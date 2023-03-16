Introducing: Ghosted! by Roz Hernandez

Huge news from the great beyond. Ghosted! by Roz Hernandez is now part of Exactly Right, home of My Favorite Murder, premiering Monday, July 17.Every Monday on Ghosted! by Roz Hernandez, Roz conjures a living breathing human and together they cover all things that go bump in the night such as hauntings, poltergeists, psychic encounters, eerie urban legends…and, of course, GHOSTS! So light a candle and pop some popcorn because Monday, July 17 things are going to get FREAKY.