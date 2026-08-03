Roz shivers into the night as her dear listeners call in to share their petrifying experiences of the paranormal, it’s a smorgasbord of spooky!!! Dustin encountered demon possession at church camp, Sara’s brief reunion with her deceased grandpa left a lasting impression, and Nik lived in a haunted house during his angsty teen era—what could go wrong?! Want to share YOUR paranormal experience on the podcast? Email your *short* stories to GhostedByRoz@gmail.com and maybe Roz will read it out loud on the show... or even call you! Be sure to follow the show @GhostedByRoz on Instagram. Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/3WwYCsr See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Roz is lavished with spooky lore when ICONIC designer and filmmaker August Getty pays a visit! It’s a freaky kiki for the ages as the two discuss the terrifying apparitions, ghosts, and demons August encountered in his former West Hollywood home. Want to share YOUR paranormal experience on the podcast? Email your *short* stories to GhostedByRoz@gmail.com and maybe Roz will read it out loud on the show... or even call you! Be sure to follow the show @GhostedByRoz on Instagram. Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/3WwYCsr See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Comedienne, actress, host, and now authoress Roz Hernandez shares an excerpt from her debut audiobook memoir, Peeing in an Empty Bottle: And Other Glamorous Shenanigans of an Almost-Famous Transgender Comedienne on the Road. Available now wherever audio books are sold. Peeing in an Empty Bottle: And Other Glamorous Shenanigans of an Almost-Famous Transgender Comedienne on the Road Copyright © 2026 by Roz Hernandez. Audio excerpt courtesy of Simon & Schuster Audio read by Roz Hernandez, from the audiobook Peeing in an Empty Bottle by Roz Hernandez, published by Simon & Schuster Audio, a Division of Simon & Schuster, Inc. Used with permission from Simon & Schuster, LLC. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Roz is gagged for the arrival of ICONIC actor, producer, and host—Jodie Sweetin! The house is full AND haunted as Jodie spills the tea on her session with Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry, ghost hunting on the TV series “Celebrity Exorcism,” AND the ultra spooky apartment she once lived in—formerly a secret military compound! Want to share YOUR paranormal experience on the podcast? Email your *short* stories to GhostedByRoz@gmail.com and maybe Roz will read it out loud on the show... or even call you! Be sure to follow the show @GhostedByRoz on Instagram. Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/3WwYCsr See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

This week Roz demands MORE goosebumps but can her dear listeners deliver? Colby of Texas was terrorized by a dark entity for several weeks and lived to tell the tale, Mercedes of New Mexico was raised amongst ghosts AND aliens, and Becky from Florida has incredible psychic dreams—yes, they come true—and she’s lived in two haunted houses! Want to share YOUR paranormal experience on the podcast? Email your *short* stories to GhostedByRoz@gmail.com and maybe Roz will read it out loud on the show... or even call you! Be sure to follow the show @GhostedByRoz on Instagram. Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/3WwYCsr See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Ghosted! by Roz Hernandez

About Ghosted! by Roz Hernandez

About Ghosted! by Roz Hernandez

Light a candle and pop some popcorn because things are going to get freaky. On Ghosted! by Roz Hernandez, prepare to discuss ghost stories, psychic experiences and all things that go BUMP in the night. Comedian Roz Hernandez (she/her) is joined every week by celebrity guests, paranormal professionals and maybe…GHOSTS! Human listeners are invited to share their paranormal experiences to be read aloud. Email them to ghostedbyroz@gmail.com. Now available on the Exactly Right network. Be sure to follow @ghostedbyroz on Instagram to see exclusive photos from the show, including the creepy and likely haunted dolls! Follow @rozhernandez for stand-up and drag show performances and check out Living For the Dead on Hulu! Ghosted! by Roz Hernandez is part of the Exactly Right podcast network that provides a platform for bold, creative voices to bring to life provocative, entertaining and relatable stories for audiences everywhere. The Exactly Right roster of podcasts covers a variety of topics including true crime, comedic interviews, science, pop culture and more. Podcasts on the network include My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast, This Podcast Will Kill You, Bananas and more.