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Physics World Weekly Podcast

Physics World
PhysicsScience
Physics World Weekly Podcast
Latest episode

161 episodes

  • Physics World Weekly Podcast

    Building bridges between quantum and classical computing

    08/06/2026 | 35 mins.
    Yonatan Cohen of Quantum Machines is our podcast guest
  • Physics World Weekly Podcast

    How scholarly publishers are safeguarding trust in science

    07/30/2026 | 35 mins.
    Antonia Seymour of IOP Publishing is our podcast guest
  • Physics World Weekly Podcast

    Quarks and qubits: how quantum computing could transform particle physics

    07/23/2026 | 40 mins.
    This podcast also explores the intersection of general relativity and quantum information
  • Physics World Weekly Podcast

    Large physics models boost the performance of passenger cars

    07/16/2026 | 38 mins.
    Aerodynamics expert David Wheater is our podcast guest
  • Physics World Weekly Podcast

    Static electricity: mysteries lurk within this everyday phenomenon

    07/09/2026 | 19 mins.
    Soft-matter expert Scott Waitukaitis is our podcast guest
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About Physics World Weekly Podcast
Physics World Weekly offers a unique insight into the latest news, breakthroughs and innovations from the global scientific community. Our award-winning journalists reveal what has captured their imaginations about the stories in the news this week, which might span anything from quantum physics and astronomy through to materials science, environmental research and policy, and biomedical science and technology. Find out more about the stories in this podcast by visiting the Physics World website. If you enjoy what you hear, then also check out our monthly podcast Physics World Stories, which takes a more in-depth look at a specific theme.
Podcast website
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