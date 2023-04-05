Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Physics World Weekly Podcast in the App
Listen to Physics World Weekly Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsScience
Physics World Weekly Podcast

Physics World Weekly Podcast

Podcast Physics World Weekly Podcast
Podcast Physics World Weekly Podcast

Physics World Weekly Podcast

Physics World
add
Physics World Weekly offers a unique insight into the latest news, breakthroughs and innovations from the global scientific community. Our award-winning journal... More
SciencePhysicsTechnology
Physics World Weekly offers a unique insight into the latest news, breakthroughs and innovations from the global scientific community. Our award-winning journal... More

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • Portable imaging system targets eye diseases, pondering the mysteries of dark matter
    Meet the new president of the Australian Institute of Physics and the CEO of a medical start-up
    5/11/2023
    33:36
  • Freeman Dyson: we explore the extraordinary life of the rebel physicist
    This podcast features David Kaiser, who has edited a new book on Freeman Dyson
    5/4/2023
    1:02:24
  • The folklore of the Milky Way and the future of scholarly books publishing
    This podcast features an astrophysicist and folklorist; and an academic publisher
    4/27/2023
    30:16
  • Quantum technologies promise a secure future for cryptography
    This podcast features an interview with Chris Schnabel of Qrypt
    4/20/2023
    56:33
  • Happy World Quantum Day, Fermilab advances quantum science and technology
    This podcast celebrates all things quantum
    4/13/2023
    44:26

More Science podcasts

About Physics World Weekly Podcast

Physics World Weekly offers a unique insight into the latest news, breakthroughs and innovations from the global scientific community. Our award-winning journalists reveal what has captured their imaginations about the stories in the news this week, which might span anything from quantum physics and astronomy through to materials science, environmental research and policy, and biomedical science and technology. Find out more about the stories in this podcast by visiting the Physics World website. If you enjoy what you hear, then also check out our monthly podcast Physics World Stories, which takes a more in-depth look at a specific theme.
Podcast website

Listen to Physics World Weekly Podcast, Know What I'm Saying? and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Physics World Weekly Podcast

Physics World Weekly Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Physics World Weekly Podcast: Podcasts in Family