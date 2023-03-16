Light a candle and pop some popcorn because things are going to get freaky. On Ghosted! by Roz Hernandez, prepare to discuss ghost stories, psychic experiences ...
Introducing: Ghosted! by Roz Hernandez
Huge news from the great beyond. Ghosted! by Roz Hernandez is now part of Exactly Right, home of My Favorite Murder, premiering Monday, July 17.Every Monday on Ghosted! by Roz Hernandez, Roz conjures a living breathing human and together they cover all things that go bump in the night such as hauntings, poltergeists, psychic encounters, eerie urban legends…and, of course, GHOSTS! So light a candle and pop some popcorn because Monday, July 17 things are going to get FREAKY.
7/10/2023
2:27
Ghosted! will be back soon
Want to share YOUR paranormal experience on the podcast? Email your *short* stories to [email protected] and maybe Roz will read it outloud on the show... or even call you!
4/6/2023
2:46
Listener Phone Call Extravaganza Part XXXV
Co had a visit in the night from a lady with no face, Fae had a spooky shakey bed, and Cass has a ghost that will drag you!
3/30/2023
1:06:51
Michael Henry & Tim Murray
Comedians Micheal Henry and Tim Murray join Roz to talk about vivid dreams, Joy Behar's relationship with a ghost, a UFO incident in Florida, and much much more!
3/23/2023
49:05
Celebrity Ghost Stories Creator Seth Jarrett Part 2
The man responsible for Roz's favorite TV show "Celebrity Ghost Stories" Seth Jarrett is on the show for a rare two-parter talking about the origins of "CGS" and some memorable moments!
