MarsWeMartians Podcast (@We_Martians) | TwitterJake Robins (@JakeOnOrbit) | TwitterJake Robins (@[email protected]) - Spacey SpaceFollow AnthonyMain Engine Cut OffMain Engine Cut Off (@WeHaveMECO) | TwitterMain Engine Cut Off (@[email protected]) - Spacey SpaceAnthony Colangelo (@acolangelo) | TwitterAnthony Colangelo (@[email protected]) - jawns.club 🐘Off-Nominal MerchandiseOff-Nominal Logo TeeWeMartians Shop | MECO Shop
    --------  
    1:20:23
  • 217 - Buran DMCA Takedown (with Paul Fjeld)
    Jake and Anthony are joined by space artist and illustrator Paul Fjeld to review their rocket tier list, adjust some rankings, and add some new contenders to the mix.TopicsOff-Nominal - YouTubeEpisode 217 - Buran DMCA Takedown (with Paul Fjeld) - YouTubeEpisode 217 OuttakesRocket Tier List Rebuttal ※ veridical.netOff-Nominal Official Rocket - TierMaker (First Take)Off-Nominal Rocket Tiers Mark 2 - TierMaker (Spoilers)Follow PaulSpace Art by Paul FjeldFollow Off-NominalSubscribe to the show! - Off-NominalSupport the show, join the DiscordOff-Nominal (@offnom) / TwitterOff-Nominal (@[email protected]) - Spacey SpaceFollow JakeWeMartians Podcast - Follow Humanity's Journey to MarsWeMartians Podcast (@We_Martians) | TwitterJake Robins (@JakeOnOrbit) | TwitterJake Robins (@[email protected]) - Spacey SpaceFollow AnthonyMain Engine Cut OffMain Engine Cut Off (@WeHaveMECO) | TwitterMain Engine Cut Off (@[email protected]) - Spacey SpaceAnthony Colangelo (@acolangelo) | TwitterAnthony Colangelo (@[email protected]) - jawns.club 🐘Off-Nominal MerchandiseOff-Nominal Logo TeeWeMartians Shop | MECO Shop
    --------  
    1:03:05
  • 216 - Golden Llama (with Eric Berger)
    Jake and Anthony are joined by Eric Berger, Senior Space Editor at Ars Technica, to talk about the fight to be NASA Administrator, and to provide the lander for Artemis 3.TopicsOff-Nominal - YouTubeEpisode 216 - Golden Llama (with Eric Berger) - YouTubeWhy did NASA’s chief just shake up the agency’s plans to land on the Moon? - Ars TechnicaElon Musk just declared war on NASA’s acting administrator, apparently - Ars TechnicaHow America fell behind China in the lunar space race—and how it can catch back up - Ars TechnicaActually, we are going to tell you the odds of recovering New Glenn’s second launch - Ars TechnicaGEORGE SANTOS reviewing NASA space suit 🚀🚀🚀 - YouTubeFollow EricAuthor: Eric Berger - Ars TechnicaEric Berger (@SciGuySpace) / XReentry: SpaceX, Elon Musk, and the Reusable Rockets that Launched a Second Space Age | West Houston's Neighborhood BookshopFollow Off-NominalSubscribe to the show! - Off-NominalSupport the show, join the DiscordOff-Nominal (@offnom) / TwitterOff-Nominal (@[email protected]) - Spacey SpaceFollow JakeWeMartians Podcast - Follow Humanity's Journey to MarsWeMartians Podcast (@We_Martians) | TwitterJake Robins (@JakeOnOrbit) | TwitterJake Robins (@[email protected]) - Spacey SpaceFollow AnthonyMain Engine Cut OffMain Engine Cut Off (@WeHaveMECO) | TwitterMain Engine Cut Off (@[email protected]) - Spacey SpaceAnthony Colangelo (@acolangelo) | TwitterAnthony Colangelo (@[email protected]) - jawns.club 🐘Off-Nominal MerchandiseOff-Nominal Logo TeeWeMartians Shop | MECO Shop
    --------  
    1:01:46
  • 215 - Gainesville-on-Ocala (with Craig Baerwaldt and Sarah Freese)
    Jake and Anthony are joined by Craig Baerwaldt and Sarah Freese to talk about Space Happy Hour and the upcoming Sally’s Night event, honoring Sally Ride and celebrating women in aerospace.TopicsOff-Nominal - YouTubeEpisode 215 - Gainesville-on-Ocala (with Craig Baerwaldt and Sarah Freese) - YouTubeSally's Night | Space Happy Hour Global Women's Night November 13, 2025Space Happy Hour | Space Industry Networking EventsSpace Happy Hour: Overview | LinkedInFollow Off-NominalSubscribe to the show! - Off-NominalSupport the show, join the DiscordOff-Nominal (@offnom) / TwitterOff-Nominal (@[email protected]) - Spacey SpaceFollow JakeWeMartians Podcast - Follow Humanity's Journey to MarsWeMartians Podcast (@We_Martians) | TwitterJake Robins (@JakeOnOrbit) | TwitterJake Robins (@[email protected]) - Spacey SpaceFollow AnthonyMain Engine Cut OffMain Engine Cut Off (@WeHaveMECO) | TwitterMain Engine Cut Off (@[email protected]) - Spacey SpaceAnthony Colangelo (@acolangelo) | TwitterAnthony Colangelo (@[email protected]) - jawns.club 🐘Off-Nominal MerchandiseOff-Nominal Logo TeeWeMartians Shop | MECO Shop
    --------  
    59:36

About Off-Nominal

Two friends, two beers, and a casual conversation about space. Landing monthly in your podcast feed.
